ICMA 2021: HUL, Mindshare, Network18 among big winners

The 6th edition of Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA 2021), powered by MTV and exchange4media, provided a stunning showcase of talent, expertise, inspiration and insight for brand marketers. The Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) was announced on 8th October 2021.

The Indian Content Marketing Awards was preceded by an overarching ‘Content Jam’ conference and the theme was ‘Content Marketing - From Creation to Commerce.’

While Hindustan Unilever Limited bagged the platinum award for “Brand of the Year,” Mindshare won the “Agency of the Year” award.

Amongst the other Gold winners were HT Media for their campaign #Surakshachalisa, under the ‘Media and Entertainment' sector; PepsiCo India and Edelman India under the ‘FMCG’ sector; Network18 for their ‘Period of Pride - EkSwachsoch’ campaign under the ‘Health and Wellness’ sector and ‘Best Content Marketing- Integrated (use of two or more mediums)’ category; IndiaFirst Life Insurance for their campaign ‘Bhondu Just Chill’ under the ‘Banking, Financial Services and Insurance’ sector; Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. for their campaign ‘Kaamwapasi’ under the ‘CSR/Social Impact’ sector and Pulp Strategy Communications Pvt. Ltd. under the ‘B2B’ sector.

Gold Metal was also won by Disney+Hotstar under the ‘Best Content Marketing on Social Media’ category; WATConsult under the ‘Best Use of User Generated Content’ category; Creativeland Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for their ‘Center Fresh- Stay Fresh Behind the Mask’ campaign under the ‘Best Use of Celebrity in Content Marketing’ category; Discovery Communications India under the ‘Best Use of Influencers in Content Marketing’ category; Hershey India under the ‘Best Use of Community Building’ category; and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. under the ‘Best Use of Mobile Content’ category.

Dabur India Pvt Ltd. and Duroflex India Pvt. Ltd. also won gold metals for their respective campaigns under the ‘Best Use of Regional Content’ category.

