FIFA awards Women’s World Cup 2023 media rights in the Indian subcontinent to 1Stadia

FIFA has awarded media rights in the Indian Subcontinent to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ to 1Stadia, a sports media rights company, to distribute across six territories in this region (India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka).

1Stadia's distribution strategy for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is designed to reach the maximum audience across the Indian Subcontinent. The tournament will be accessible on various platforms, including mobile devices, enabling fans to catch all the action on-the-go. Additionally, the matches will be available through a combination of both free-to-air and pay-TV broadcasters, making it accessible to more than half a billion viewers across South Asia.

From the Round of 16 of the marquee tournament, fans in India can catch all the thrilling liveaction on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) in multiple languages, along with digital streaming on FanCode. Fans in Pakistan can tune in to PTV for both digital and television coverage of the marquee tournament. In Sri Lanka, the tournament will be broadcasted on DD Sports and Star Sports (television) and MX Player (digital), ensuring widespread access for viewers. In Nepal, AP1 TV, Nepal’s largest broadcast platform, has the exclusive rights to bring the excitement of the tournament to millions in Nepalese households. Bhutanese fans will be able to witness the excitement on DD Sports (television) and MX Player (digital). Bangladesh, too, will be part of the football fervour, with leading broadcasters like Gazi TV and Tsports TVensuring comprehensive coverage of the marquee global tournament on television while Rabbitholebd app, Tsport s app and Iscreen app ensuring maximum reach through their digital mediums.

1Stadia CEO & Co-founder Sangeet Shirodkar said, “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the media rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ in the Indian Subcontinent. The distribution agreements have been strategically formulated to provide a comprehensive viewing experience to football fans. This tournament represents the pinnacle of women's football, and we are committed to bringing its excitement and magic to the homes of millions of football enthusiasts across the region.”

FIFA's Director of Media Partnerships, Jean-Christophe Petit said, ‘We are delighted 1Stadia has been able to secure a strong broadcast platform across the Indian Subcontinent for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023™, so that fans across the Indian Subcontinent can follow this fantastic tournament on television, on digital and via mobile devices.’

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand Round of 16 kicked off this week on 5th August 2023, with 16teams competing for the biggest honour in women’s football. Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally, the most recent edition – France 2019 – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.

