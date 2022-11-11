Emami’s ad spends up 34% in Q2 of FY23

Emami has reported a revenue of Rs 813.75 crore in Q2 of FY23. This is an increase of 3.38% compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

The advertisements expenses of the company stood at Rs 141.48 crore in Q2 of FY23, which is an increase of 34.33% from the Rs 105.32 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

International Business continued to grow strongly by 17% quarter on the back of good performance across most markets. MENA and CIS performed well in the international markets.

PAT at Rs. 180 cr declined by 3% but grew by 23% on a 3-year CAGR basis. Yet, the Company commands one of the highest Gross margins at 66.6%, PBT margin at 23% and PAT margin at 22 % compared to peers.

Talking about the numbers, Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited said, “We are happy that despite challenging business & industry environment, the first half delivered net sales growth of 10%. With our strong focus on cost control, distribution expansion, aggressive marketing campaigns and driving penetration, we expect to deliver double digit growth with healthy margins in the second half. Thus, on a full year basis, we aspire to deliver double digit growth with higher EBIDTA than previous year for our core business.”

Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director, Emami Limited said, “Consumer demand remained muted across markets with high inflation affecting consumption, especially in the rural markets. As anticipated, we witnessed a correction in the COVID contextual portfolio of pain management and healthcare products which grew significantly during the last two years. In the given context, the quarter delivered a low single digit growth on a year-on-year basis, however, the 3-year CAGR has been impressive with a high single digit growth of 8% if compared to pre-pandemic levels. Our international business also maintained its strong run, delivering a double-digit growth of 17%, notwithstanding various global and geo-political uncertainties.”

