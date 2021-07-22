Going 60:40 with TV-digital for ‘Weddings by Canon’ campaign

C Sukumaran, Canon India Director - Consumer Systems Products and Image Communication Business lets us in on leveraging the wedding photography segment in the south for the campaign

Catering to the brand’s most promising market in India, ‘Weddings by Canon’ has been getting an overwhelming response from the users in South India, Canon India Director - Consumer Systems Products and Image Communication Business C Sukumaran told exchange4media in a recent conversation.

He highlighted that south India contributes 35 to 40 per cent to their camera business in the country. “We are delighted to have maintained the number one market share in the DILC category in the south. One of the most important business drivers in the market is the wedding photography segment, where we have seen great potential in states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Considering the importance of these regions for the business, we strategically introduced the first phase of the campaign in the South to address the growing demand of wedding photography.”

The campaign, starring famous faces from the Malayalam and Tamil film industry, Mahima Nambiar and Govind Padmasoorya was launched a few weeks ago in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Speaking about the media strategy of the campaign, Sukumaran highlighted that the brand is promoting the campaign with 60% focus on television and 40% through Digital mediums. “We have opted for a very targeted approach for this campaign and specifically selected platforms based on affinity and in-market audience. Our approach also included building a connection with our target audience hence we release the campaign in various regional languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

"In the first phase of the campaign, we tapped prominent TV channels of the states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. We have incorporated a mix of popular regional GECs and news channels, in line with our media planning. Understanding the significance of digital channels, we are extensively promoting the campaign on all our digital platforms as well. ”

On television, the brand is reaching its TG through 400+ spots on channels such as Mazhavil Manorama, Flowers TV and Asianet News in Kerala; Zee Tamil, Star Vijay and Sun News in Tamil Nadu and Zee and TV9 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For digital, the TVC was unveiled by film superstar Mammootty via his Instagram and Facebook accounts and is being promoted extensively over social media and regional-specific OTT platforms using programmatic advertising.

Sukumaran added, “As content remains the king, we rolled out the campaign films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, customized as per the region for the audience to relate to it. For better cultural resonance, we brought in acclaimed artists from the South Indian film industry including its director, Jismon Joy, actor Govind Padmasoorya as the groom and actress Mahima Nambiar as the bride.

"Additionally, music for the ad campaign has been composed by Filmfare award winner, Kailas Menon who works predominantly in Malayalam films and commercials. Within a day of the TVC launch from the Instagram and Facebook channels of Mammootty, Govind and Mahima, the video received over 2 Million views with a positive response from the audience. From time to time, we will be using our social media presence to communicate and educate the end consumer about wedding photography gear and the latest trends to watch out for.”

The campaign was shot in Kerala, which is also one of the most sought-after wedding destinations in the country amidst lockdown restrictions by Lights On Production and directed by renowned film and ad director Jismon Joy.

Speaking about the experience of creating a successful campaign amidst lockdown, Sukumaran said, “While there were challenges, however, we were able to work around the same, all thanks to the creative thinking and logistics management by the production team. Since the campaign was shot in remote locations of Kerala, we ensured the presence of a minimum number of people on set, while being extra cautious with the government guidelines and COVID appropriate behaviour. It was definitely a new experience but post the new normal, we are starting to live with the learnings. And looking at the final video, we are quite happy and satisfied with what we have achieved.”

The ongoing TVC will further serve as the base for the subsequent phases of the campaign, Sukumaran pointed out.

“Research plays an integral role in determining the success of a campaign and as part of our media strategy, we have conducted pre-research as well as have planned post-campaign research, in order to gauge the response to the campaign. Through these results, we will analyse how our audience responds to the first phase of the ‘Weddings by Canon’ campaign, and then based on our research analytics, we will be planning out its subsequent phases,” he rounded off the conversation.

