e4m Prime Time Awards: Madison Media & Policybazaar take home big honours
Mindshare, Tata Digital, Network18 and ZEEL among other key winners
The exchange4media Group on Tuesday hosted the e4m Prime Time Awards (PTA) 2022 that acknowledges the impactful work done by creative, advertising, brands and media agencies in the television advertising domain. The ninth edition of the Prime-Time Awards was held on Tuesday, January 24, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The two key awards went to Madison Media and Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. While Madison Media bagged the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd. took home the ‘Advertiser of the Year’ award. The Best Television Advertisement award was given to ‘Paap’ by Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd.
The awards night concluded with the most coveted honours. Coming to the medal tally, Madison Media bagged 1 gold, Policybazaar won 3 gold, Mindshare bagged 2 gold, Network 18 took home 2 gold, Shreyansh Innovations took home 2 gold, Tata Digital bagged 2 gold, Zee5 was awarded 2 gold metals and JSW Steel bagged 1 gold for their outstanding work in television commercials. The other agencies that took home the gold metal include Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Sony Max- Sony Pictures Networks India, Viacom18, UltraTech Cement Limited, Asian Paints Ltd and The Small Big Idea.
A total of 20 gold, 27 silver and 29 bronze metals were awarded at the e4m Prime Time Awards. Founded in 2014, Prime Time Awards is one of the leading platforms to crown the absolute standard of creative excellence for television commercials. The awards celebrate the effectiveness of an advertising or marketing campaign and recognises the talent, expertise and hard work that go behind curating a powerful campaign.
The awards have been co-powered by ABP News while Shemaroo Umang is the Broadcast Partner.
Yash marks Pepsi collab with a declaration of love
The south star has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the beverage brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
Pepsi has roped in south star Yash as its brand ambassador.
"Pepsi® has constantly reinvented and innovated itself to be a part of the cultural fabric of India. Yash, on the other hand, has been lauded for his fearless and bold persona in Kannada cinema and enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation. This blockbuster collaboration is all set to enthrall consumers this summer," said the beverage company.
Commenting on the association, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Rocking Star Yash, a name that truly defines the spirit of fearlessness and living life on your own terms – something that Pepsi consumers resonate strongly with. Yash brings a strong connect and influence over the youth that cuts across geographies. Yash will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. We are excited for Pepsi’s journey in 2023 as we gear up to showcase the actor in an all-new avatar which is bound to leave fans pumped!”
Sharing his excitement on coming on board as Pepsi®️’s ambassador, Yash said, “I am exhilarated to engage with Pepsi and join them as the face of the brand. I believe in living life to the fullest, make most of each moment, and follow my passion unabashedly, which is synonymous with Pepsi’s philosophy. A collaboration as exciting as this is a great way to start the new year, and I can't wait for my fans to see me in an all-new avatar!”
The collaboration was ushered in by Yash as he posted a video of him taking a swig from a chilled Pepsi® bottle confirming his love for the brand with his family of over 12 million followers as he says, 'I love you, Pepsi!’ Fans and consumers will soon witness Yash feature in Pepsi®’s new TVC campaigns in a new avatar that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country.
Busting the myths of video ad serving complexity
Dan Brackett, Chief Technology Officer, Extreme Reach, shares why reaching consumers today across any screen is nothing short of game-changing
By Dan Brackett | Jan 24, 2023 12:52 PM | 4 min read
A video ad server is the foundation of the advertising technology stack. It’s also one of the most misunderstood, wrongly veiled in an illusion of complexity and sophistication. In large part, this is due to the rapid evolution of the digital ecosystem and its swift coupling with the complex art and science of programmatic media buying and data-driven audience decisioning.
It has been a tumultuous couple of decades as the internet changed the face of marketing — and thank goodness it did. Reaching consumers today across any screen is nothing short of game-changing.
But the act of playing an ad on a screen is often misunderstood, with myths arising about the level of complexity involved. It’s time to shine a light on some of the misconceptions surrounding video ad serving and see it clearly as a non-subjective logistical step in the campaign activation workflow.
Here are four myths about video ad serving and why marketers shouldn’t give them a second look.
- Selection Requires an Extensive Amount of Planning, Buying, and Ad Ops Expertise
Video ad serving is not as complicated as it’s made out to be. At the core, it is the mechanism to play precisely formatted creative assets from the cloud in response to an ad call, according to the media plan and based on targeting parameters. Zero art, all workflow science.
