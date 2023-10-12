Hell Energy onboards cricketers Shardul Thakur Mohammad Shami as ambassadors
Launches Cricket Crazy campaign for WC
Hell Energy, an energy drink brand, has roped in Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami in India as their cricket special brand ambassadors to celebrate a cricket frenzy nation’s love for Cricket. The duo launched their limited edition packaged energy drink, HELL Cricket Crazy.
Both Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami are Indian international cricketers who plays for the Indian national cricket team in all formats of the game.
“In tandem with their consumer connect strategy to grow and expand and support various sporting events, HELL ENERGY had co-sponsored the AT &T Williams Formula One Team when it started its international expansion several years ago. It had also portrayed their unquestioned love for football by introducing the limited-edition HELL Football Fanatic Drink, wherein the classic fizzy tutti-fruity flavoured energy drink wore footballer design aluminum cans,” shared a release.
Expressing his excitement to be a part of this international brand, Shardul Thakur said, “I am thrilled to be associated with a global brand like HELL ENERGY, whose interest in promoting sports align with mine. As a supporter of our Team during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, HELL is a great accompaniment for all of us. So grab HELL ENERGY and cheer with all your power.”
“It is the determination to win against all odds and to strive for excellence that keeps me going as a cricketer,” said Mohammad Shami. “I am exhilarated to be representing one of the leading brands in Energy Drinks and look forward to the exciting moments ahead. The success of this drink can be attributed to its excellent quality and this attribute resonates completely with my philosophy of trying to be the best in one’s domain, irrespective of the many challenges that life may throw at us.”
Commenting on the campaign, Unnikannan Gangadharan, Country Head, “HELL ENERGY India said, “HELL ENERGY is a brand that has consistently supported sports through various partnerships and is loved by many for its deep connect. We are proud to associate ourself with two outstanding cricketers during the most sought after Cricket Tournament in 2023. The dynamism, style and flair that these two cricketers exude fits the message that we want the brand to stands for with their undying passion for the game.”
Momspresso.com founders launch growth marketing agency Pravis
Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha's new venture uses market-tested best practices and playbooks, empowering brands through content, community, and commerce
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:51 PM | 2 min read
After the successful exit to Honasa (Mamaearth), the founders of content and influencer platform for women, Momspresso.com, Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha, have announced the launch of their next venture – Pravis. The founders are now offering their demonstrated expertise through a comprehensive growth marketing agency.
Pravis has been conceptualized with the knowledge that organic growth is the only sustainable path for brands considering the rising costs of the paid media route. With 11+ years of running a tech platform in building brands through proven growth digital marketing techniques, Vishal and Prashant are joined by 6 Partners who are domain experts, with a background in entrepreneurship and digital-first brands who can collectively help brands unlock success through organic growth.
Pravis uses a set of market-tested best practices and playbooks, empowering brands through content, community, and commerce.
Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder, Pravis, said, “In an era where paid media costs are skyrocketing, we believe that organic growth is the most sustainable path for brands. With Pravis, we're excited to bring together a team of experts and proven strategies to empower brands through the convergence of content, community, and commerce. Our journey with Momspresso.com has shown us the incredible power of this approach, and we are committed to helping brands unlock their true potential through organic growth.”
Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Pravis, said, “After building Momspresso.com from scratch and leveraging the experience of working with 300 brands, we are ready to take the next step – helping brands grow using our widely tested and remarkably successful playbook. We have already got clients like Canara HSBC, PNB Metlife, Philips, Voltas Beko, Urban Company, Jovees and Fitelo which is a strong validation of the differentiated proposition that we offer for brands.”
Pravis offers a comprehensive spectrum of growth marketing services, including Content Creation, Influencer Marketing, Digital Films, SEM and SMM. Their unique expertise is YouTube Marketing, Content Creation harnessing their proprietary content science and AI-based optimization of product listings on e-commerce platforms.
MS Dhoni has clearly strengthened Oreo's brand equity: Nitin Saini, Mondelez India
Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India, lets us in about Oreo's brand new campaign for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with ambassador Dhoni and the winning partnership between the two
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 1:42 PM | 4 min read
To ward off any jinxes that could hurt India's prospects of winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Oreo India have reunited for yet another campaign.
