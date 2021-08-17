JK Tech unveils new logo

JK Tech, a global digital transformation services company, has announced the launch of their redesigned corporate website, new Logo, refreshed brand identity, which will be their first rebranding after two and a half decades.

“The website features a clean and modern design, with seamless and simplified user interface, portraying JK Tech as a young and vibrant organization. JK Tech made their statement clear when they revealed their new logo on the summit of Mount Everest,” the company stated.

Talking about the feat, Aloke Paskar, CEO and President of JK Tech said “JK Tech 2.0 shows the world that we are always ready to redefine and reinvent ourselves. It also emphasizes on the fact that we are a young and vibrant company that thinks on its feet. The unveiling of our new logo on the summit of Mount Everest, by itself is a testament of who we are and how we want to portray ourselves. With us, you can imagine a future that promises progress, through innovation, agility and customer satisfaction.”

The new branding features a curation of primary and secondary colors. Primary colors evoke the values that JK Tech as an organization strive to stand for i.e., Tranquility, security, stability, and reliability. The secondary colors bring other aspects of the brand identity to the forefront. They symbolize calmness, a new beginning, energy, and ambition.

Tanuj Singh, Marketing and Alliances- Head, JK Tech spoke about the transformation, “JK Tech 2.0 reflects our future orientation, new goals, services, and values. Through this rebranding, we stay current, especially in social branding. Our focus has always been to deliver unrivaled modernization and automation services, helping customers unlock digital adaptation in its full potential. A new brand identity will reaffirmour vision for the company, within our employees and our customers; current and new.”

