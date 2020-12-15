Goodknight launches campaign for one-stop smart solution in Telugu

The new TVC shows that Goodknight Smart Spray is used just once for an instant and long lasting protection against mosquitoes

Goodknight released a TVC for Goodknight Smart Spray, a newly launched one-stop smart solution which gives instant and 8-hour protection against mosquitoes. The TVC features a familiar sight of a family spending quality time together facilitated by the long lasting and assured protection against mosquitoes offered by Goodknight Smart Spray. The TVC is conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson

Goodknight Smart Spray offers instant knockdown action against mosquitoes. Key product feature is that it provides 8-hour protection which is the current need gap in the aerosol market. Goodknight is a unique, powerful all liquid, no gas formulation which makes it the first non-pressurized mosquito pump spray in the world. This product delivers up to 700+ sprays from a single can and leaves behind a pleasant fragrance. Goodknight Smart Spray is launched exclusively in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana markets for now. Thus, the new TVC will be released in Telugu language.

The film opens with a father-daughter duo spotting mosquitoes buzzing around in the living room. They seem worried as mosquito bites can lead to diseases like dengue and malaria. The mother comes to the rescue, spraying Goodknight Smart Spray across the living room. The husband is pleasantly surprised when he notices the fragrance and the instant effect of no more mosquitoes in the room. He thanks his wife to which she sassily tells him she won’t help him again and the daughter too, backs her. The father is shocked at their behavior and a questions them about it, when his wife smirks and tells him that she won’t need to spray anymore as the new spray lasts for up to 8 hours. The husband realizes that his family was just pulling his leg and they all share a good laugh. The film ends with the message of the new Smart Spray protecting the family with its instant knockdown action, long-lasting durability and power of up to 700+ sprays that doesn’t need to be used twice for effectiveness.

Sharing his thoughts on the new film, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Goodknight Smart Spray is a path-breaking innovation and a single solution for all mosquito problems. It has a no gas formulation and as a result it offers both instant action and an 8-hour protection in a liquid spray format. This makes it the most powerful household insecticide product. With this TVC, we aim to reach out to households and communicate how Smart Spray is an ideal package where they don’t need to choose between instant action and long-lasting solutions.”

Steve Priya, VPs & ECDs, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, added, “Most solutions to mosquito problems fall under two categories, ‘Instant and Short Term’ or ‘Long Term and Not So Instant’. We wanted to clearly communicate that Goodknight Smart Spray is an innovation that works instantly with an efficacy that lasts for 8 long hours.

Which means once you spray it, you never have to repeat it! It’s unlike anything you expected!”