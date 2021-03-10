Edelweiss General Insurance & InterMiles launch Edelweiss Group Domestic Travel Insurance

In its endeavour to add meaningful value to customers, Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has launched Edelweiss Group Domestic Travel Insurance in partnership with InterMiles, a leading travel and lifestyle rewards programme. This product is a free cancellation air travel policy, that takes care of all cancellation concerns customers may have, thus allowing them to be stress free in a volatile environment, where travel plans may keep shifting.

Customers, booking tickets on InterMiles, for travel anywhere in India, can opt for Zero Cancellation, by paying a nominal amount, at the time of booking. The Edelweiss Free Cancellation policy is a full proof cover for travellers, since it covers most of the reasons that lead to ticket cancellation. This policy will allow customers to cancel their flights up to 24 hours before departure in case they are unable to fly due to unavoidable circumstances. Claims will be settled digitally, as per the insurance policy. Free Cancellation allows InterMiles members to get a full refund on airline cancellation penalty and offers complete flexibility to book flight tickets. Members can add the free cancellation policy to their booking regardless of them using cash or Miles to purchase the ticket.

Commenting on the launch, Shanai Ghosh, ED & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “Our travel plans sometimes change due to circumstances not under our control and it can end up costing us quite a bit. This hurts especially in current times where people are looking to save all they can. We are excited to partner with InterMiles to help customers plan their travel without any stress. We have integrated our platforms to offer a seamless experience to the customer, especially for claims which is also completely digital. We are consistently looking for opportunities to provide innovative and simple digital solutions to the customers to protect their Health, Lifestyle and other prized possessions.”

Manish Dureja, CEO, InterMiles, said “At InterMiles, our members have always been at the heart of everything we do. Our recent studies and surveys have indicated growing, positive travel sentiment amongst Indians who are craving to break away from mundane daily routines or even just take advantage of a change in scenery offered by the existing work-from-anywhere situation. However, with a constant finger on our members' pulse, we do understand that there are underlying apprehensions when it comes to making and booking travel plans in today’s dynamic, ever-evolving scenario. Our free cancellation product powered by our platform in partnership with Edelweiss has been introduced to reassure our members and help make their travel decisions smoother and easier. This product will give members a full refund of the airline cancellation fee in case their travel plans change thus, empowering them to book worry-free.”

In the business of loyalty, customer experience is the top priority. Displaying agility in business and communication strategies, InterMiles is constantly reinventing to keep up with evolving times, while simultaneously ensuring that every engagement members have with the platform is fulfilling and rewarding.