Centred on an old wives' tale from India of "nazar," the ad shows Dhoni walking into a sports newsroom and instructing the panel to not discuss India and the World Cup since talking can bring bad luck. He offers them Oreos and leaves the newsroom, leaving the anchors convinced yet somewhat perplexed.
Oreo and the cricketing great collaborated last year on the #BringBack2011 campaign, which struck a chord with cricket fans. This year, the duo is back with "Oreo bola mat bol" (Oreo says, "don't speak"), a concerted effort to silence a billion cricket-crazy fans to ward off "buri nazar" and
We reached out to the brand to learn more about the thought behind this creative piece. Nitin Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India spoke to us about the campaign and the brand’s objective on the same. He said, “MS Dhoni is renowned not only for his role as our World Cup-winning captain but also for his candour and visionary leadership qualities, which command the respect of billions of fans and is aligned with our brand’s personality to say the right things but playfully. Therefore, we believe there is no one better than Mahi, loved and revered by many, to champion our unconventional take on the cricket frenzy. And our association over the years with MSD has clearly strengthened the brand equity.”
Sharing his learnings from last year’s campaign, Saini said, “Last year, Oreo shared its cricket-loving ethos, and in collaboration with MSD re-introduced Oreo with the aim of contributing to India's victory by reinstating everything related to the winning year 2011, including Dhoni’s signature hairstyle, and extending the stereotype to bringing back Oreo which was launched in 2011 as well. However, it seems we might have spoken prematurely and missed the mark.”
“In a nation gripped by cricket fever, we all have our deep-rooted and genuine rituals, particularly the superstition that we must not speak about the opportunity and maintain silence until it materializes to ward off any unfortunate outcome. Hence, this year, in another partnership with MSD, Oreo is encouraging the entire nation to ‘not say a word’, ‘not jinx it’, till we get what we really want – the World Cup - with their mantra ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’.”
Speaking about the concept of "nazar" that is central to the campaign, Saini said, “Superstition pervades Indian culture, ingrained as a subtle yet undeniable element even for those who may not personally endorse it. This cultural nuance holds particular significance within the realm of sports and cricket. As ardent fans, each of us adheres to deeply rooted and meaningful rituals, often approaching them with the utmost seriousness. However, Oreo believes in breaking the seriousness of adulthood and has therefore embarked on a light-hearted counter-narrative, drawing from a prevailing cultural belief in India that cautions against jinxing positive outcomes through excessive discussion or deductions. Hence, our campaign bears the title ‘Oreo Bola Mat Bol’, embodying this concept which was a natural succession to our last year’s effort.”
The World Cup is one of the largest media vehicles for brands to create a global presence. With the opening match gaining a viewership of up to 2.5 crores people, it’s a great channel to reach a massive audience. We asked Saini to tell us how is it helping a brand which comes into a niche category. He said, “The World Cup stands as the paramount event within our nation, a time when consumption reaches its zenith. Given cricket's enduring status as the most followed Indian sport, it presents a unique opportunity to craft a campaign that can captivate our consumers and tap yet another snacking occasion amongst Indians. In collaboration with Dhoni, we launched this campaign and disrupted a curated live cricket news show, momentarily diverting the discussion away from India's prospects in the tournament, playfully.”
“Following this impactful launch, we secured the foremost digital position on YouTube's Mast Head, garnering over 6 million views within a mere three hours of airing, coupled with remarkably high positive consumer engagement. Continuing to deliver impact with scale, our presence will be on Digital which has become nearly as big as television with the flexibility it offers and the evolving viewing experience.”
The Indian financial services industry is a 1.4 billion opportunity: Ajay Kakar
The Pitch BFSI Summit 2023 saw brand and marketing strategist Ajay Kakar share insights on the past and future of financial brands
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 1:17 PM | 3 min read
At the Pitch BFSI Summit 2023, brand and marketing strategist Ajay Kakar shed light on the past and future of financial brands. Kakar shared that when he joined Ogilvy, back in the 1990s, he set up a financial practice for the agency.
“No one had heard of financial brands or practices at that time because the order of the day was IPOs or public issues,” he said. One evening, a WPP person asked Kakar “what even are these financial brands you talk about”. This was 1991, when people asked what financial brands were. Cut to 2023, financial brands are one of the largest spending categories in the country.
