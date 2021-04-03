Godrej marks Ezee 2-in-1 launch with a fresh new TVC

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) announced the expansion of its detergent portfolio by launching Godrej Ezee 2-in-1liquid detergent + fabric conditioner for regular clothes. Fragrance and has been a huge gap within the segment of liquid detergent users and consumers have to buy detergent and fabric conditioners separately leading to them spending more. With Godrej Ezee 2-in-1, the company offers dual benefits of detergent and fabric conditioner in a single product. New Ezee 2-in-1 Liquid Detergent + Fabric Conditioner gives fabrics a deep wash, and new like shine and softness with a refreshing fragrance, all in one step! This effective solution will reduce the cost of consumers by almost half when compared to their current spends. The launch will be supported by a TVC campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, to highlight the product features and increase its visibility.

Speaking about this launch and expansion in the detergent category, Sunil Kataria, CEO - India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Godrej Ezee is already the most preferred brand by consumers for woollens. Building on this equity, we are expanding our detergent portfolio with a category redefining innovation in the form of Godrej Ezee 2-in-1liquid detergent + fabric conditioner for regular clothes. With this launch, we intend to de-seasonalize our brand and foray into the regular clothes detergent category. Our offering is a first-of-its kind product in the category which combines two formats into one.

Commenting on the new TVC campaign, Steve and Priya, VPs & ECDs, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, "The task was to launch a unique product that did the dual task of a liquid detergent plus fabric conditioner. Also it was crucial that consumers could clearly differentiate that this new offering is for everyday clothes as compared to Ezee Winter Wear. The idea is based on this simple truth that just like you, your clothes go through a lot each day. But when the stains, dirt and sweat of yesterday are wiped clean, you can make a fresh and fragrant new start each morning!"

The new Ezee 2-in-1 has been launched in three sizes - 40ml sachet for INR 10, 500ml bottle for INR 120, and 1L bottle for INR 230. The products are available across general and modern trade along with e-commerce platforms. GCPL has always had the legacy of trust and quality. With the new Ezee 2-in-1, the company is offering a superior quality product and dual benefits at a value for money offering.

