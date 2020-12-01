Oberoi IBC ropes in Tamannaah Bhatia to endorse Kaveri Mehndi Cone

Oberoi IBC has roped in actress Tamannaah Bhatia to endorse VelnikIndia’s brand Kaveri Mehndi Cone. The first TVC has gone live on major TV Channels. The 360-degree campaign will be led by television and digital platforms. The company will be spending 50 cr mostly on TV Channels & digital.

Ramakrishna Murugan, National Creative Director, Oberoi IBC, Velnik's Creative Agency, said, "Kaveri has already established a position in the Northern and Central India, and now with the Star Power, it aims to become the number one choice of consumers across the country."

“Mehndi is best sold during the wedding season. Therefore, we have created a wonderful mehndi song in the voice of Bollywood singer Mamta Sharma. Our desire is to make this song popular in all marriage houses. Renowned Ad filmmaker Anand Oberoi has shot this song with 70 Indian and international dancers performing with Tamanna” said Ramakrishna.

Speaking on the TV Campaign & roping in Tamannah Bhatia, Ad film director & MD, Oberoi IBC India Pvt Ltd, Anand Oberoi said “ KaveriMehndi cone is a fast-growing brand and we wanted to have a celebrity with nationwide appeal in north, west, east & south. Tamannah Bhatia is the best fit for a brand like KaveriMehndi cone which will appeal to its target audience. With this TV Campaign, the brand will capture major market share.”

Tamannah is the second Bollywood celebrity appointed by Velnik, after UrvashiRautela who has endorsed its hair removal cream brand Elois.

Commenting on the campaign,Sukhdev Gehlot, Managing Director of Velnik India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are extremely delighted to have Tamannah Bhatia on board for our brand KaveriMehndiCone. The campaign conceived and executed by Oberoi IBC is already live on TV Channels. With this campaign, we will aggressively market our KaveriMehndi cone brand nationwide.”

Headquartered in Mumbai, Oberoi IBC has a strong client base throughout India. The agency lends its branding and creative expertise to Indian Family Managed Businesses across the country and in fact, a number of brands nurtured by Oberoi IBC have gone on to become leaders in their respective categories. The fast-growing advertising agency & production house is working with Priyagold, Flair Pens, Vectus, Zed Black AgarbattiGoldieeMasale, AnkurNamak, KayamChuran, Essdee, Elleys Switches among others.

Velink India is an Indore based FMCG Company creating ripples in the personal care industry, by manufacturing and marketing of hair care, skincare and personal care products. Today Velnik operates with dominance in the market with key consumer products offered in different categories like Hair Care, Hair Color, Hair Removing Cream, Mehendi Powder, Ready to use Mehendi Cone, Sanitary pads, Baby diapers etc. These products act as a catalyst by imparting confidence in the modern Indian woman.