Fast&Up ropes in Shilpa Shetty Kundra as brand ambassador

Fast&Up, a nutrition brand, has announced the signing of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra as its fitness brand ambassador.

Shilpa, who is a fitness enthusiast and a staunch advocator of yoga, is known for her holistic approach to food, nutrition and fitness. She has revolutionised the concept of being fit and healthy through her various associations with India’s best lifestyle and health coaches and yoga gurus. She co-authored the hugely successful book, ‘The Great Indian Diet’ with Luke Coutinho apart from launching her health app. After donning many avatars, the hands on mom of two has now collaborated with Fast&Up to accelerate the brand’s positioning in the nutrition and supplement space.

Talking about the association, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up, said, “We are delighted at this opportunity to collaborate with Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is a fitness icon. Shilpa’s own personal approach to holistic well-being resonates with Fast&Up’s core values. Through this partnership, we will be focusing on raising awareness on the importance of overall fitness for the family and empowering millions of Indians to lead an active and fit lifestyle.”

Sharing her excitement on this collaboration, Shilpa Shetty Kundra added, “I have always believed in clean and intelligent nutrition and for me, Fast&Up signifies that. I have been a user of the brand (even before I signed on )and what it brings to the Indian market in terms of having a holistic approach to nutrition and fitness. With this partnership, I am excited to see how our shared goal of getting India fit and healthy the right way . This in turn will bring about a family health revolution which is what our country needs right now.”

The flagship brand by Fullife Healthcare, Fast&Up offers athletes and fitness enthusiasts a wide range of innovative and quality nutrition through high-quality products that are Informed Choice Certified. These help to boost energy during training, speed up recovery and improve overall performance. Since their launch in India, Fast&Up has tied up with various sporting ventures, mass participative events and over 100 athletes, including international cricketer Mayank Agarwal and several other top Indian athletes.

