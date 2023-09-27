Haldiram's captures a journey of flavours in new TVC
The film is an inaugural ad for the brand's restaurant chain
Haldiram's has announced launch of its inaugural restaurant television commercial, "Dhina Dhin Dha". "This landmark moment marks the brand's evolution into not just a leading giant in the packaged food and snacks segment but also as a cherished family & casual dining restaurant where moments of togetherness and happiness are celebrated," said the brand
"Dhina Dhin Dha", the name of the TVC, encapsulates the emotion that people experience when savoring Haldiram's scrumptious delights. It is the feeling of happiness that fills the air when friends and family come together, sharing stories and laughter over a meal. This campaign seeks to celebrate those moments when food becomes not just nourishment but a source of happiness and connection.
Speaking about the launch, Neeraj Agrawal, Director at Haldiram's, expressed their excitement, saying, "At Haldiram's, we have always believed in creating moments of happiness through our culinary creations. 'Dhina Dhin Dha' is a celebration of those moments, of the joy that our food brings to millions of households across the globe. With this television commercial, we aim to showcase not just our products but also the heartwarming experiences that our customers share with their loved ones over a meal".
The TVC features heart-warming scenes of families and friends coming together to enjoy Haldiram's delectable dishes, all set to a soulful and catchy jingle that embodies the spirit of "Dhina Dhin Dha". From the first bite of their world-famous chole bhature to the last scoop of their delightful rasmalai, the commercial beautifully captures the journey of flavors and emotions that Haldiram's has been a part of for generations.
Haldiram's has become a household name, not just because of its exceptional culinary offerings but also because it has evolved into a place where families and friends create cherished wholesome memories together. The brand's commitment to quality and authenticity has always been resolute, making it the go-to choice for snacks and meals.
"Dhina Dhin Dha" is not just a television commercial; it is an invitation to experience the magic of Haldiram's and relish the moments of joy that its food brings. Join us in celebrating this milestone as the brand continues to bring smiles to millions of faces, one delicious bite at a time!
Art-E Media Tech wins D2C mandate of VIP Industries
The agency will take charge of the design, development, and management of websites and D2C platforms for various brands under the company
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
Creative media and MarTech agency Art-E Media Tech has announced its newest collaboration with VIP Industries. In this partnership, the agency will take charge of the design, development, and management of websites and D2C platforms for various brands under the VIP Industries umbrella. Established in 1968, VIP Industries is a leading manufacturers and retailers of luggage, backpacks, and handbags. It supplies to over 45 countries.
"This milestone collaboration is set to redefine the way VIP Industries connects with its customers. By harnessing Art-E's expertise in Martech, Creative Technology, UI/UX and eCommerce solutions, VIP Industries aims to elevate its online presence and provide a seamless, immersive shopping experience for its global customer base," said the company in its press release.
Praful Gupta, Head of Marketing at VIP Industries, said ‘We chose Art-E for their ability to not just develop but also bring upon various facets of martech to the fore. Our new websites seek to capture what each individual is seeking, so as to tailor make them to suit every need with speed. Our digital-first approach is well aligned with our customer-first attitude.
Suyash Dongre, Head of Digital Marketing at VIP Industries, added “We are looking forward to benefiting from Art-E’s capabilities to understand user journeys of our customers that lead to a result-driven digital experience.
Preetesh Chouhan, Art-E’s Chief Digital Officer, was expectedly elated. “VIP Industries is a VIP win for us. It strengthens our claim of being one of India’s finest martech companies; a claim built on our multi-stack capabilities over the last few years. Really excited for the opportunity to build some world-class platforms for a world class client.
IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 alumni address the Class of '23
Four illustrious ex-winners of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 addressed a gathering of young professionals who made it to the list this year
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:15 PM | 5 min read
Zooming in on Gen Zoomers
Shrenik Gandhi discussed why marketers should shift their focus on GenZ which is already moving the needle on social media and emerging trends and will soon dictate consumption patterns.
Shrenik Gandhi, Co-Founder & CEO of White Rivers Media threw light on GenZ which is on its way to making up 75% of the mass consumption audience in India. He shared an anecdote from the time he realised the stark difference between Gen-Z and the marketers who are planning to target them – when he was buying a piece of clothing at an event and asked for it in his size, the Gen-Z folks who were around him gave him a ‘look’. That was when he realised that this age group does not look for a 'size,' instead when they like something they buy it. This pushed him to think about the disconnect and distance between marketing communications and the target audience. "Gen-Z does not like to buy clothing with a size in mind as size doesn't define their style", he added.
