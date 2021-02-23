Governor of Maharashtra felicitates Gloocal Communications as 'Covid Warrior'

Gloocal Communications Pvt. Ltd was felicitated today in the presence of Hon’ble Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra as 'Covid Warrior' at the11th anniversary of Dhagdagti Mumbai a weekly newspaper. The institution recognized individuals and companies who had worked during the Covid19 pandemic helping, supporting people and front runner healthcare sector during the pandemic situation. Present during the occasion was Shri. Rahul Shewale, Member of Parliament, leading Doctors, Mumbai Police Officials, BMC health Officials, Social Workers & NGOs.

Gloocal Communications Pvt. Ltd is a strategic PR firm in Mumbai, known for its comprehensive and cutting edge approach, developing brand image, offering strategic advice on image management, visibility, and building a smooth relation between the brand and its audience. The agency provided uninterrupted services even during the Covid19 crisis. When a crisis occurs, proactive, quick, and detailed communication is essential. The agency excels in crisis management and communication and produced the best possible outcome.

Parag Dhurke, Managing Director & CEO, Gloocal Communications Pvt. Ltd, said, “It focuses on analyzing data in depth and comes up with innovative strategies to deliver great stories with its dedicated team. The agency was successful in highlighting the struggle of Covid warriors, their ordeal, and experiences captured aptly by reputed news channels. The agency educated people by dispelling myths surrounding Coronavirus with its strong communication strategies, well-structured and researched stories. "

“We are honored to be felicitated by our Governor and are committed to working towards client satisfaction and maintaining their reputation. We are happy and proud to be able to serve our clients who believe in us and stood by us during these tough times” concluded Bhaskar Tare, Founder & Director, Gloocal Communications Pvt. Ltd

