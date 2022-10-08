FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: 5 national sponsors come on board

Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, NTCP, Odisha Tourism and United Phosphorus have extended their support to the tournament

After a long spell of controversies and uncertainties, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup has finally been able to get the support of five national sponsors just three days ahead of the tournament. Three of them are PSUs/government departments.

Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, NTCP, Odisha Tourism and United Phosphorus have come forward to support the women’s World Cup that is being held in India from October 11 to 30 across Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

An announcement in this regard was made on Sunday by Kalyan Chaubey, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, in Delhi on Sunday.

Each of them has reportedly pumped in Rs 5 crore each for the world cup, sources told e4m.

“We are extremely grateful to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the Cabinet Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh for their contribution towards hosting this major international tournament. We further extend our heartfelt gratitude to NTPC Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India, UPL, Hero MotoCorp and Odisha Tourism,” Chaubey said.

“Our Public Sector Units have always supported the growth and development of sports. Their dedication towards paving a pathway for young women to take up football and be inspired brings me great joy and hope for the future of Indian football,” he added.

Due to the uncertainty and legal issues, AIFF was able to declare those sponsorship deals until now. e4m reported on August 25 on how the FIFA-AIFF tussle had cast a cloud on sponsorship deals.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)