He cited an example of what youngsters call ‘Finsta,’ which allows users to create a fake Instagram account to stalk other users, saying that these are some of the new and interesting things about this age group.
He also stated that traditional marketers would never think of these elements and encouraged the new lot of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 to start nudging CMOs to think Gen-Z-first and take proactive initiatives to catch them young before they make up for 75% of mass consumption of audience by 2030.
…
Advertising For Good
Mahesh Ambaliya enlightened the new batch of Top 30 Under 30 by sharing how responsibility is closely intertwined with the work
During his address at the event, Mahesh Ambaliya, Creative Director, VMLY&R stated "Advertising for good does not mean ideas that win big at Cannes". He further shared that solving real-life problems is a part of advertising for good.
Quoting a thought shared by Piyush Pandey, he said: "You cannot solve problems of India sitting in your air-conditioned room." Ambaliya then emphasized the practice of going to places and experiencing the concerns and problems of the people.
He spoke about the time he visited Myanmar and held a 3-month-old orphan who did not have any family or agency to take care of her. He stated that when you experience something like this, "The world shifts for you."
He concluded his thoughts by stating that the title of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 makes the winners one of the top people in this industry in India. He urged the winners to make their company responsible for one initiative at least.
He stated, "Younger generations are focused on brands that focus on good, you have a responsibility now".
…
Being a Young Entrepreneur in the Ad World
Chandni Shah shared the story of her journey through advertising and described being a young entrepreneur in the ad world
According to Chandni Shah, Founder & COO, FCB Kinnect, her journey in advertising started when she was 3 years old. She was a child actor in several of the ad films from that time and was mesmerized by the industry so much that she stepped into it, and ended up founding her own agency at the age of 22. As a young entrepreneur, she went through several ups and downs on the roller coaster ride of running her agency. She spoke of a time when things were up and running, and her entire content team quit on her.
But that didn't stop her from growing the agency further and she added, "Building a team has been the most gratifying part of my journey". Shah also shared that finding the right mentor is as important as building the right team.
She further emphasized having a strong vision as an entrepreneur in the ad world, "We had a strong vision even when we were a loss-making company, and by 2018 we thought we achieved all of it.... But then we landed at Cannes and realized that we're just getting started".
"Lastly, the most important thing is having grit, how you show up every day with energy and march towards success..." she said.
Bear-Hug The Cynic
PG Aditya deep-dives into the changing power equation in the business and shares the importance of networking and more
PG Aditya, Co-Founder, Talented urged all ad industry professionals to be better at networking. He stressed the fact that it is an integral part of the job, and added, "Pretend you're an extrovert... who loves networking, but do it".
Acknowledging the inhibitions that an aspiring professional might have; he shared an anecdote to encourage professionals to break the ice. He mentioned that once upon a time, he didn't know the do's and don'ts of networking, so he jumped the gun with one of the ad veterans present and shared a concern he was deeply moved by but later realized it was not the time or place for that.
But Aditya stated, "The industry doesn't judge you for networking mistakes, young people do, because veterans know how to take it easy and look past these mistakes".
He shares a tiny regret from 2016, the year when he was included in the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 list. It was that he didn't initiate enough conversations to make connections. "Your batch essentially becomes your syllabus... and this industry thrives on frepocism... that is nepotism with friends. You end up doing a lot of work and business with your friends,” he said.
MANJA takes responsibility for Kapil Dev's 'abduction'
A picture of a bound-and-gagged Dev doing rounds on the internet was part of Disney+ Hotstar's latest campaign by MANJA for ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023.
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 1:38 PM | 1 min read
A picture of cricket great Kapil Dev has been doing rounds on the internet, showing a bound and gagged Dev being led away. Many on the internet, including Gautam Gambir, raised concerns about Dev's safety after the out-of-context picture was widely circulated on Twitter and other platforms.
Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev ?and that Kapil Paaji is fine! pic.twitter.com/KsIV33Dbmp— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2023
The mystery has been solved after integrated creative agency MANJA took "responsibility" for the so called abduction.
To take Disney + Hotstar to the mobile screens in small town India, the agency developed a campaign to announce the free streaming of the ICC mens Cricket World Cup 2023.
With the villagers taking Kapil hostage, this Western style drama plays out to bring to light the free streaming option on Disney + Hotstar, with a data saver mode as well to make sure that that viewers get the best quality whilst consuming less data.
