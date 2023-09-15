I feel valued at FCB and want to continue here: Rohit Ohri
As Ohri looks forward to his new role as Global Partner at FCB, he shares his thoughts about the new partnerships forging at FCB India, his equation with CEO Dheeraj Sinha and more
He has taken FCB to great heights and is now prepared to pass on the baton with a smile, while he readies himself for fresh global challenges. Rohit Ohri, Global Partner at FCB is one amongst only three in the network worldwide to get this role. He talks about why FCB is family and not just a workplace, why he is nowhere close to hanging up his boots, whether the new CEO-CCO partnership at FCB India will click just as well as his and Swati Bhattacharya's; and how Dheeraj Sinha, his successor has an army of experts waiting to support him at FCB
Before you, advertising leaders like Tarun Rai moved to an APAC role and then retired in a year, but Piyush Pandey moved to a global role and continued to play his inning at Ogilvy. For you, is this a step towards retirement or are you stepping into a bigger playground?
This is a real job and task for the network. Growth is slowing down in the western part of the world and coming from APAC instead. Our Global CEO, Tyler Turnbull's vision is quite clear that this is the job he wants me to do, primarily because of my previous experience. What I found exciting was that after contributing to the country specific role, now I could contribute across the network. I have a deeper connection with FCB, Susan Credle and Tyler. It is not just a place of work, it's a place where I'm valued, and I want to continue here.
If I were to draw a comparison, Leo Burnett’s winning entries at Cannes Lions were always fundamentally different from FCB’s. The former was more innovation and tech-driven while FCB was more emotion-led. Despite the difference in approach, what really made you believe that Dheeraj Sinha can build on what you have left behind and will be the ideal successor?
I first met Dheeraj at Goafest, when I had just spent a few months at FCB. He was on the panel I was moderating; it had crossed my mind back then that he would be a great successor at some point. I have been in touch with him ever since then. He is very intelligent, knows his business and is a great person. While this search for the CEO was a global one with Susan and Tyler taking the final call, I fully supported it.
As far as the difference between the agencies we have both led is concerned, the creative brilliance of Swati and Robby is still there, and our vision for the future is creativity powered by data and technology. Thus, it will be a happy marriage by bringing in Dheeraj to work with Swati Bhattacharya and Robby Mathew. Exciting times ahead.
Dheeraj has had a great partnership with RajDeepak Das and you have had a great one with Swati. Are you just as positive about a great partnership between Dheeraj and Swati, which is imperative for the success of a network?
When I came into this agency, I didn’t have a partnership with Robby, but I have a really good one with him now. We are an industry which manufactures ideas and our machinery is the creative department which is thus the most important part of our business. Swati made us believe that impossible is nothing. We started off with Sindoor Khela, which people thought was a fluke and then she delivered hits year after year. And then Robby’s flaming torch was ‘The Punishing Signal’ and this year ‘Tr. for Teacher’. They have both truly pushed the creative agenda and now we are waiting for Dheeraj to bring in the tech/digital side with him to combine with the emotional side. And then it’ll be a force that nobody can beat.
During your watch at FCB, you put FCB India on the world map for the first time in decades, but many Golds and years with the highest metal tally later you nursed this desire to win that Grand Prix for FCB India. Are you going to pass on the dream and the pressure to Dheeraj Sinha?
Yes, I think so and I would like to. but I am still part of the FCB family and now I am on the global team. So, getting a Grand Prix becomes easier. But while that is the next big thing that we want to do, Dheeraj and I both don’t chase awards. As Susan Credle says, ‘Give me campaigns that will make the brands famous, then we will see if they can win at Cannes’.
What is the biggest challenge for FCB in APAC that you have been tasked with solving? What are the key focus areas within this region for you?
I am tasked with creating a plan for 6-8 months, starting January, for the APAC region which we will present to IPG in Q3. Singapore is a big market and we have a very good presence in Malaysia, then there is Thailand; and Vietnam where we are rather small right now. The network has been dominated by North America. We have pockets here which are very strong, like India and New Zealand. There are many strategies that we are considering right now, which is an intersection between acquisition, pulling some capabilities that we have across the world into the region, and taking some part of our big brand, which is FCB/SIX to launch there. For example, what form should we take if we were to create an offering in Singapore? How to make Kinnect bigger? They are already doing a fair degree of work with FCB global agencies in Chicago, Canada, UK, etc. I am also working on a very large project to define our network, to have consistency the world over.