Speaking of how a customer perceives the financial services space, Kakar explained, “He doesn’t see banks, mutual funds, life insurance. He doesn’t see Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai. He just sees India. He just sees financial services. And he sees a host of brands.”
LIC and mutual funds have all been around for over 60 years and have attracted some of the top brands across the globe, who have invested in the category and the country. “But the fact remains that if you talk about the industry from 1991 to 2023, you will hear two words - underpenetrated and this category is sold, not bought,” Kakar said.
He shared an experience from the 1990s when he was asked by SEBI and AMFI to help them with their investor education. “In 1990, we were talking about the need to educate investors. In 2023, AMFI is one of the largest spenders in the financial services industry, again for investor education,” he said.
Kakar feels that this industry was spending a lot of time investing in investor education. “Yet we feel that the investor is not educated,” he added.
He further explained that three words (Life, Zindagi, Sapne) are an investor’s constant state of mind. “I have never met anyone who wants a car loan or a home loan. I have met people who want a car and a home. What we don’t understand is that we take ourselves very seriously. Nobody wants a car loan or home loan, it is just a necessary evil,” he mentioned.
Kakar explained with a Rishi Kapoor classic from back in the days called ‘Paisa ye Paisa’ which basically said having no money is a problem, having too much money is also a problem. “And therefore, I call the Indian financial services industry a 1.4 billion opportunity,” he said.
Taking the example of ICICI Prudential’s mutual fund and life insurance offerings, focusing on the logo, Kakar expressed disappointment stating that it seems as though they were speaking to the manufacturer, not the consumer. “Ït is an industry malice,” he said.
Kakar added, “I will always be a fan of Kotak because they were the first people in my mind who thought of a monolithic brand. It is not a house of brands, it is a branded house.”
BW CFO World of Future of Finance Summit & Finance 40 Under 40 Awards to be held on Oct 26
The awards offer an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of people under the age of 40 who have had a significant impact on the financial sector
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 10:17 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld is delighted to announce second edition of the “BW CFO World Future of Finance Summit & Finance 40 Under 40 Awards” to celebrate brilliant minds in the country who have the drive and commitment to bring about an economic change in their organisation and the industry. The event will take place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on October 26, 2023.
The Finance 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards offers an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of people under the age of 40 who have had a significant impact on the financial sector.
Our esteemed awards will be judged by a panel of eminent industry experts having major accolades and expertise in the domain. The winners would be selected through a rigorous assessment and performance review by an eminent jury comprising Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Group CFO, Zydus Lifesciences Limited; Mr. Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO, Cube Highways InvIT; Mr. Sanjay Upadhyay, Director-Finance & Group CFO, Mr. Deepak, Nitrite Limited; Mr. Madhavan Hariharan, Group CFO & Head of Strategy, CK Birla Group; Mr. Vinod Gupta, Managing Director, VG Learning Destination India Pvt Ltd; Mr. Kapil Mantri, EVP & Head of Corporate Strategy and M&A, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd; Mr. Sameer Madan, Director- Finance, Agilent Technologies; Ms. Poornima Subramanian, CFO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance; Mr. Santanu Acharya, GM-Finance, NIXI (National Internet Exchange Of India), Ms. Mamta Janak Gore, Finance Director, Controller South East Asia Region, 3M; Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra, Director (Finance), Petronet LNG Limited; Mr. Talees Rizvi, Director, BW People & BW CFO World Community; Ms. Noor Fathima Warsia, Group Editorial Director, BW Businessworld.
The summit will feature an array of distinguished speakers and panellists to share their expertise on vital topics such as Data-Driven Decision Making- Unleashing the Power of Analytics, Navigating Regulatory Landscape & Compliance in an Ever-Changing Environment, Sustainable Finance- Merging Profitability with Environmental and Social Responsibility, Future Proofing Financial Infrastructure -The Cloud and Beyond, Risk Management in the Digital Era- Strategies for Mitigation and Talent and Skills for the New Finance- Navigating the Human Capital Landscape.