Campaign is live on TV and Digital in the build up to the upcoming World Cup.
Katrina Kaif is UNIQLO's first Indian ambassador
The Japanese company aims to leverage India's expanding fashion market with this association
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 11:59 AM | 1 min read
Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the first Indian brand ambassador for Japanese fashion company UNIQLO.
The actress, when asked about this association stated, “I am very excited about my partnership with UNIQLO. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”
The association aims to leverage India's expanding fashion market and the youth demographic who admire her style and charitable endeavours.
Alongside her role as UNIQLO's ambassador, Katrina also serves as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.
View this post on Instagram
ABCD in Marketing: Harnessing technology for consumer impact
Guest Column: S Krishnamoorthy, Co-Founder, Xeno Reality, and Dr. Srinath Sridharan, policy researcher & corporate advisor, explain marketer's increasing reliance on data-driven insights
By S Krishnamoorthy | Sep 26, 2023 11:35 AM | 11 min read
In today's digital age, marketers are at the forefront of a technological revolution that is reshaping the landscape of consumerism. With the rapid advancements in technology and the increasing reliance on data-driven insights, marketers have transformed into technocrats, leveraging cutting-edge tools and strategies to drive business success.
Technology has become an integral part of modern marketing, revolutionising the way businesses connect with consumers. Technocrat marketers understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve by embracing emerging technologies and leveraging them to their advantage. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to big data analytics and automation, these technocrats harness the power of technology to unlock valuable insights, streamline processes, and deliver personalized experiences at scale.
In today's hyperconnected world, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives. Its transformative power has seeped into various industries, revolutionising the way businesses operate. In the realm of marketing, the adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Digital platforms has redefined the landscape, enabling companies to connect, engage, and understand their customers like never before. Data has emerged as the lifeblood of modern marketing, providing technocrat marketers with the insights needed to make informed decisions. Through sophisticated analytics tools and robust data management systems, marketers can collect, analyse, and interpret vast amounts of consumer data. This data-driven approach enables them to understand consumer behaviour, identify trends, and tailor marketing strategies to meet the evolving needs and preferences of their target audience.
Technocrat marketers recognise that data is not just a buzzword but a strategic asset that drives business growth. In the digital age, data has become the currency that drives business decisions, and marketers have embraced its power to transform their strategies. With the rise of technology and advanced analytics tools, the availability and accessibility of data have reached unprecedented levels.
The Power of Personalisation: Gone are the days of mass marketing and generic advertising campaigns. Today's consumers expect personalised experiences tailored to their preferences and needs. Data provides marketers with invaluable insights into customer behaviour, enabling them to understand individual preferences, purchase patterns, and demographics. Armed with this knowledge, marketers can create targeted, relevant, and personalised campaigns that resonate with their audience, leading to higher engagement, conversion rates, and customer satisfaction.
Uncovering Consumer Insights: Data allows marketers to dig deep into consumer behavior and uncover invaluable insights. By analysing consumer data, such as browsing history, purchase behaviour, and social media interactions, marketers can gain a comprehensive understanding of their target audience. This understanding goes beyond demographics and delves into the psychology behind consumer decision-making, enabling marketers to create impactful messaging, compelling offers, and effective marketing strategies.
Optimising Marketing Strategies: Data-driven marketing enables marketers to optimise their strategies and make informed decisions. Through data analysis, marketers can measure the effectiveness of their campaigns, track key performance indicators, and identify areas for improvement. This iterative approach allows for continuous refinement, ensuring that marketing efforts are efficient and yield maximum results. By leveraging data, marketers can allocate resources more effectively, target the right channels, and refine their messaging to resonate with their audience.
Anticipating Customer Needs: Data empowers marketers to anticipate customer needs and stay ahead of the curve. By analysing historical data and monitoring trends, marketers can identify emerging customer preferences and changing market dynamics. This foresight enables businesses to proactively adapt their strategies, develop innovative products, and meet customer demands before they become mainstream. With data as their compass, marketers can navigate the ever-evolving marketplace and position their brands as industry leaders.
Enhancing Customer Engagement: Data-driven marketing facilitates enhanced customer engagement and interaction. Through various touchpoints, such as social media, email marketing, and website analytics, marketers can capture valuable customer data. This data, combined with advanced analytics and CRM systems, enables businesses to deliver personalised communication, targeted promotions, and tailored recommendations. By leveraging data to engage customers at the right time, in the right way, marketers can foster deeper connections, increase brand loyalty, and drive customer advocacy.
