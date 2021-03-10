Hrithik Roshan becomes the face of Zed Black’s dhoop brand Manthan

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) has toped in actor Hrithik Roshan to promote to Manthan, their dhoop brand. Roshan joins MS Dhoni, who has been associated with the brand as the ambassador for Zed Black 3-in-1 Agarbattis.

“Taking into account the pan India influence and popularity of Hrithik Roshan, MDPH hopes to reach out to consumers across the country with their premium Manthan Dhoop, a widely used product serving religious and celebratory culture of Indian homes,” the company said.

This partnership will promote the brand's campaign "Manthan Zaroori Hai'. The announcement comes ahead of the brand’s multi- city expansion plans.

As part of an integrated marketing campaign across India, Hrithik Roshan will feature in the new commercial for ‘Manthan Dhoop’ to be aired across TV and digital platforms. The new commercial will also be aired during the upcoming festive season and IPL season. The ‘Manthan Zaroori’ campaign is conceptualized by Oberoi IBC, which draws inspiration on introspection that involves looking inward to examine one's own thoughts and gain emotional awareness.

Speaking on the expansion plans Anshul Agrawal, Director & Partner MDPH said, “The association with Hrithik will help in establishing Manthan Dhoopbatti and Dhoopsticks as a nationally recognized brand which are also Bamboo Less. This is the first time that any Dhoop brand has roped in a brand ambassador. The synergy between Zed Black, our national brand ambassador M S Dhoni and Hrithik as the face for Manthan will enable us to fortify our position as one of the top 3 incense stick manufacturers in the country. Manthan Dhoop is the market leader across the country and North India predominantly with a wide range of fragrances and the new TVC featuring Hrithik shall connect with the youth to further strengthen our position in the country".

Speaking about this one of a kind association, Hrithik Roshan shared, “My association with Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) is built on us sharing the same vision - that of catering to Indian families at large. I am happy to be endorsing the line of Dhoop for their brand 'Manthan'. Globally, the sense of smell is associated with cognitive resonance. In India, aromas are a popular tool to stir emotions. So I would say, our association is deeply mindful, One, that identifies the purpose, needs, wants and demands of the Indian household".

The TVC will see Hrithik grooving to a melody of 'Manthan Zaroori Hai', a reflection of the many senses Manthan dhoopbatti arouses. The TV aims to capture the functional essence associated with the product. Happiness, faith and sense of deeper connection with oneself, the divine power and community. The upbeat jingle is choreographed by ace choreographer Farah Khan.

Ankit Agrawal, Director & Partner MDPH further added, “At Mysore Deep Perfumery House, with over 25 years of experience of making the finest perfumes we feel, we have a shared vision and ethos, that connect with Hrithik, as a brand for his excellent connect with today's youth; we are sure, 'Manthan Zaroori Hai', targeted at the millennials is all set to take the market with a storm. Creating innovative fragrances and variants with age-old secrets, transparent operations and process, and scalability are our main pillars that have consciously worked towards ensuring sustainable growth in the agarbatti manufacturing market"

