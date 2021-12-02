e4m-LinkedIn Agency Conclave: Experts to discuss factors driving future of marketing

Santosh Krishnamoorthy, Alex Sibois, Prasanth Kumar, and Sachin Sharma are among the leaders who will grace the event on December 9

The LinkedIn Agency Conclave, powered by e4m to be held on December, 9 (Thursday), is an in-depth discussion on all things marketing, from industry trends that will define advertising for the next decade to nuances of surviving and thriving in an ever-evolving marketplace, to understanding the deep relationship between brands, agencies and media platforms.

The Leadership teams, of both LinkedIn and top agencies, will examine how marketers can create value for their clients and help enrich their businesses through bleeding-edge strategies and planning for the future.

The event starts at 4 pm with an opening address by Santosh Krishnamoorthy, Head of Agencies, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions India, followed by a keynote session from Alex Sibois, Director - Head of Agency and Channel Sales, APAC, LinkedIn, as he seeks to examine three macro trends that are going to define B2B marketing for the next decade, a piece of vital information for anyone in the industry.

This will be followed by a fireside chat, moderated by Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, E4M, around ‘Trust-based Marketing and Post Pandemic Recovery’. Featuring Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, and Sachin Sharma, Director – Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India. The discussion will seek to unravel the minutiae of Trust-based marketing and how the agency ecosystem has evolved, particularly in India, over the course of the pandemic, and its future post recovery.

Attendees can look forward to a panel discussion examining the intriguing prospect of ‘Brand Marketing from an Agency’s Point of View’, as Manoj Rijhwani, Director, Mid-market/SMB - LinkedIn Marketing Solutions India, leads an eminent panel of industry leaders including Chandni shah, Founder, COO, Kinnect, Bharat Khatri, CDO, Apac, Omnicom, Vinod Thadani-Chief Digital Growth Officer – Dentsu Media & CEO – iProspect and Aditi Mishra, Chief Strategy Officer – Lodestar, as they discuss new age brand marketing and the role agencies play in building a strong brand value proposition, as well as the emergence of the brand to demand narrative.