Ethics and Privacy: While data-driven marketing offers immense opportunities, it also brings ethical considerations regarding data privacy and security. Marketers must prioritise responsible data usage, ensuring compliance with regulations and safeguarding customer information. Transparency and consent are crucial in establishing trust with consumers and maintaining long-term relationships. Marketers must strike a delicate balance between utilising data to deliver personalized experiences and respecting the privacy rights of their customers.
Immersive technologies
Immersive technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) can greatly enhance marketing strategies in the digital age. By incorporating AR/VR experiences into their campaigns, marketers can create immersive and interactive brand experiences that captivate consumers. AR can be used to overlay virtual elements onto the real world, allowing users to visualise products in their environment before making a purchase. VR, on the other hand, offers a fully simulated environment, enabling users to explore virtual spaces and engage with branded content in a highly engaging and memorable way. These technologies can provide a unique and personalised experience, driving customer engagement, increasing brand loyalty, and ultimately leading to higher conversion rates.
With AR/VR, marketers can leverage the power of storytelling to convey their brand message in a more compelling and experiential manner. They can create virtual showrooms, allowing customers to virtually browse and try out products, which can be particularly valuable for industries like furniture, fashion, and automotive. Additionally, AR/VR can be utilised in events and activations, enabling attendees to interact with virtual elements and participate in immersive brand experiences. These technologies have the potential to revolutionise the way marketers connect with consumers, making marketing campaigns more memorable, impactful, and effective in driving business success.
Focusing on the ABCDs of marketing
Immersive technologies have the potential to enhance the ABCD of marketing, by providing engaging and interactive experiences for users.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer in the marketing domain. With AI-powered algorithms and machine learning, companies can analyse vast amounts of data, derive valuable insights, and make data-driven decisions. From personalised recommendations to chatbots offering seamless customer service, AI enables marketers to deliver customised experiences at scale. The evolution of AI has transformed marketing from a static, one-size-fits-all approach to a dynamic, hyper-personalised strategy, creating deeper connections with consumers. Immersive technologies like AR and VR can leverage AI algorithms to deliver personalized and contextual experiences. For example, AI-powered chatbots can be integrated into AR/VR interfaces, allowing users to have realistic and interactive conversations with virtual assistants. This combination enables businesses to provide real-time assistance, personalized recommendations, and customized interactions, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.
Business Analytics has revolutionised the way marketers understand consumer behaviour and make informed decisions. By leveraging advanced analytics techniques, businesses can gain insights into customer preferences, market trends, and competitors' strategies. This data-driven approach enables marketers to identify target segments, optimize campaigns, and predict future market dynamics. Through real-time analytics, businesses can pivot quickly and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market landscape. Immersive technologies can augment business analytics by visualising data in three-dimensional spaces. With AR/VR, marketers can explore complex datasets and visually represent information in a more intuitive and immersive manner. This enables deeper insights and faster decision-making by allowing analysts to interact with data visually, identify patterns, and discover hidden correlations.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) has evolved from managing basic customer information to a comprehensive strategy for building and nurturing customer relationships. CRM platforms allow businesses to centralize customer data, track interactions, and personalize engagement. By understanding individual customer preferences and behaviors, companies can tailor their marketing efforts, anticipate needs, and deliver exceptional experiences. CRM has become a cornerstone for businesses seeking to establish long-lasting relationships and foster brand loyalty. Immersive technologies can transform the way CRM systems are used, enabling marketers to have a more immersive understanding of their customers. With AR/VR, marketers can visualise customer data in a spatial context, gaining a deeper understanding of customer preferences, behaviors, and interactions. This immersive view can assist in identifying opportunities for personalized engagement, tailored offerings, and proactive customer service, ultimately improving customer relationship management and driving loyalty.
The rise of digital platforms has transformed marketing from a one-way communication channel to a dynamic, interactive space. The advent of social media, mobile apps, and online marketplaces has opened up new avenues for businesses to engage with consumers. Digital marketing enables targeted messaging, real-time feedback, and measurable results. With the ability to track consumer interactions and preferences, marketers can refine their strategies, optimise campaigns, and drive higher conversion rates. The digital revolution has democratised marketing, allowing businesses of all sizes to reach global audiences and compete on a level playing field. Immersive technologies can revolutionise digital marketing by creating interactive and memorable brand experiences. With AR/VR, marketers can go beyond traditional advertising formats and offer immersive campaigns that allow users to engage with branded content in a virtual environment. For example, AR filters and VR experiences can be used to showcase products, provide virtual try-on experiences, or transport users into immersive storytelling narratives. This level of interactivity and immersion can significantly enhance brand awareness, customer engagement, and conversion rates.
