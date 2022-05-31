Esha Deol roped in as brand ambassador for D2C performance wear brand ENGN

D2C performance wear brand ENGN, part of Varanium Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., has signed Esha Deol as brand ambassador. The brand has rolled out a year-long campaign #OwnYourGame featuring Esha Deol, which is live on Instagram and Facebook. Esha, who is known for narrating a variety of characters through her filmography will be seen in an athletic avatar donning ENGN apparel.

Esha, who is a qualified classical dancer, an actor is also an avid sportsperson. In her growing-up years, she played as a centre-forward and was the captain of her school football team. She then qualified for the Indian national women’s football team as well. Not only that, Esha was also a state level handball player and thus, sports & athletics is second nature to her.

Speaking about her association with ENGN, Esha Deol says, “For as long as I remember, sports have been an integral part of my life. In fact, my wardrobe is dominated by active wear. It was, therefore, serendipitous that ENGN and I came together. It’s a young, energetic Indian brand and I love their collections. I have been living in them whether it’s kickboxing, gym, martial arts. Also, they are backing some amazing Indian female athletes which I am so proud about. As an artist and a former athlete, I immediately connected with #OwnYourGame. For me it implies owning your turf - whether it’s the sport overall, the game on the field, your health or your life, at a larger level. The synergy between ENGN and me was instantaneous.”

Megha Desai, CMO & COO ENGN, says, “Performance and Purpose are the two pillars on which we built ENGN. Indian sportswomen even today, are heavily under-represented and we knew we wanted to support and back them a hundred percent. Alongwith this, we also saw a huge gap in high-quality performance wear that’s also affordable. Thus, our product range is engineered by our athletes to ensure top notch quality and made accessible for women across markets. Esha, for us, is the perfect combination of someone who comes from a sporting background herself and is a household name. She has aced every role in reel and real life. Her commitment to our collaboration is inspiring not just for our team but our athletes too.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)