Our keynote speakers will provide insights and expertise to enrich our event and leave a lasting impact on our audience. The speakers include Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld; Mr. Sumit Khadria, Group CFO, EbixCash Limited; Rajeev Mantri, MD & CFO India & Cluster Finance Head, South Asia Citi; Mr. Madhavan Hariharan, Group Chief Financial Officer & Head Strategist, C K Birla Group; Mr. Abhishek Gupta, Group CFO, OYO; Mr. Deepak Goyal, Global CFO, EPL Limited; Mr. Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO, Cube Highways, InvIT; Mr. Sandeep Modi, CFO, Hindustan Zinc; Mr. Kapil Mantri, EVP & Global Head- Corporate Strategy and M&A, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd; Mr. Rajeev Gupta, CFO, L&T Techology Services (LTTS); Mr. Kumar Subbbiah, Executive Director- Finance & Chief Financial Officer, CEAT Ltd; Mr. Kabir Ahmed Shakir, CFO, Tata Communications Ltd; Mr. Suranjit Mishra, CFO & Corporate Governance, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited; Mrs. Poornima Subramanian, CFO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance; Mr. P K Hari Hara Subramanian, India CFO, Head- GBS & Whole Time Director, Cognizant Technology Solutions; Mr. Rohit Pareekh, CFO & Head Corporate Development, GOQii; Mr. Naveen Bansal, Sr. Director and Head, Finance- Emerging Markets and Europe Cipla Limited; Mr. Prabin Dokania, CFO, Goods & Service Tax Network (GSTN); Mr. Milind Joshi, CFO, International Limited.
Maybelline’s CTV spends growing in double digits: Zeenia Bastani
Zeenia Bastani, General Manager, Maybelline New York and NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oreal India, talks about the brand's marketing strategy and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:57 AM | 4 min read
Cosmetic brand Maybelline New York started advertising on Connected TV only a year ago but now it is doubling down on its spends, Zeenia Bastani, General Manager, Maybelline New York and NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oreal India, tells e4m.
“The number of consumers on CTV is evolving quite rapidly. So, from that perspective, it is the place where we want to be and we are because our consumers are watching. Our CTV journey is picking up and creeping into double digit,” says Bastani.
As per the company’s financial report posted on its website, L’Oreal group’s global sales amounted to 38 billion euros (USD 40) at 31 December 2022. How much contribution Maybelline NY has in total sales of the group is unclear, as company officials refuse to share more details. Advertising and promotion expenses accounted for 31.5% of L’Oreal sales.
Most of the Maybelline NY’s adex goes to digital advertising, Bastani said, who declined to share Maybelline’s media mix and other details about revenue or marketing budgets for India.
In a guarded response, she merely says, “Media mix is evolving over the period of time. We do some campaigns on mass media but we do less and less on mainstream TV. So, we do a lot of social media, digital media, social with influencers and connected TV which is picking up.”
The brand’s social media marketing strategy focuses on active engagement with consumers by disseminating tutorials about its products, beauty advice, influencer and user-generated content.
On four brand ambassadors for India
To up its visibility across the touchpoints, the brand has recently roped in three brand ambassadors for India-Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla and Eksha Subba and has extended its erstwhile brand purpose association with sportsperson PV Sindhu. Through them, the brand seeks to build a stronger connection with the Gen Z consumers in India through its energy, edge, style and even for a message for mental health.
Amid the rise of social media influencers, how crucial it is to have four brand ambassadors? Bastani explains, “Celebrities have huge reach among the masses because of their recognizability. In India, when you want a message to be heard and a fighting vibe, you need to go to celebrities. When people see a celebrity who has such stature, who has a following and media behind them all the time, talking openly about mental health, they also come out and share their feelings. Maybelline seeks to give people that much confidence.”
The company is also doubling down on mental health support work as part of its CSR activity. Bastani says, “Mental health is our prime CSR activity. In 2022, we launched a mental health initiative – ‘Brave Together’ – to destigmatize the conversation around mental health and make support accessible to all. We partnered with the non-profit organization Sangath to provide free one-on-one counseling via a toll-free helpline number 011-41198666 and TheMindClan.com for expert resources.”
The brand has partnered with The Jed Foundation (JED), to create “Brave Talk”, a free training designed to equip individuals to handle difficult conversations around mental health with a friend or peer who may need their support, says Bastani, who held a panel discussion at a Mumbai College on Tuesday, on occasion the international Mental Health Day.