The shift towards technology-driven marketing is propelled by the widespread adoption of technology by consumers. Today's consumers are digitally savvy, connected, and expect personalised experiences. They willingly share their data in exchange for tailored recommendations, convenience, and relevant content. This abundance of consumer data has fueled the need for technologies like AI, Business Analytics, CRM, and Digital platforms to harness its potential and deliver value to customers. As technology continues to advance and consumers become even more data-centric, the seamless integration of these technologies will be essential for businesses to thrive and meet the evolving needs of their customers.
India focused approach
In the Indian market, it is important to consider the country's diverse cultural and linguistic landscape. Marketers need to adapt their technology-driven strategies to cater to different regions and languages within India. This could involve translating content, customising campaigns based on regional preferences, and leveraging local influencers or platforms that resonate with specific audiences. India has witnessed a significant growth in smartphone adoption and internet penetration, with a large portion of the population accessing the internet primarily through mobile devices. Marketers targeting the Indian market should prioritise a mobile-first approach, ensuring that their websites, apps, and digital campaigns are optimised for mobile devices. Additionally, leveraging mobile messaging platforms and mobile advertising channels can be effective in reaching and engaging Indian consumers.
While technology-driven marketing has become a necessity, it's crucial to consider the cost-effectiveness of implementing these solutions in the Indian market. India has a diverse market with consumers from various socio-economic backgrounds. Marketers should explore affordable and scalable technology solutions that can deliver value without imposing significant financial burdens on businesses. This could involve leveraging open-source tools, cloud-based services, or partnerships with local technology providers to optimise costs while delivering impactful marketing outcomes.
While global e-commerce giants have a significant presence in India, the market also has well-established regional e-commerce platforms. Marketers targeting the Indian market should consider partnering with or utilising these regional platforms to reach a broader customer base. Understanding the preferences and shopping habits of Indian consumers on these platforms can help tailor marketing strategies and optimise product placement for maximum visibility and sales.
India is a linguistically diverse country with a wide range of languages spoken across different states and regions. To effectively connect with Indian consumers, marketers should consider incorporating regional languages and cultural nuances into their marketing efforts. This could involve creating localised content, using local language, and adapting messaging to resonate with specific cultural contexts. By recognising and respecting the diversity of Indian culture and language, marketers can build stronger connections and establish trust with their target audience.
In recent years, data privacy has become a significant concern globally, and India is no exception. Marketers operating in the Indian market must prioritise data protection and adhere to relevant privacy regulations. Implementing robust data security measures, obtaining proper consent from consumers, and being transparent about data usage practices are essential to build trust and maintain strong customer relationships. Demonstrating a commitment to privacy and data protection will be crucial for marketers to navigate the Indian market successfully.
The Indian marketing fraternity is gradually embracing immersive technologies, recognising their potential to revolutionise customer experiences and engagement. While the adoption is still in its early stages, there is growing interest and experimentation with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in various industries. Companies are exploring the use of AR/VR in areas such as product visualisation, virtual showrooms, experiential marketing, and interactive brand experiences. With the rapid advancements in technology and the increasing smartphone penetration in India, it is expected that immersive technologies will gain more traction in the coming years, paving the way for innovative and immersive marketing strategies across the country.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Market dynamics are in favour of D2C brands: Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage
In this edition of e4m's D2C Revolution series, Vasa, Founder of GetVantage guides entrepreneurs about the different avenues of raising capital and the need to have a financial 'toolkit'
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 26, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
“There could not have been a better time than now, in India, to build a brand,” said Bhavik Vasa, Founder, GetVantage as he engaged in a conversation with exchange4media for its D2C Revolution series.
Vasa shares that in today’s time, a D2C brand in any category can literally be started from the kitchens and garages of homes. “There has been a commoditization around technology, around digital marketing and reach, distribution has become simpler and seamless. It has become a level playing field for an Indian challenger brand, to compete with any global player,” he said.
Market dynamics at the moment are playing in favour of D2C brands, Vasa shared. “I tell the brands under my portfolio that D2C is a channel. It is probably the starting point for emerging brands to get in. The founders need to look at themselves as an insurgent brand, rather than just a D2C brand, which means even if you’re not omnichannel, you at least have to be multichannel,” he added.
