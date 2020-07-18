For marketers, analytics & measurement space is going to be important: MarTech experts

Yesterday’s e4m MarTech League Fridays had a virtual panel conversation on ‘MarTech Tools for the Modern Day Marketer’. The discussions in this series were around tools that enhance consumer engagement, tools the MarTech leaders are using, and what needs to be worked on in terms of consumer data to get more ROI-driven results.

The MarTech leaders on this virtual panel were Anushree Ghosh, Head of Digital-Strategy and Media, ITC Limited; Aditi Olemann, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, Myelin Foundry; Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MiQ; Vaibhav Kumar, VP & Head-E-commerce & Digital Marketing, Max Life Insurance Company Limited; and Rohit Sharma, Founder & CEO, POKKT. The Session Chair for this webinar was Gautam Thakker, CEO, Everymedia Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Starting off the discussion, Dabhade talked about the key technology tools and touchpoints required. “From the perspective of technology pieces, I would like to divide into two. One is the customer-facing technologies and (the other) analytics you have in your own company. From the analytics side, these technologies would execute customer identity, intelligence mugs, analytics capabilities, data lead capabilities so that you do not have silos of your data. This should lead to having a customer data platform. On the customer-facing side, offcourse you have all your organic touchpoints, and on the ad side, what you lead eventually, is the programmatic way of doing things where you are able to plan the consumer journey within all your paid channels. Combine that with organic channels, you will have a very good understanding of how the journey is taking place and what factors are affecting customer decision.”

Ghosh stated, “Technology has been a close ally of marketing for quite some time but more so now simply because we can see a lot more leap when it comes to digital transformation or integrating technology in the core marketing ecosystem. So whether I talk about consumer focus or consumer-facing pieces of technology in the form of advertising or content creation, people have been using all of these signs for quite some time but in silos. What is going to happen very quickly is this is going to be the central path of the conversation for a long time. At the back end, content-led commerce or today whether there is a video creator that enables you to shop or an Instagram creative that enables you to shop these pieces are going to scale up. I think the pressure is going to be on MarTech creators to come up with new and emerging technologies over and above what exists today. For marketers, the space of analytics and measurement is going to be important. We are all operating in walled gardens and need to zoom out and see the customer journey in unison across the different platforms they use.”

Sharing her point of view, Olemann remarked, “When you look at the customer journey and the kind of data traditionally that is available to organizations not just from a marketing perspective but overall has been structured data. Now, with content explosion happening, 6 out of 10 people today watch online videos over television. It is about building intelligence around not just structured data but unstructured data. So, video data, voice data, and in terms of industry cases sensory data that is a layer that is going to grow very fast. We all have to think about data beyond how we think about it today.”

Sharing his viewpoint, Sharma said that MarTech as a category is very vast and has so many pieces from analytics to CRM. “For us, there are two key parts of the MarTech piece where we are seeing a huge disruption and a positive change. One is when we look at the advertising technologies I think the whole programmatic piece has changed the rule of the game. The way marketers are looking at audiences, publishers, partners, and the way today content owners are looking at audiences. Programmatic is making the whole piece extremely measurable, ROI driven and today we have global metrics like viewability, in target, to brand safety so many things which are changing. The second big thing again which is relevant is the data platforms. I think the whole DMP piece which is being integrated in all programmatic buying and the way DSPs are integrating it is going to create relevancy for marketers. In terms of everything on a DMP can be managed from your frequency capping to personas to users.”

Kumar shared that the utopian state for an advertiser hasn’t changed. “It has been about the right person at the right time into the right channel and communication. I think how it has evolved according to my experience is that the one view of the customer has never been more important than now. That one unified view is extremely important and will soon become a hygiene. Thanks to the wall gardens we have on some of these media platforms like Facebook and Google, MarTech is really a need of the hour. It has taken off right now. The most critical part is how the marketing fraternity now needs to have a few good engineers in-house,” he said.

Olemann is of the opinion that there is a need to unify and have a 360-degree view of the customer. She says, “There is a need to figure out what kind of tools we need to get a good view of the customer. It also depends on the stage of the company.”

Having a different view, Sharma said, "We work with more than 100 marketers and they're overwhelmed and bombarded with marketing tools. In the last 2 years, more than 20 tools have come to the best user viewability.”

The panel shared tools that they feel are effective. For Olemann a simple but effective tool to use is LinkedIn. “You need to understand individuals and their personalities. Linkedin has helped not just in lead gen but also personalization. Another tool is AHA which helps to unify the view as to who your company is, how to align your marketing strategy, are you in the right direction or if you need to pivot," she comments.

"We have spent a huge amount of resources on data platforms. Now we have our own DMP besides using other tools. We're easily able to deliver interesting personas to our advertisers," remarked Sharma.



Kumar states, “For advertising, the big media conglomerates like FB and Google will help in data segmentation. On the onboard side, I'm a fan of Optimise and GTM. For nutruting, SMS, email, WhatsApp for business works.”

Dabhade says that from an e-commerce perspective, the most important tool that has been used is how do you manage your website, the content management system, and tag management system and also how you are looking at from an app perspective.

On a parting note, sharing what changes are expected from consumers post-COVID, Kamar said, “This switch of offline to online hasn't happened for a trend but because of an unavoidable situation. Now a significant amount of investment needs to happen from traditional brands on user experience.”