It is the essential system that powers the magic of brilliant digital teams.
- The Right Solution Depends on One’s Digital Media Plans and Buying Strategies
Video ad serving technology is the software component that comes into play after the plan is approved and the buys are in place. The video ad server is the engine that makes it happen, associating the correct ad creative with each media placement and collecting the return path data for real-time optimization.
Along the rapid blur of change, ad serving was understood to be — and viewed as — part of the media buying process. It’s time to welcome more stakeholders to the table when selecting a video ad serving solution because there are inherent dependencies on other critical workflow steps, most importantly, preparing the creative assets.
- Video Ad Serving Is Inseparable from a Brand’s Demand-side Platform (DSP)
Ad serving has become conflated with other parts of the tech stack, when, in reality, it stands on its own as the mechanism for associating the correct marketing message with each media opportunity. It is simply the technology that instantly reacts to an ad call from the DSP to play the right, perfectly formatted creative.
In fact, there are many benefits to selecting a video ad server-of-record that becomes the independent, single source of data no matter how plans and buying strategies shift or change.
- Selecting a Video Ad Server Only Affects the Digital Video Ad Ops Team
The digital experts should absolutely lead the discussion regarding digital ad technology, and the video ad server should stand up to the most robust selection criteria. But this critical decision should not be made in a vacuum. In fact, it is fair to expect more tangential benefits from a video ad-serving solution than once thought possible.
For example, marketers should consider the power of a seamless connection from the brand’s creative asset library straight into the video ad server campaign setup software.
Expect More from a Video Ad Server
Selecting a video ad serving solution must meet the requirements of the digital activation team. They will be the day-to-day users, working in the software to set up, launch, and optimize plans. In fact, marketers want their external and in-house agency teams doing just that — flawlessly executing campaigns and continuously optimizing them. Marketers also want their teams to deliver on a creative messaging strategy. They do not want them spending days or weeks hunting down the right assets, waiting on digital transcodes, or dealing with endless file rejections.
Broadening the goals and ideal selection criteria for a brand’s video ad server-of-record will reap rewards. It is fair and prudent to expect integration across every non-subjective step of campaign activation. Video ad serving is an increasingly vital and foundational piece of omnichannel campaign activation workflow. Its rightful place is tightly connected with all the other interrelated steps required to move creatively at the speed of media.
It is time to get past the idea that video ad serving is beyond marketers’ understanding and that its connections with digital media buying and data-driven targeting form a knot that can’t be undone. Video ad serving is a basic, albeit critical, technology component of the entire convergent TV creative activation process. Seeing it as such can open opportunities and solve a myriad of widespread issues altogether.
Did you know that Adstream was acquired by Extreme Reach? Together we solve some of the biggest challenges facing marketers, their agencies and production partners around the world. Find out more here.
CTV in India – A scale not proportionate to the hype
Infrastructural challenges like massively low penetration of high-speed internet connections and miniscule cord-cutting limits the scale of CTV in India to 0.5 million homes, 5% of India’s TV universe
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 10:05 AM | 3 min read
The scale of CTV in India has been a concern for advertisers and has not been able to play up to the hype around it. Not just CTV, but the advancement of technology in developed markets from computers, to internet, to smartphones have always brought disproportionate hype to India much before they could become scalable. CTV is witnessing a similar reality check in India, as has been unravelled by credible industry reports over the last year. As per reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in ranges between 10-14 million homes, which is less than 5% of India’s TV universe.
Factors behind lack of scale for CTV in India
- A very miniscule number of smart TVs in India are CTVs. The penetration of wired broadband in India that drives high speed connectivity to power CTVs is currently limited to ~12 million homes in India as per a TRAI report in 2022 and has witnessed a significantly sluggish growth post pandemic.
- The absence of cost arbitrage for OTT platforms vis-à-vis pay TV subscription is another key factor that is likely to keep CTV growth modest.
- Cord cutting in India as per the recent CII-KPMG Report is limited to merely 0.5 million homes, ~0.2% of the overall TV universe that currently stands at 226 million homes.