Speaking of challenges that the D2C brand founders are facing, Vasa shared that the lack of awareness around raising capital is the one and only challenge facing the founders at the moment.
“The founders need to be aware that there are multiple options to raise capital. They need to have a financial toolkit, which allows them to see that while equity capital may be needed in some cases early on, the growth capital may be raised via different alternatives like revenue-based financing, cash flow-based funding, etc.,” he explained.
Delving deeper into revenue-based financing, Vasa advises that founders need to build a business that is at least revenue-generating. He says that not every business has to be profitable from day 1, but it needs to be able to generate revenue month on month.
Speaking about localisation being a rising trend in the D2C space, Vasa says that there is growth in every direction. “When a brand knows what it stands for, and which segment it is catering to, it will define whether the brand has to go deeper into India, or go on a global level outside India,” he said.
It’s crucial to live up to the promises your brand makes: Sanjiv Mehta
Mehta, Former CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever, addressed the winners of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 8:51 AM | 4 min read
Sanjiv Mehta, Former CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever, was the Chief Guest at the tenth edition of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 awards. He gave a special address and answered questions posed by the winners of the coveted list.
Addressing the question of gender diversity in workplaces and the challenges female professionals face due to intangible prejudices, like male group dynamics and token diversity appointments in leadership roles, Mehta shared, “I believe that humanity has done injustice to women. If you go back to the past, women were equal partners. But over the years, there has been injustice. When I took over as the CEO of HUL, we had 18 per cent women in management. When I left, we had 46 per cent. And a clear pathway that in another two years, we will be gender-balanced. When it comes to women, they don't have to be like men to succeed. They have to be absolutely comfortable in their skin. They bring in strengths which men don't have, and they will be able to blossom only when they are able to play to their strengths. Organizations focus on how to help people improve their development needs. But beyond a certain point, that's the wrong way to look at it. We need to ask ourselves how we play to a person's strengths. When you're comfortable in your own skin, you will excel in what you do.”
He further highlighted the importance of gender diversity in the consumer goods industry, emphasizing the strong business case for having women represented in management roles, “I'm from the consumer goods industry. Consider this: 75% of decisions are made by women, and most of our consumers are women. It's crucial to reflect our consumer base in our management team for a strong business case, regardless of social justice concerns. Before India and South Asia, I ran Unilever's business in North Africa and the Middle East. When I took over as the Chairman, North Africa and Middle East of Unilever in 2008, in our Saudi Arabia office, we had only two women professionals. By the time I left, the number had gone up to 48. We aimed to make Unilever Arabia the best workplace for women, following country laws for separate spaces, though the women we recruited rarely used them due to the comfort we provided. So today the world is at your feet. I don't think, at least in my lifetime, there's been a better opportunity for women to succeed in India and the world at large,” he said.
Mehta discussed the enduring relevance of established brands and the key factors of purpose and performance in branding. “First and foremost, it's crucial to approach business with the perspective that it can be a force for good and that brands, in particular, can also serve this purpose. Many people mistakenly believe that traditional brands are no longer relevant, but it's essential to recognize that brands are here to stay. From a brand perspective, purpose is a key factor, followed by performance. In today's world, driven by technology and personalization, brands must have a clear point of view, one that aligns with the essence of the brand itself. This doesn't mean merely adopting a viewpoint for the sake of it, but rather articulating something that resonates with the brand's identity. Your brand's vision and actions must move in harmony; otherwise, consumers will quickly notice the disconnection,” he shared.
Citing an example of Lifebuoy during the COVID-19 pandemic, he illustrated the significance of aligning brand messaging with its core purpose, he explained, “Consider timeless brands like Lifebuoy, for instance, which centres around the concept of family health. During the first wave of COVID-19, while most of us were at home, essential goods like Lifebuoy continued production. In a virtual factory visit, a blue-collar worker demonstrated the brand's purpose by showing a bar of Lifebuoy soap, emphasizing its role in protection. This exemplifies what purpose-driven branding is all about - when consumers can associate your product with its intended purpose. However, it's crucial to live up to the promises your brand makes. If you are asked to create advertising that deviates from your product's functionality or the essence of your brand, firmly reject it. Staying true to your brand's promise, values, and alignment with product functionality allows for creative marketing that resonates with consumers, ultimately building strong brands that connect with the hearts and minds of your audience. Stick to your values.”
