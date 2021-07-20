How financial service brands can create 'marketing moments' effectively

Experts will convene today for e4m's ongoing series with Salesforce -- Moments Made By Marketing

We know that brands today aim to connect with consumers through hyper-personalized messaging in an omnichannel environment, creating a 'moment made by marketing' that elevates consumer experience.

If we talk about financial services, the sector is built on transparency and hinges on data and technology. However, the deluge of data available to a marketer can impede marketing efforts. Hence brands seek technology that offers real-time engagement, consumer insights and hyper-personalization, which can help create agile solutions and offer seamless customer engagement across the service life-cycle.

To discuss all this and more, exchange4media Group's ongoing series called ‘Moments Made By Marketing', sponsored by Salesforce will be hosting a panel discussion today on 'Marketing of Financial Services in a Digital First World'.

Experts here will discuss how technology is helping brands create ‘Marketing Moments’ and personalised experiences.

Eminent speakers on this panel include Aalok Bhan, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; Subhasis Ghosh, Joint President & Head Institutional Business, Marketing & Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance; Lakshman Velayutham, Chief Marketing Officer, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Vishwajit Parashar, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Capital; Aniruddha Joshi, Director Marketing Cloud, Salesforce; and Ronita Mitra, Founder & Chief Strategist, Brand Eagle Consulting.

These experts will dwell on various aspects of marketing of financial services including the best possible ways for creating a personalised, creating, 360-degree omnichannel communication for customers in the moments that matter, leveraging data to engage with and provide a superior experience to the digital-first customer and more.

This discussion will be held today on 20th July 2021, Tuesday from 3.45 pm to 5 pm. You can CLICK HERE to register and attend.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)