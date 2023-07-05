e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Second edition on July 19
Industry experts to share insights on ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’
The much-awaited second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 will be held on July 19. The conference is aimed to explore the challenges and opportunities for D2C brands and how brands are creating experiences and expanding their distribution through physical and digital channels. The day-long conference is a perfect opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to directly communicate with industry experts, marketers, innovators, and others involved in the D2C ecosystem in India.
With over 120 D2C brands participating in the summit, the conference is set to witness industry leaders and experts from the D2C sphere share insights on a wide range of topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’.
The conference will include a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by great minds in the D2C arena. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the conference will also have many experts decoding the growth and future of D2C brands in India. The power-packed agenda for the D2C Summit includes over 36 speakers who will engage in discussions around the trends in the Indian D2C ecosystem.
The jury meet for the D2C awards will be held on July 7 with as many as 28 esteemed jury members comprising of investors, media channel heads, founders, agency heads, CEOs and marketing mavericks. The awards are a tribute to the best D2C brands built over recent years. The five main categories of the D2C awards are - Marketing, Innovation, Best in Digital Platforms, D2C Gamechanger Awards and Individual Gamechanger Awards, which are further divided into sub-categories.
Dabur to up ad spends on back of gross margin expansion
According to Dabur India Chairman Mohit Burman, the company now has 17 brands that are worth above Rs 100 crore
By Sonam Saini | Jul 5, 2023 8:49 AM | 3 min read
Dabur India ended the 2022-23 financial year with a consolidated revenue of Rs 11,529.9 crore, up 6% from Rs 10,888.7 crore in 2021-22. The company's net profit for the full year stood at Rs 1,707.1 crore.
In its annual report, Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India, has highlighted that the company has a portfolio of brands worth Rs 23 billion, and brands with sales greater than Rs 100 crore.
"The year 2022-23 saw 5 brands joining this list. In all, we now have 17 brands that are above Rs 100 crore but lesser than Rs 500 crore in size; 2 brands that are over Rs 500 crore but less than Rs 1,000 crore in size, and another 4 brands that have a turnover of more than Rs 1000 crore."
Burman further said that despite an uncertain macro climate he was confident about the resilience of Dabur’s strategy and business construct. "Our power brands continue to fuel the company’s growth. We see significant opportunities ahead of us and believe that our investments in building a strong supply chain, manufacturing infrastructure and an enduring portfolio will enable us to capture these opportunities. We will continue to make sustained efforts to drive demand for our brands by enhancing our rural footprint, rolling out premium, consumer-centric innovations in urban India and ploughing investments behind our power brands."
FY 2022-23 saw Dabur's advertisement and publicity spends decline by 17.7%. The company spent Rs 640.3 crore as compared to Rs 777.9 crore in the previous financial year.
The company has said the advertisement and publicity expenditure saw a decrease from 7.1% to 5.6%, primarily on account of optimization and a further shift towards cost-effective digital media.
Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India shared that in FY 2023, the company experienced a material inflation rate of approximately 12%. "To mitigate this impact, we implemented price increases and initiated cost-saving measures. However, despite these efforts, we did observe some contraction in gross margins."
He also said that fortunately, they are now witnessing a reversal in the commodity cycle, resulting in reduced prices for most of its key commodities, with the exception of the F&B basket. This development allows the company to anticipate an expansion in gross margins for the current year.
"This expanded gross margin will be allocated in two primary ways. Firstly, a portion will be allocated towards advertising and promotion (A&P) investments, which have experienced some moderation due to high inflation. Secondly, the remaining portion will contribute to gradual improvement of our operating margin."
He also said that the company was embarking upon a host of cost-saving initiatives to drive efficiencies across functions - namely supply chain, procurement, packaging and indirect overheads.
"These measures coupled with the moderation in inflation, provide a positive outlook for Dabur, allowing us to capture potential cost advantages and enhance our financial performance," the CEO said.
ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador
The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 3:09 PM | 2 min read
ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand, has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for ASICS India.
“With this association, ASICS India continues to strengthen its philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body and also build a stronger brand prominence among Indian female fitness enthusiasts,” read a press release.
The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.
The association will also see ASICS India strengthen its market presence with a shared vision to promote a balanced and active lifestyle while ensuring style and comfort are not compromised. “Shraddha Kapoor's versatility as an actress perfectly complements ASICS India's core philosophy of nurturing both the mind and body, making her an ideal fit for the brand,” the company stated in the release.
Marking the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shraddha Kapoor as the new face of ASICS India. Her captivating performances and unwavering dedication to fitness perfectly align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body. This association will enhance our brand's appeal and expand our reach across the country, fostering a holistic and active lifestyle."
Talking about her association, Shraddha Kapoor commented, "I'm excited to embark on this amazing journey with ASICS India. The growing awareness around the significance of physical and emotional well-being has made it essential for one and all to prioritize their overall health. I firmly believe that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind, and it has always been my goal to share these values with my fans. Partnering with ASICS India, a brand that aligns perfectly with my beliefs. I look forward to this collaboration and doing some wonderful work with the team.”
