Club Mahindra ropes in 8 cricketers and their families for Family Premier League campaign

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts has launched a new campaign called – Club Mahindra Family Premier League. As part of this campaign, Club Mahindra has identified 8 kinds of family holiday personalities based on its consumer research and insights.

These 8 unique holiday personalities are represented by the 8 holiday teams – Beach Indians, Kings of Adventure, Mountain Super Kings, Wildlife Challengers, The Family Royals, The Sunrise Chasers, The Capital Foodies and The Roadtrip Riders. Audiences have an opportunity to participate in The Club Mahindra Family Premier League contest by selecting their team and sharing holiday photos that represent their kind of family holiday.

Club Mahindra has also roped in some of India’s most renowned cricketers with their families such as Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Karun Nair who will each represent a team that reflects their most desired holiday preference. As part of this campaign, the company will be giving 75 holidays to families with the most unique photographs, celebrating Mahindra Group’s 75 years. Existing members will also get an opportunity to participate and win exciting prizes.

Commenting on the campaign, Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said, “Club Mahindra understands how families have varied preferences for their holidays, from beaches to adventure, wildlife to road trips and mountains to culinary experiences. We have created The Family Premiere League Campaign as we are the only brand that can cater to every kind of holiday experience with our varied destinations and hospitality that we provide at our resorts”.