HD Channels dominating premium audience viewership with a scale close to 7x of CTV
Premium audiences among India’s TV universe have been seeking high quality viewing experiences on pay TV which has been largely addressed by their shift to High Definition (HD) TV channels. Viewership of HD channels has grown rapidly to reach a base of 70 million homes covering over 25% of the TV universe. This six-fold reach of HD TV in comparison to CTV is demonstrative of its far superior capability in reaching out to premium audiences. In fact, 95% of CTV homes in India are HD homes. TV consumption on HD channels is a key distinguishing characteristic of premium audiences beyond ownership of cars & premium smartphones.
9 out of 10 HD homes watch sports on HD channels
Sports viewership on HD TV is massive with 9 out of ten 10 HD TV homes watching sports on HD channels. This exhibits the choice of sports fan seeking the very best viewing experience via HD channels. A Kantar research showed that nearly two thirds of sports viewers preferred HD channels due to better audio/video quality as compared to CTV. Half of sports viewers on HD channels also cited easier navigation and absence of lag/delay which further illustrated the superior viewing experience perceived relative to CTV. The decision to watch live sports on CTV isn’t influenced by preference but a tendency to utilize existing OTT subscription. Pay TV has retained its status as the most preferred platform for watching live sporting content even in developed markets with high penetration of paid OTT platforms such as U.S. The Super Bowl, which is a megaevent in the US witnessed 9x higher viewership on TV as opposed to digital, showcasing that when it comes to consumption of live sports, TV is the way to go for viewers.
Raymond Consumer Care unveils AR filters on Meta along with Madison Media & Vserv AdLabs
Raymond Consumer Care and Madison Media collaborated with Vserv to promote fragrances and grooming products by using audience cohort & innovative Instagram filters
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:03 AM | 3 min read
Park Avenue Grooming encompassed products like deodorants, eau de parfum, beer shampoo, and pure luxury soap. While the brand has seen growth over the years, a lot of the same was attributed to placements and offering trials at POS.
The content of ingredients was the key aspect in the Personal care & Fragrance category and we wanted to ensure that consumers are aware of these before making an online purchase. Thus, we wanted to make users aware of ingredients on their smartphones, without having to physically visit the offline store. Post Covid when ecomm sales have seen an exponential rise, the brand was in a category where the likes of global giants enjoyed a massive share of voice. With more than 80 brands operating in the space, the clutter was immense.
Madison Media not only refined user engagement in an innovative way, but also helped drive incremental ecomm sales, with its partner Vserv - a leading data-driven marketing platform.
To break the clutter, we made use of the inherent feature of the smartphone – Filter on Instagram App. Vserv AdLabs delivered a unique customer experience by showcasing the ingredients of the products like Park Avenue Beer Shampoo, Park Avenue soap and deo. The filter smartly engaged the selfie camera on the users’ smartphone and coaxed users to experience a virtual try-on of the Park Avenue personal care product range. The user was prompted to tilt the head to explore more ingredients and their benefits – all this was done via a Virtual Try-On filter on Instagram app. The deterministic audience capability of Vserv was used to target customers who were in-market for purchasing these products which enhanced relevancy. Cohorts like gym goers, ecomm shoppers and grocery shoppers gave the highest engagement.
Led by a perfect amalgamation of creativity, technology and audience data, the innovative ad got admiration and love from consumers actively engaging and virtually trying on the new range of products. The campaign delivered close to 11 million impressions and reached unique audiences of nearly 4 million and saw 1.3X percentage rise in ecomm sales. The campaign successfully achieved engagement rate, which was 6.4X the platform benchmark.
“Working with Madison Media and Vserv to crack this impactful product marketing strategy for Park Avenue grooming products was a thorough delight. While Madison Media understood our vision & brand need, Vserv empowered us with their deep audience insights and creative expertise. Engaging the consumers via mobile, an AR-led virtual try-on of Park Avenue grooming products is a great feat we have achieved and we are happy with the way the campaigns has been received by the consumers,” said Pooja Sahgal, CMO, Raymond Consumer Care Ltd
Commenting on the collaboration, Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace says, “Park Avenue grooming campaign receiving consumers' love is another addition to multiple success stories that Madison World and Vserv have delivered together. Vserv has been a reliable partner to lean on for sharper in-target reach and creative innovation on mobile. Vserv Vinja’s effortless alignment to our vision and smart execution makes success story creation a whole lot easier.”
