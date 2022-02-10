Fan2Play ropes in Ajay Thakur as brand ambassador

Talking about the association, the former Indian national Kabaddi team captain said that Fan2Play and Kabaddi have the same ethos, as both of them are games of skills

Fan2Play, a fantasy sports platform, announced Ajay Thakur as the newest brand ambassador. The former Indian national Kabaddi team captain was awarded the Padma Shri and Arjuna Awards in 2019 and played a vital role in his team’s victory at the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016. He also won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The idea of bringing such an experienced and reputed person on board for a live interactive gaming tournament was very exciting for the Fan2Play team. Ajay Thakur will continue to be the face of Fan2Play's kabaddi audience in the next PKL season as well, which is expected to take place later this year. Fan2Play aims to surge ahead and strengthen its leadership position in the online sports gaming industry.

Talking about this association, Ajay Thakur said “I am glad to partner up with Fan2Play and hope to bag more points together as a team. Fan2Play and Kabaddi have the same ethos, both of them are Games of Skill. The more you practise the mega you win! I look forward to a long and fruitful association with them and reach new milestones together!”

Fan2play is also giving the fans an opportunity to meet with Ajay Thakur through their lucrative Tournament Leaderboard game mode. This ‘Fan Meet’ will be organized by Fan2play where the top 20 winners in their ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Tournament leaderboard will not only win mega cash prizes but also get a chance to meet the kabaddi icon.

Hundreds of users have already won mega prizes like Bikes, Laptops, Smartphones & watches as well as Lakhs of Cash Prize in Fan2Play’s lucrative Tournament Leaderboard contests.

Fan2play is India's easiest and most unique fantasy platform where you can create your fantasy teams with just 2/3/4 players. Fan2Play is India’s only Fantasy app which gives users a chance to claim a 200% Cash Bonus as well as Real Cash on their first deposit.

Not only this, new users get a lot of Free Entry and 100% Bonus contests to experience Fan2Play’s innovative gaming experience. Fan2Play prides itself on giving the prize distribution among the winners and also the contest structures are winning the fans over every single day.

At Fan2Play, earning points is easier than ever! It offers prizes across various sports, including cricket, football, and kabaddi. Fan2Play recently launched its Online Rummy app which has seen a huge acceptance among Rummy lovers, specifically because of its crisp and cleanest UI experience.