You've spent a significant amount of time building cultures in three big organizations - JWT, Dentsu and FCB. When you look back, did you adapt to the existing culture of these agencies or brought your own ideas, thereby making sweeping changes which then became the culture of these organisations?
I'll share an example of what somebody told me when she talked about the effect I had on her as a senior leader at FCB. That sums up the transition I brought in. She said, "There was a lot of change but we didn't feel as if we had to get off from one horse and climb another; the changes were pretty much on the same horse. We almost didn't realize that we were asked to change; it was so organic". The fact is that I was ready to understand what needed to be untouched and what required a change. Keeping that balance and stability is important because it was a strong agency with a rich heritage and long relationships with clients. You have to cleverly balance that, energize the existing talent and rally around one big collective goal.
What is your relationship going to be with Dheeraj in this case because both of you will be independently reporting to Tyler?
I will work collaboratively with all the CEOs in the network. As a global partner, that’s the role we have. We don’t do business, we don’t do PNL management but build capabilities and knit them together. So that’s going to be the way I will work with Dheeraj in India, Katy in the UK, or Emma who heads New York.
What must be done to make sure that things work just as smoothly, once you have done away with your India-centric responsibilities at FCB? When you look back at the agencies (JWT and Dentsu) that you once helmed, what do you feel?
I truly believe I have left both my previous agencies, JWT and Dentsu, in a much better place than where they were when I joined. And they did well for a period of time after that. Now obviously, what happens in a longer stretch of time cannot be controlled. FCB is a solid organization as far as talent is concerned, each of the agencies now has a solid C-suite like Ulka with Nitin Karkare leading it, Joe Thaliath and Robby in Interface and Swati in FCB India. From a digital perspective, we have Kinnect and are a 1200 people strong agency network here. You must not have to change when change is needed, you should think ahead and anticipate the change. My deepest satisfaction is that this transfer of responsibilities is coming at a time when the organization is really doing well and I can proudly hand it over to someone else. The market is changing and Dheeraj has the right kind of skills to take the agency to the next level.
Indian consumers are ready to experience new flavours: Aastha Bhasin, Kurkure
Bhasin, Category Lead, Kurkure, PepsiCo India speaks to exchange4media as the brand forays into the 'street snack' category with the launch of 'Chaat Fills'
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 14, 2023 3:13 PM | 4 min read
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan headlines Kurkure Chaat Fills campaign
Titled 'Maal Andar Hai', the campaign features Khan in a never before seen avatar as a goon
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 1:46 PM | 3 min read
Kurkure has launched a new TVC campaign to introduce its new innovative offering, Kurkure Chaat Fills. Titled “Maal Andar Hai”, the TVC takes consumers on a journey that stars Bollywood celebrity and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan. The TVC is Sara’s first television debut as the newest member of the Kurkure family.
Inspired by the vibrant and diverse flavours of Indian street food, Kurkure Chaat Fills comes with a centre filling in two flavours, Papdi Chaat Twist and Bhel Chutney Twist. Kurkure Chaat Fills combines the essence of chaat in a convenient, ready-to-eat format, providing consumers with a delicious and multi-textural snacking experience.
The TVC features Sara Ali Khan in an entirely new and unexpected role – as the sinister leader of a gang of misfits. Set inside an abandoned warehouse, we are introduced to one of her informants, Guddu, who claims to possess crucial information about the elusive "maal" hidden inside a cupboard. Initially sceptical of Guddu and his intel, Sara demands that the cupboard be opened. To her surprise, it reveals a packet of Kurkure Chaat Fills. Believing this to be another one of Guddu's failures, she prepares to pull the trigger. However, her demeanour quickly changes when she takes a bite of Kurkure Chaat Fills and is captivated by its flavourful filling. In this moment, Guddu's life is spared, and Sara exclaims, "maal to je ke andar hai!"
