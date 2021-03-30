Havas Media wins integrated mandate of Micromax

The mandate includes both traditional and digital media as well as creative and strategy for the brand

Havas Media India has won the integrated mandate of Micromax Informatics Ltd, a multinational smartphone and consumer electronics company. The mandate includes both traditional and digital media as well as creative and strategy for the brand.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office led by Uday Mohan, President – North & West India, Havas Media.

Founded in 2000, Micromax Informatics Ltd is India’s home-grown consumer electronics brand headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. In 2008, it entered the mobile phone business and over the past decade, Micromax has been known to offer innovative products in India and international markets. The brand's product portfolio embraces more than 90 models, ranging from feature rich dual-SIM phones, Android smartphones, LED televisions, Android TV, air conditioners and washing machines.

Rachna Lather, Marketing Head, Micromax India, said, “Havas Media's social media strategy & creativity is well-known in the market. Micromax as a brand is very nimble footed and are launching products in the market back to back. We want to work towards further strengthening Micromax’s footprint in the digital landscape, and working cohesively on an integrated communication approach. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Havas Media, which is aimed towards mutual growth and success."

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Micromax, a truly glocal brand. It is an exciting time for Micromax to re-establish itself in the Indian market as a flagbearer of the Make-in-India initiative. Keeping in line with Havas Media’s consumer-centric approach and the Group’s growing expertise in performance and market-place initiatives, we look forward to charting the brand’s journey and strengthening its positioning in the market through our meaningful Media Experience (Mx) philosophy.”

