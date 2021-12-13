exchange4media unveils new logo

The logo depicts the future-focussed and new-age values of the brand while still being rooted to its core of dynamic journalism

Celebrating 21 years of dominance in the world of advertising, marketing & media news, the exchange4media group has refreshed its brand identity. Keeping up with the changing times, the group on Monday unveiled its new logo.

The new logo, which has e4m written in red, has been created by Elephant Design. It depicts the future-focussed and new-age values of the brand while still being rooted to its core of dynamic journalism. It signifies the company’s evolution since its inception in 2000.

The logo was unveiled at the 21st edition of the company’s flagship event e4m Conclave, by Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, Shashi Sinha, India CEO, IPG Mediabrands; Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder & Director, Elephant Design; Dr. Annurag Batra, Founder & Chairman, exchange4media group; Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media, and Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media.

Talking about the insight behind the new identity, Deshpande said,"We've tried to do something which is vibrant, connecting, friendly, reliable, and of course, gives a sense of being global, because you're expanding your horizons and the logo has to stand the test of geographies as well. So what we have is something that looks simple enough and friendly enough and yet global enough. And I believe it should stand the test of time for years to come."

Rahman added, "I want to thank Ashwini for the bold red colour. It signifies that our journalism is also going to get bolder and braver in the coming years. You've also kept it very rooted. And so it carries both the traditional thing that we have been doing for all these years, and then going forward, we'll be doing much more. And that's the message we want to give out to people that our journalism is going to get bolder and braver."

exchange4media has come a long way since it was set up with the aim of publishing niche news for the marketing, advertising and media professionals. Today, it is a single-stop information platform for the entire industry. Be it news, views, analytical information, in-depth analysis of events or trend forecasting, exchange4media publications have a credibility and loyal following.

Presently there are seven titles in the group's portfolio: PITCH, Impact, Realty Plus, Samachar Media, Loudest, Future Play and exchange4media.com.