Saurabh Khanna, Vice-President, Agency Partnerships and Large Client Solutions, Vserv, said, “We are humbled by the trust Madison Media and Park Avenue grooming shows in the Vserv Vinjas. We are very delighted with the feat this campaign has achieved and the unique experience we all managed to deliver to the Park Avenue grooming consumers. We are only eager to create more of these success stories.”
How retailers will spend their marketing money in 2023
Industry experts suggest greater use of social media, content platforms and technology this year
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 24, 2023 9:07 AM | 6 min read
There was a time, two years back, when the retail industry was hit by the challenges thrown by the life-changing Covid pandemic which took over the world and had massive effects on the economy. Cut to 2023, the opportunities for retail and ecommerce have grown significantly as the world moved almost completely towards digital and the shopper’s experience changed accordingly.
Although 2023 brings in renewed consumer sentiment, challenges remain as countries grapple with recession fears and uncertain economic conditions. So, in a market that proposes both opportunities and challenges, what kind of advertising can we expect from this industry?
Social media marketing is a sweet spot
According to a report by market research company Technavio, the digital retail marketing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.39% between 2022 and 2027 and size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 902.88 billion. APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
“The rapid growth in social media is a major factor driving the global digital retail marketing market share growth. Social media platforms allow the advertising of the websites of individuals or organizations on a larger scale than most other advertising media. Advertisers are able to build brand acquaintance among users by putting up posts and updates on brand pages, which get shared among their network. Regular updates enhance brand visibility and help acquire new customers as well as increase familiarity among existing customers. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on social media usage,” the report mentioned.
Vinay Chatlani, CEO of Soch Apparels in India, swears by digital transformation as being essential for retailers to focus on. "The advertising outlook for Indian retail in 2023 is expected to be heavily influenced by the ongoing digital transformation and the increasing use of technology. Companies will have to become digital-first. Digital advertising, such as social media advertising, email marketing, and influencer partnerships, will most likely continue to be popular options as e-commerce continues to grow at a fast pace. Personalization and targeting will also be key for reaching specific demographics and interests.”
Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at Puma India, however, believes the marketers will return to a balance between both digital and offline advertising. “After witnessing a skewed split of advertising spend between digital and offline media for the last three years, there will be return to a more even distribution between the two channels in 2023. Ease of online shopping has turned retail stores from merely points of sale, to opportunities for deeper and more meaningful engagement with consumers,” opined Sachdev.
She added, “This is also the first year that we will witness sports fans back in the stadiums after a hiatus of three years, opening whole new avenues for marketing.”
Manvi Aggarwal, Chief of staff Mensa Brands, talks about increased spending on content platforms. “With higher focus on profitability and capital efficiency, Indian brands are looking for higher ROI on their advertising spends. Focus on retail media networks, whether e-commerce players or physical retail stores, will continue to increase to capture higher-intent consumers in 2023. We are also seeing increased spends on content platforms & communities (like MensXP and iDiva) that lend credibility to brands and can serve the dual purpose of brand building and performance.”
Study of the consumer is key
Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, feels brands will start working towards acquiring more customers. “In a recessionary world, I think the focus will be on demand-led marketing, which is marketing that will drive demand or will get consumers to go and buy products on ecommerce platforms and other retail platforms. So, I think a lot of it will be focused, not so much on brand building, but on specific reasons to buy, whether it's the big Independence Day Sale, festival offers, special occasions etc. I think a lot of it will be very driven towards getting more customers on the platform.”
According to Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director, Growth, Meesho, “Business objectives will continue to be the driving force behind advertising. And since the macro challenges are expected to sustain at least in H1, I expect brands to continue stressing on their core value prop to maximize returns from their core TG rather than being too experimental. Even in media mix, we'll continue seeing a sharp ROI lens.”
Sourav Ray, CSO, Cheil India, also believes connecting with consumers will be the right approach for marketing in the kind of economy we are living in. “Smart retailers will also activate their loyal base to lower cost of acquisition & selling. Retailers are already capitalising on innovative ways to establish a direct connect with their loyal customers. Be it hosting category-focused shopping festivals which are quite popular in tier 2 towns to sharing personalised communication with their consumers, retailers can leverage myriad tact to connect with consumers. The nub of the matter is that continuous connect with customers is important.”
