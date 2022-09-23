e4m IMA South: Tata Tea Chakra Gold bags Brand of the Year award

The Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) South 2022 was announced today September 23. Following the Pitch CMO Summit held at Taj, Bangalore, awards were given to agencies and brands of the south Indian markets who created value for their clients and consumers. These names have set a gold standard for innovation, finding creative ways to expand their footprint across the South.



Maitri Advertising Works won the gold for the Agency of the Year. Tata Tea Chakra Gold won the same for the Brand of the Year. Other honours were bagged by Flipkart Internet, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Madison PR.

Among the other gold winners were Madison PR for Best use of Integrated Marketing - FMCG. Flipkart Internet for Best use of Integrated Marketing - E-commerce, Sustainable Marketing (healthcare, e-commerce) Best Use of Digital Marketing and more. Madison PR also won top honours for Best Use of Integrated Marketing (FMCG), Best Use of Experiential Marketing and Best Use of TV (FMCG).



Duroflex won the gold for South Awards for Special Marketing. Viacom18 Media took home the gold for Best Sustainable Marketing (Media) for their campaign for Media Madras Day. Miraigirls won the gold for the best Start-Up of the Year.





Here's the complete list of winners:

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)