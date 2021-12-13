Euronics signs Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Euronics, a public washroom automation accessory brand, has signed actor Hrithik Roshan as their brand ambassador. Hrithik would be the face of the brand’s campaigns for the upcoming year. The campaign introduces a range of sanitary ware aimed at an evolved audience base demanding high quality, new age accessories and equipment to foster health and hygiene.

“In sync with the core idea of providing a new line of products catering to a post-pandemic society, Euronics roped in Hrithik Roshan as their ambassador - for the Superstar resonates with Indian masses, as an advocate for health and fitness. Hrithik over the years has emerged as a trusted figure, associated with quality in the scope of his work, an attribute Euronics swears by, with their products too,” the company said.

On this occasion, Viknesh Jain, CEO, and MD of Euronics said, “We are excited to partner with Hrithik Roshan for our brand campaign that targets the segment of the audience who is more aware and makes a conscious choice of upholding their health and safety. This is the area where our Brand ethos coincides with that of Mr. Hrithik, we both strive to work in the public interest. His body of work that encompasses versatility and evolution, is very much in line with how we operate. We both listen to our audience and aim to deliver results in tandem with global standards. The fact that he is an icon, whose lifestyle is aspirational for families and individuals pan India, is a bonus."

Speaking about the brand and the new partnership, Hrithik Roshan said, “The pandemic has taught us a lot, and maintaining health and hygiene is not just an option, but a way of life now. As an ambassador, my decision to associate with Euronics comes from a personal capacity. I prioritize the well-being of my family and all my associates, and Euronics solves my sanitation concerns. With automation and innovation, Euronics has developed products that can assist an individual, while upgrading their standard of living. In the end, we all want the best for our houses and personal spaces, and for this reason, I choose Euronics.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)