Vinay Chatlani talks about focus on VR and other new exciting methods of marketing technology to entice customers. “To effectively target consumers, retailers should use available consumer data to develop clustered advertising strategies that match products to the appropriate audience. Post the pandemic, as more people return to physical stores, in-store advertising and experiential marketing will also become important for retailers in India this year. Retailers will likely focus on creating engaging in-store experiences and using technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality, to create immersive advertising campaigns. Companies will continue to create impactful content through digital catalogues to elevate their presence through media and reach more consumers on a daily basis."
Manvi Aggarwal puts it in the right words, “In the post pandemic world, more consumers are looking for strong purpose-driven brands, whether it's a real effort towards sustainability or focus on employment generation for marginal communities. We are also seeing a higher focus on brands that develop and manufacture their products in India. Consumers are looking for brands they can trust and for that, it's important to invest behind content and creators that resonate with the TG and create a consistent strategy across all channels of distribution.”
Media mix is constantly evolving, you always learn & unlearn: Sahil Sethi, P&G Health
The Senior Marketing Director of P&G Health spoke to e4m about the FMCG major’s new product, the marketing strategy and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 24, 2023 8:31 AM | 4 min read
FMCG major Proctor and Gamble (P&G), Health, recently conducted a national sleep survey that has found six out of 10 Indians face occasional sleeplessness. Revealing the findings of the survey, P&G health also launched “Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA” for the Indian market in the presence of actor Sonam Kapoor.
The company claims that the product is a non-addictive sleep supplement based on Melatonin, which is suitable for occasional sleeplessness. It also has Vitamin B6, which helps to relieve the body's tiredness and fatigue. The company also claims that the product has no side effects, but it is not recommended for pregnant women.
e4m spoke to Sahil Sethi, Senior Marketing Director, P&G Health, to understand the product, the approvals involved, his marketing strategy and media mix among others.
Excerpts:
What are your objectives behind the launch of the sleep-aid in the Indian market?
There is a big unmet need for a sleep-aid in the Indian market considering the percentage of population battling with occasional sleeplessness and its effects. Besides, there is a need to create awareness about such an important issue and that is really our focus. It is not only about the awareness about the problem that people are facing, but also about humanizing the problem, potential implications of lack of good sleep and also giving them the right solution and empowering them to use the product and getting a good night’s sleep.
What would be your media strategy around this product?
We are looking at all the media touch points such as connected TV and social media. A lot of PR activities are also being planned to raise awareness.
Will actor Sonam Kapoor, who launched Zzzquil, be the brand ambassador of the product as well?
I would not be able to talk about the future plan today but, as of now, I can say that she is the face of our launch. She is the right choice for the launch as she has been using the product in the past. She knows a lot about melatonin and can talk about the product.
What are your business projections for this product in the next two or five years?
There is a big unmet need for sleep aid in India even as over 60 per cent Indians face sleeplessness occasionally. We want to drive awareness about the issue and our product, and help make consumers' lives better. We are looking at how we evolve and expand the category.
The intent for P&G always is to create irresistible innovative products to meet consumers' needs. There is a need for this product in the Indian market. Given the fact that it has been accepted well by the consumers in other markets where it has been launched such as the US, we hope it would do good in India as well.
What is P&G Health’s media mix?
Unfortunately, I can talk only about Zzzquil today. Our target consumers, evolving consumers' habits, the kind of content they are consuming and the places they are consuming. The media is evolving so fast in the last few years. Media habits of consumers are also changing so fast. Media mix is constantly evolving. You always sort of learn and unlearn as you go through the processes.
Digital and connected TV are two things that are coming up. Connected TV was not so important a couple of years back, but now it is part of our digital portfolio. But I can’t talk about the numbers as of now. When you launch a new product, you have to learn and unlearn many things before deciding on a media mix.
Will you adopt the IPL route, just as many new brands do or maybe the upcoming women’s IPL?
I cannot comment on the IPL property as of now because it is still a few months away. Right now, our focus is to bring this product to the market, leveraging all media touch points. If during the course, we get to learn that IPL is one medium that we want to use, we would surely take it up.
Has this product got approval from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of India?
From the India regulation point of view, we have ensured that we get the FSSAI license. Zzzquil is not a drug, it is a nutraceutical, hence we don’t need FDA approval.
Did you require US FDA approval to sell Zzzquil in the US?
I don’t have the US details. But in other markets, it has got approval as a supplement.
