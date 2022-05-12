Ferns N Petals unveils new logo

The new identity has been created to reflect the evolution of the brand, the company said

Ferns N Petals has unveiled its new logo.

“The company’s professional profile has grown and evolved over the last 27 years and the new identity has been created to reflect the evolution of the brand,” the company said.

“The new look and feel of the logo represent the company’s growth from a single flower store to a multi-category gifting giant. The gifting box next to the company’s name alludes to FNP’s future as a full-service end to end gifting platform, while the small gifting ribbon in the shape of leaves captures the company’s origins as a flower retailer. The use of the colors green and yellow have also been used to signify the freshness and vibrancy that the brand represents,” they said further.

On the launch of the new logo, Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder & MD at Ferns N Petals, said, “We have embarked on a new journey and I believe this logo better reflects FNP’s vision and mission. This is a major milestone for our brand and comes as we continue to foray into newer categories. Our goal has always been to ensure that we’re able to satisfy our users’ every gifting need, and put the customer first in all decisions that we make. Ferns N Petals has all the required ingredients, including a leading brand recall, an extensive supply chain network, a robust technology system and a seasoned management team that positions the company for mercurial growth in the years to come.”

Pawan Gadia Global CEO & Director at Ferns N Petal, said “Proud as we are of our rich history and origins, we have retained the logo’s core elements. The logo launch marks a new FNP both inside the company and out. As a growth strategy, we have strengthened our brand’s identity to signify that we are a lot more than just a flower retailer and come with an ocean of solutions catering to all the gifting needs irrespective of the category.”

