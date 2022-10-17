Games24x7 launches ICC World Cup campaign for My11Circle

Games24x7 has launched a new campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup, for its fantasy sports platform, My11Circle.

Titled “My11Circle pe team banao, har din SUV jeeto”, the 3-films campaign features brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly and Shubman Gill to celebrate the spirit and enthusiasm of Indian cricket fans by rewarding their skills and knowledge of the sport.

The campaign gives expression to the sheer euphoria experienced by cricket lovers in creating a winning team on the My11Circle platform. The palpable excitement in the air and the resounding announcement of the win reaches a crescendo with an uplifting background score followed by the larger-than-life appearance of the brand ambassadors on the screen, surprising the fan with the grand win. The films make an exciting watch capturing the fun and frenzy associated with the T20 World Cup and are sure to enthrall cricket lovers across the nation. This campaign is designed by The Script Room.

The campaign goes live on TV, YouTube, and OTT and on other digital platforms today.

Commenting on the campaign and its expected response, Saroj Panigrahi, Senior VP, My11Circle, said, “As the fastest growing fantasy sports platform in India, My11Circle offers an entertaining space for cricket aficionados to test their skill and knowledge, and rejoice in the glory of their favorite teams. This campaign will not just bring cricket lovers across the country together but also build an integrated and extended game-playing experience for them. We are positive that this campaign will add to the excitement and fervor of the tournament and further help in strengthening our user base.”

Speaking about his association with the My11Circle campaign, Sourav Ganguly said, “I am happy to be a part of this exciting campaign as it is centered around Indian cricket fans. It will provide them with the perfect opportunity to sharpen their acumen. It takes tremendous skill and knowledge of the game to make a winning team. There is no greater joy than adding to the spirit of cheer and excitement for the game. I am sure cricket fans shall enjoy the challenge immensely.”

Speaking about his engagement with the campaign, Shubman Gill said, “This campaign will in a way unite cricket fans as it is being launched during the T20 World Cup. It will encourage them to engage with My11Circle and apply their skills and knowledge to create a great team. I wish all passionate fans the very best. I hope they are ready to take on the ultimate challenge and emerge as winners.”

The campaign takes an enticing approach to capture the audience’s interest. Shot in varied backgrounds, these films intend to reinforce the brand promise of rewarding the passion, skill, and knowledge of Indian cricket lovers and My11Circle players.

Offering a safe, secure, and seamless personalized gaming experience peppered with thrill and excitement, this latest offering by My11Circle promises a grand reward to the ardent followers of the game willing to apply their acumen and zeal to win big.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)