'The purpose of brands must be defined to serve the customer differently'
At the e4m Pride of India Brands-North conference, homegrown brands came together to share some valuable pieces of advice for fledgling businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 2:24 PM | 5 min read
At the Pride of India Brands, The best of North conference 2023, industry leaders convened to discuss how brands of Bharat are driving the Indian economy, competing with brands in the international markets, creating brand resilience and meeting consumer demands. The leaders' roundtable was chaired by Aditi Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar. Participants included Akshay Modi, Joint Managing Director, Modi Naturals; Jitendra Agrawal, CEO of Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni; Dr. AK Tyagi Executive Director, Haldirams; Dr. Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management; Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians.
The session chair asked Haldiram's Dr Tyagi about the brand's growth journey. He replied, "The multi-location and multi-product Indian global brand Haldiram over the years have been growing using three mantras: Continuous and constant innovation; Changing the Company according to customer gains and the last mantra the company focuses on is about delighting customers. Besides being trained in traditional snacks, Haldiram is the first Indian company to pack branded Indian snacks in 1990. Further talking in the discourse of the historical significance of the brand."
Tyagi mentioned that the brand invested a good sum of money in Research and Development to understand the market. However, the company yet not developed any automation for traditional food, but working on the research to develop mechanisms to make the process easier. The brand never compromises the taste, quality, and hygiene of the products and also uses International food parameters to certify the food parameters and also focuses more to innovate to satisfy the customers.
The CEO of Surya Roshni, Agrawal said that the brand is completing its 50th year, and it is present in a very diverse segment including consumer durable products. Despite confronting ups and downs, the brand never compromised with the customer focus approach and usage of technology in making products innovative. Over the years, the brand has maintained an efficient and effective manufacturing process. Talking specifically in context to the lighting category, he, said, “The lighting is a very process industry. Surya is a brand that invested well in the lighting segment despite facing competition in the market. Surya is one of the largest LED manufacturing brands in the country. The brand stands out in the clutter of the LED market without losing relevance in the market and maintaining the customer focus approach amid the competitive market.”
Relatively a new player among homegrown brands, Healthians has a lot to learn from older players, said Sahni. "Today the making and breaking of the brand have become easier because of social media. Since the older brands have maintained the legacy since time immemorial, they are not being penalised much if they commit some mistake, but the new brands do not have such leverage. They have to be careful before committing anything in the market. Keeping in mind all these little things, our brand focuses more on the feedback process to address all the issues our customers face while engaging with our brand.”
Representing Modi Naturals, Modi added to the conversation and said, “While building brands with social media is tougher. We are witnessing a scenario in which the brand itself is no more a competitive advantage. Developing and implementing the business idea in a manner to build a sustainably profitable business is something that I being a new player in the market learnt so far” He also mentioned the book called ‘Competition Demystified’ to understand the concept of the market better. Aditi summaries the discussion in four points: “The base to do business is to start your business with customer focus approach; innovate continuously; build agility; and bring about a faster turnaround.
Furthermore, talking more from an education point of view, Dr. Narang shared his thoughts on what made India better for students to learn and innovate in a couple of years, he said: “The education is included in the concept ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ which was being shared by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years back. There is a gap between National and International education, but a lot many changes happened in the education industry after the Pandemic. Online education has made the education system more flexible and open to all. India used technology to interact with people located all across the world to learn and innovate. Our system is more adaptive and agile as compared to the International system. National Education Policy is the breakthrough in the Indian education system. Our education system is also evolving in a better way. International economies are integrating with Indian economies and its education system to present better results.”
The panel agreed on a few points when it comes to brands surviving in a country with so many cultural changes. The globalisation of the Bharat brand eradicates the cultural barriers; the market study plays a major role in building a product economy; the brand needs to understand the larger needs of the consumer in a manner that differentiates from the other market players; Cultural differences push brands to deliver as per the customer requirements; Since India is a diversified country, so it is important to do an in-depth market study to understand the customer needs; Advertisement content and investment differs regionally;
They agreed that culture, emotion, place, and taste build brands. For upcoming brands, they had some valuable pieces of advice. Business should be done based on a realistic idea; the business model must be resilient; one must also look for competitive advantages while doing business; the purpose of the brand must be defined to serve the customer differently; think creatively to play big, a brand must build a unique way to stand out in the market; Product and marketing must contain USP and what the customer is additionally getting from the brand.