On consumers expectations
According to Bastani, “Today the consumer is not only watching TV but spending at least 4-5 hours on her phone doing many different things such as watching influencers on YouTube, searching something on Google and social media, looking for products at Amazon, or anywhere. So it's important for brands to reach their fans albeit non-invasively.”
Today's consumers are expecting more from their brands as well, which is a big shift, quips Bastani. “Consumers are not just expecting a good quality product at a fair price. She's expecting that there's service beyond getting the product. If she has feedback, she wants to write a review somewhere and expects someone to get back in touch with her.”
She adds, “More importantly, she is expecting big brands to be responsible corporates as well. She's expecting brands to mean something, and have an active voice for changing society and the world and taking on important causes. And I think it's great. I think as consumers are more and more demanding, it pushes brands to be more responsible and innovative.”
How challenging is to retain consumers these days, especially in India when plenty of homegrown personal brands are increasingly becoming popular? “It is more challenging, yes, but I truly believe when you offer something which is innovative and of the best quality, the consumer will surely reconsider you. She may try many other brands and products, but she comes back.”
The ecosystem around banking in India has transformed: V Vaidyanathan, IDFC First Bank
At the Pitch BFSI summit, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, engaged in a keynote discussion with Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW BusinessWorld and Founder, e4m Group
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:46 AM | 4 min read
The inaugural Pitch BFSI summit, held in Mumbai this week, witnessed a keynote discussion between V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW BusinessWorld and Founder, exchange4media Group.
The discussion was on the topic - BFSI: Today and Beyond. They exchanged insights on the key drivers of growth in the BFSI ecosystem, digital transformation and consumer expectations, and the Fintech revolution in India as well as the road ahead.
The discussion started with Vaidyanathan being posed with a query about the actual business of going around to build a bank and whether it was true that it was like preparing for a marathon. Acknowledging that it was true, he said: “We have to think that you're building a bank in eternity, not even a marathon. And when you think in terms of building a bank to eternity, then you have to build a very, very strong foundation. So at least in our bank for the last four or five years, we've been thinking of building a good foundation.”
Asked what was driving the growth of the banking financial service sector, Vaidyanathan replied, “India got independence in 1947. And let me say, eight to 10 years ago, like 400 to 500 million people in the country did not even have a bank account. Forget getting a loan or insurance or mutual funds, all that is far away. You don't have a bank account. When India lived in 800 AD or 1000 AD, at that time, people did not have bank accounts. 110 years ago, people didn't have bank accounts, which means India lived like how people lived 1000 years ago, and that's bad. But in the last 10 years, magic has happened. Not only have people got a bank account, which is well talked about already, ecosystem around banking in the country itself has also come about. And it’s not just the banks, but systems like the whole telecom network have come. So, all of these make a pretty terrific combination.”
“I say that India has fast-forwarded a lot. I hope every one of you will experience it and therefore you can understand what I'm saying about the last eight or 10 years. India has fast-forwarded like crazy. I'm saying that at least one part of India, maybe 30-40% of India, lived in the medieval age. But in at least the last eight or 10 years, massive things have happened. The biggest thing that has happened according to me is identity because people did not have an identity earlier.”
Vaidyanathan then spoke about how IDFC First Bank had abolished all fees, whether processing accounts or transfers, or credit card and debit card fees, a move that was appreciated by customers and helped the bank broaden its base and reach.
Dr Batra then noted that even though IDFC First Bank was cutting down on its ad spending, its deposits were growing and asked Mr. Vaidyanathan what he attributed that phenomenon to.
“This is something that really everyone is asking us. The thing is that our bank evokes trust and we cannot say trust me, trust me, people. It doesn't work like that. So, I'd say that that one is the brand, then how we position the brand, and how we provide services. All of these factors play a role, but most important is service.”
Dr Batra observed that we live in interesting times, wherein the lines between various industries are blurring, and the term fintech has become a sort of catch-all term, and so where did Vaidyanathan see the future heading?
“This is a very important question. You can seamlessly migrate from one medium to the other. You can go from social media to integrating the journey of a bank account opening to going to a Flipkart or Amazon. They're giving you an account and you could take a loan for example, and you're taking the digital way. So, the various categories of providers of service, from healthcare, gaming, entertainment education, or even social media are all seamlessly moving together. So definitely lines are blurring, not just between financial players like we talked about, but even outside the financial system.”