View this post on Instagram
Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Sara Ali Khan said, “There’s so much that I love about the brand and its latest offering. Chaat isn’t just close to my heart but has captured the hearts of millions with its regional specialties, unique flavours and diverse ingredients. With Kurkure Chaat Fills, the brand has taken our love for street food and transformed it into an exciting savoury-filled salty snack! I hope everyone enjoys the TVC film, and more importantly, the chatpata new Kurkure Chaat Fills!”
Speaking on the campaign, Aastha Bhasin, Category Lead, Kurkure, at PepsiCo India said, “With Kurkure Chaat Fills, we have brought the authentic essence of Indian street food by infusing our global technology to the local palates. We have carved out a new product format that responds to the growing consumer demand for chaat-flavoured snacks. The combination of its crispy outer layer and burst of chaat flavours inside have inspired our unique “Maal Andar Hai” proposition. Our latest TVC featuring Bollywood ambassador, Sara Ali Khan, stays true to our humorous and chatpata andaz, and captures the essence of our newest offering perfectly. We are confident that our consumers will enjoy the film and our all-new Kurkure Chaat Fills, that is sure to satisfy their chatpata cravings!”
Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett said, “When we started working on this campaign, we had a breakthrough moment when one of the team members came up with the line ‘Asli Maal Andar Hai’. A perfect way to highlight the distinctive new feature of the latest offering from Kurkure – a flavourful filling inside the Kurkure pellet. And keeping with the light-hearted quirky tonality that is associated with the brand, our film exemplifies this concept literally.”
Philips upholds promise of 'no nicks, no cuts' in new campaign for OneBlade
The campaign is targetted at Gen Z cohort
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 1:14 PM | 2 min read
The Philips OneBlade ‘Move Fearlessly’ campaign is crafted to resonate profoundly with India's Gen Z. At the core of this campaign is the New Philips OneBlade, a grooming innovation designed to make a difference. The film showcases a young man embarking on a grooming adventure with Philips OneBlade while on a moving train. Encouraged by his friends, he accepts the challenge with uncertainty but gains remarkable confidence despite the challenges. The film encapsulates the transformative power of encouraging individuals to face challenges with confidence.
The cutting-edge tool incorporates a protective plate, glide coating, and rounded tips, with a promise of ‘No Nick. No Cuts.’ This assurance not only defines the product but also serves as the foundation of the campaign. The approach to the audience is two-fold, where at the product level, Philips promises a grooming experience free from the fear of nicks and cuts. Secondly, on an emotional level, the brand strives to inspire and empower these young individuals to confront life's challenges head-on, encompassing all facets, including grooming.
Commenting on the new campaign, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "The 'Move Fearlessly' campaign transcends grooming, and it is a call to empower young Indians to confront life's uncertainties with confidence. With the New Philips OneBlade, we aspire to be their companion, enabling them to face each day unafraid. Our 'No Nick. No Cuts' promise epitomizes our commitment to well-being, ensuring that young individuals always present their best selves to the world.”
The campaign will come to life through a range of consumer touchpoints, each carefully chosen to resonate with Gen Z's preferences and lifestyle. From harnessing the reach and interactivity of digital media and OTT Platforms to collaborating with influencers who resonate with the target audience. Also, Philips will be deploying campus ambassadors and campus activations, engaging with the gaming community through gaming activations, and offering hands-on in-store demos for potential consumers as well.
Bhumi Pednekar teams up with jewellery brand Giva
The jewellery brand has introduced a new line of silver jewellery in collaboration with the actress
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 12:05 PM | 1 min read
Giva, a jewellery brand, has introduced an exquisite new floral line of silver jewellery in collaboration with actress Bhumi Pednekar.
Giva and Bhumi have drawn inspiration from six endangered flowers: Safed Musli, Bell Marrow, Brahma Kamal, Eyebright, Persistent Trillium, and Mountain Ebony.
“I have been thrilled to collaborate with GIVA on this collection,” expressed Bhumi Pednekar. “As an advocate for environmental causes and someone who always wanted to showcase my artistic skills, I believe that this collection has served as a beautiful reminder of the need to protect our planet’s endangered flowers. Moreover, it provides an opportunity to gift meaningfully, offering our loved ones jewellery that can be styled in countless ways. It's a double dose of happiness!”
