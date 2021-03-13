Hrithik Roshan & Farah Khan come together for Manthan Dhoop ad campaign

Agarbatti & Dhoop brand Zed Black has launched its new campaign for 'Manthan Dhoop' with brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan. The bamboo less Dhoop variant is the market leader across the country and North India predominantly. The company sells over 15lac retail packs across a wide range of fragrances daily.

Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC, this integrated campaign aims to get millenials grooving to a melody of #ManthanZarooriHai' dance move, created by ace Bollywood Choreographer & Director Farah Khan. The TVC is a reflection of the many senses Manthan dhoopbatti arouses. The TVC aims to capture the functional essence associated with the product. Happiness, faith and a sense of deeper connection with oneself, the divine power and community.

Taking into account the pan India influence and popularity of Hrithik Roshan, MDPH hopes to reach out to consumers across the country with their premium Manthan Dhoop, a widely used product serving the religious and celebratory culture of Indian homes. Hrithik Roshan will be promoting Zed Black Manthan Dhoop and Dhoopbatti which are made from a gentle blend of essential oils and all-natural ingredients which have aromatic traditional & unique fragrances.

Farah Khan, while speaking about creating the #manthanzaroorihai hook step shares, "Oberoi IBC came up with the idea of creating a divine dance step for Zed Black Manthan Dhoop, which was very interesting as the phrase itself is creating a conversation. Also, with Hrithik on board, with whom I have worked since years, together we have tried to encapsulate the brand message of creating a deeper connect with oneself through dance".

Ankit Agrawal, Director & Partner MDPH said, “At Mysore Deep Perfumery House, with over 25 years of experience of making the finest perfumes we feel, we have a shared vision and ethos, that connect with Hrithik, as a brand for his excellent connect with today's youth; we are sure, 'Manthan Zaroori Hai', targeted at the millennials is all set to take the market with a storm". The new commercial will also be aired during the upcoming festive season and IPL season.

Hrithik Roshan will be promoting Zed Black Manthan Dhoop and Dhoopbatti which are made from a gentle blend of essential oils and all-natural ingredients which has aromatic fragrances of Mogra, Kevda, Chameli, Pineapple, Champa, Gold, Chandan, Guggal, Loban, Raatrani, Jasmine, Rajnigandha, Silver, Lavender, Charlie and Gulab. He also will be the face for Zed Black Manthan Sambrani Cups which are a powerful source of aromatic & positive energy and igniting just one cup gives a feeling of pious hawan at home everyday and thus encompassing its benefits.

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) was started in year 1992 by Prakash Agrawal. Zed Black the flagship brand was launched and over time has become popular across the globe. MDPH today has 5 Factories, 35 Regional Sales offices, Work Strength of over 3000 people, kitty of 1200+ products, exported to over 30+ countries across 6 continents, MDPH processes over 30 Lac Incense Sticks every day.

