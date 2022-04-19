Khadim ropes in cricketer Shardul Thakur as Brand Ambassador

Khadim has roped in cricketer Shardul Thakur as their Brand Ambassador. Shardul, a bowling all-rounder has been representing the International Men’s cricket team across all formats since making his debut in 2017.He’s also signed with Delhi Capitals for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier league.

The brand is looking to tap into his popularity as a cricketer especially with Gen Z and millennials and has launched the association with the campaign “It’sWowItsKhadim”.

“The campaign seeks to highlight the new fashionable range of products, the refreshed in-store experience and reinforce the affordable price point. The trinity will deliver the delightful “It’sWoWIt’sKhadim” experience to consumers. The campaign is being heavily promoted on digital platforms with focus on select markets. Apart from the media the association will also be extended to instore, retail and consumer touchpoints,” said Namrata Ashok Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India Limited.

“We are excited to take the “ItsWowItsKhadim” experience to our consumers through our latest campaign. We are delighted to partner with Shardul Thakur as an ambassador and look forward to a successful association,” said Namrata Ashok Chotrani, CEO, Khadim.

