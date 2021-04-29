Hindustan Unilever's ad spends increased 1% to Rs 4,737 crore in FY21

Despite the raging pandemic that sent the Indian economy into a tailspin, Hindustan Unilever's advertising and promotion expenses for fiscal 2021 has increased by 1% to Rs 4,737 crore as against Rs 4,686 in the trailing fiscal. In Q4, the company's advertising and promotion spend stood at Rs 1,413 compared to Rs 1,164 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



The company's reported turnover for FY21 was up by 18% at Rs 45,311 crore. Net profit rose by 18% at Rs 7954 crore while EBITDA jumped 25% to Rs 11,324 crore. Foods & refreshment segment registered 77% growth at Rs 13,204 crore. The home care and beauty & personal care segment reported revenue growth of 2% and 4% at Rs 13,959 crore and Rs 17,964 crore respectively.



Growth in the quarter was competitive and profitable with reported turnover growth of 34% at Rs 11,947 crore and Profit after tax growth of 41% at Rs 2,143 crore. Domestic consumer growth was at 21% with underlying volume growth of 16%. Health, hygiene, and nutrition forming 80% of the business grew in double-digits for the third consecutive quarter, while discretionary and out-of-home categories improved sequentially.

Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta commented, “Our in-quarter performance was strong on both the top-line and bottom-line. Despite challenging times, in FY’21 our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain. We have delivered on our multi-stakeholder business model. Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period. Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume-led competitive growth. The recent surge in COVID cases is of serious concern and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people remains our top priority. We will continue to work closely with governments, health authorities, and our partners to support the needs of the society and the Nation to overcome this adversity."