Ishendra Agarwal, CEO of GIVA, has also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “GIVA has been delighted to join forces with Bhumi Pednekar in bringing The Bhumi Collection to life. This collection has exemplified our shared commitment to delivering exceptional products. With these versatile jewellery pieces, we have aimed to delight our customers by offering them jewellery that not only celebrates the beauty of our planet but also caters to their unique style preferences.”
Aditya Birla Group to launch its paints business under brand name Birla Opus
The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:27 AM | 2 min read
Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has unveiled the brand name of its paints business, ‘Birla Opus’. The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24. Grasim will offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand. The Company has over the last couple of years built a strong foundation to enable a successful business launch. We endeavour to become a profitable No. 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction.”
“Grasim had previously committed an investment of Rs.10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, will have a total capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA), and will serve demand centres across the country. The current estimated value of India’s decorative paints industry is Rs 70,000 Crore. The paints industry is witnessing double digit growth year-on-year driven by rising consumer aspirations and the government’s push towards ‘Housing for All’,” stated a press release.
'Mother Nature' chides Tim Cook in a self-aware ad by Apple
The ad reiterates Apple's commitment towards having 'net zero climate impact' by 2030
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 9:24 AM | 2 min read
In a newly released spot, Apple doubles down on its commitment towards carbon neutrality and sustainability in a tense exchange with "Mother Nature." The ad stars Apple CEO Tim Cook and actress Octavia Spencer who stars as Mother Nature.
The film marks the company's launch of the iPhone 15 on Tuesday. The ad also reiterates Apple's commitment to having "net zero climate impact" by 2030.
The ad starts with Apple employees pacing anxiously in the conference room worried about an imminent meeting with someone important. Cook is memorising some lines to himself, saying, "Welcome to Apple, welcome to Apple. Hi, I’m Tim."
After a few seconds of the employees nervously pottering around, they hear the ominously loud clicking of high-heeled shoes heading their way. To accentuate the suspense, thunder starts rumbling outside. It turns out, they are being visited by Mother Nature.
The employees are tensed about the meeting that sees Mother Nature ask them some pressing questions about Apple's carbon footprint, eliminating plastics, recycled aluminium and "100% clean electricity."
The employees including Cook get a thorough dressing down from Mother Nature who is ultimately impressed by Apple's new product -- an Apple Watch that is the company's first carbon-neutral product.
"By 2030, all Apple devices will have a net zero climate impact," said Cook to Mother Nature who seems to be satisfied with the company's defence of their green initiatives.
"Don't disappoint your Mother," says she as she sashays away.
The spot has caught the attention of ad watchers everywhere since it features Cook's ad debut. Strangely, the comment section of Apple's YouTube channel has been turned off. However, Cook's Twitter handle is full of irate trolls who haven't exactly received the ad well. Many were climate change naysayers.
"How to lose customers, by Apple," said one comment.
Some praised Apple's efforts while calling out the ad itself: "While this segment was cringey I applaud you for taking the effort to produce sustainable products and reduce your impact on the environment. While you’re at it, please make the next Mac Studio upgradable."
Ayushmann Khurrana becomes face of Agoda in India
A brand campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to launch in November
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:44 PM | 2 min read
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the new brand ambassador for Agoda in India, the digital travel platform announced today.
“Beyond the silver screen, Ayushmann’s passion for travel aligns seamlessly with Agoda’s goal to help travelers see the world for less. The Andhadhun star embodies a positive and refreshing spirit, a perfect match with Agoda’s user-friendly and colorful platform, read a press release.
“I am excited to partner with Agoda, a brand that shares my passion for travel” said Ayushmann Khurrana. “I always make sure there’s an upcoming trip in my calendar to look forward to and it’s great to see I’m not the only one, given how tourism is booming in India. I’m hoping that together with Agoda I can encourage even more Indians to travel and see the world for less.”
Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Krishna Rathi, Country Director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, said “We are ecstatic to announce Ayushmann Khuranna as the new face of Agoda in India. His genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travelers.”
The upcoming brand campaign in India featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to launch in November and will be Agoda’s first ad in India since the ‘No More Drama!’ campaign.
