Facebook marks anniversary of 'More Together' campaign with new TVC

As part of the latest phase of its marketing campaign - ‘More Together’, Facebook has launched its second TVC.

The TVC features Dhara, a resilient girl who loves books, and ‘rescues’ them from becoming trash. Using Facebook, she collects old books from people and finds new homes for them. However, this passion for books leads to her house being overrun with them, till one day, someone on Facebook offers her their old tempo. This sparks an idea - Dhara now sets off with her mobile library every Sunday, bringing books to many more readers.

The latest phase of its ‘More Together’ campaign marks the first anniversary of Facebook’s consumer marketing journey in India and is focused on showcasing the underlying belief that people can do more together than alone.

The 360-degree campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney and will go live in multiple languages across TV, digital, print, radio and OOH. As part of the campaign, Facebook will leverage the power of its platform extensively to bring these inspirational stories to life including a digital campaign #FBPePoocho highlighting how people can get support and solutions by reaching out to their connections on Facebook.

