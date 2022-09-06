Cleartrip unveils new identity

Online travel company Cleartrip has revealed a new brand identity and logo, which the company said, is a first step toward the brand's next growth phase.

“Cleartrip’s new avatar reflects the brand’s core values - ‘Transparency, Optimism, Curiosity, Innovation, and Inclusive’, which represents the brand’s vision and strategy in a bold new format as it gears to disrupt the OTA segment in India,” the company said.

The new brand identity captures a journey that began in 2006 and saw a renewed interest post the Flipkart acquisition in 2021.

Talking about Cleartrip’s new avatar, Ayyappan R, CEO, Cleartrip, said ‘Cleartrip has established a niche for itself in the OTA segment over the last decade and a half. While we will continue to maintain the legacy of the brand with its intuitive product offerings and straightforward UI and UX, we are embarking on a journey to evolve along with travellers and their ever-changing needs. The travel industry has not seen innovation in the last two decades and that is something we are looking forward to changing. Our new brand entity is an extension of our intent to be an enabler to make all travel dreams a reality! We believe that we are on the right path to move the brand forward with bold moves to keep us ahead of the game.’

Commenting on the new brand identity and logo, Kunal Dubey, CMO, Cleartrip said, “We did not just create a new look and feel for Cleartrip, our new identity reflects where we come from and where we are headed. Travel in India has become a lot more democratised since we started 16 years ago. Indians are travelling more than they ever did, and their expectations from travel brands are also evolving. However, the industry hasn’t caught up and there is hardly any innovation in OTAs today. We strongly believe that if we want to be India’s most loved travel brand, we need to be the ones bringing the change. This new brand identity is just our expression of that intent.”