Duolingo's uplifting film highlights how education opens doors for refugees
The film features its scholars who are part of a first-of-its-kind program as part of its ground-breaking partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 2:38 PM | 2 min read
Duolingo English Test (DET), a modern English proficiency assessment for today’s international students and institutions, released a captivating video-film titled, “Education is a bridge to opportunity” on 20th June, 2023. The film features its scholars who are part of a first-of-its-kind program as part of its ground-breaking partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Through this program, DET aims to enhance pathways to higher education for refugee students, thereby transforming lives and opening up new opportunities.
The film serves as a powerful testament to the perseverance, resilience, and aspirations of refugee students who are pursuing their dreams despite immense challenges. As part of the partnership, DET provides one-on-one guidance and assistance to refugee students throughout the university and financial aid application processes. Recognizing the unique barriers faced by refugee students, the program is designed to help them navigate the complexities of the admissions process, ensuring they have a fair chance at accessing higher education. In total, 20 out of 25 students from the first cohort have earned financial aid and are headed into fully-funded university opportunities.
"At Duolingo we recognize that while talent is equally distributed around the world, opportunities are not. Our mission is to eliminate barriers to education, and no population faces more barriers than refugees. We firmly believe that education should be a fundamental right for every individual, regardless of their circumstances. Our partnership with UNHCR is a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between education and accessibility for students affected by displacement and disruption," said Emma McLeavey-Weeder, Lead Strategic Engagement Executive at the Duolingo English Test.
For Sana, an Afghan student currently taking refuge in India, “Education is power, freedom, and is the key to opening the golden doors of opportunity.”
The collaboration between DET and UNHCR underscores the pressing need to address the educational challenges faced by refugee populations worldwide. Refugees, arguably the most underserved population in education, encounter significant barriers to accessing quality education due to their unique circumstances. By focusing on this mission, DET aims to eliminate these barriers and create a more equitable future for refugee students. Through innovative initiatives like the partnership with UNHCR, DET continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of students affected by displacement, fostering hope and empowering them to realize their dreams.
boAt ropes in cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as brand ambassador
Rodrigues is the first female sportsperson to be signed by any brand in the category
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 11:37 AM | 2 min read
boAt has announced Jemimah Rodrigues as its newest brand ambassador.
Jemimah, who is now part of the boAt family, becomes the first female sportsperson to be signed by any brand in the category, joining the esteemed group of celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and cricket stars like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer.
Like every boAthead, Jemimah personifies the spirit of "Do What Floats Your boAt," which goes beyond her professional career. She is also a guitarist, musician, entertainer, and content creator, exemplifying the brand's purpose.
To showcase Jemimah's versatility and talent, boAt released a comical video where the brand seeks the perfect boAthead through Sima Taparia from the popular show "Indian Matchmaking." Bani J and Shreyas Iyer, who have been closely associated with the brand, present their criteria to Sima Aunty, who believes finding someone with such a wide range of qualities is impossible. In her distinctive way, she urges them to be open to compromise and sets out to find the ideal match. Ultimately, she discovers the perfect Jem, who meets all the criteria, leaving everyone, including Sima Taparia herself, in awe. This entertaining video introduces us to the latest boAthead.
Expressing her excitement, Jemimah Rodrigues stated, "As a boAt user myself, it is a matter of immense pride and honour. I am looking forward to being associated with boAt, a progressive brand that truly embraces the spirit of sports and supports it in more ways than one."
Aman Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer at boAt, said, "We are proud to welcome Jemimah to our boat tribe. At boAt, we strongly support women in sports, and we believe in her tremendous potential to inspire an entire generation of hustlers. We look forward to working closely with her and creating greater impact on the ground level."
Bajaj Auto ad budget up 121% in FY 2022-23
The motor company's advertising spends was Rs 371.19 cr compared to Rs 168 cr in the previous fiscal
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 8:40 AM | 2 min read
Bajaj Auto has increased its advertising budget by 120.87% in FY 2022-23, according to the company’s annual report. It spent Rs 371.19 crore on advertising for the year ended 31 March 2023 as compared to Rs 168.06 crore in the previous fiscal.
The report for the year 2022-23 says that the company's sales promotion expenses have declined to Rs 30.50 crore against Rs 43.01 crore in the previous fiscal year.
According to the annual report, exports accounted for 52.7% of Bajaj Auto's net sales in FY2022. Exports fell in both volume and value due to a variety of circumstances outside the company's control. Political and economic uncertainty in numerous major importing countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh; demonetisation in Nigeria; importers' inability to obtain US dollars, etc. were cited as the causes.
“Bajaj Auto was not the only company that was affected. All exporters were. Under the circumstances, the company consciously decided to ‘bite the bullet’ and reduce its exposure in some of its key international markets. The rationale: we are in the business to generate revenues and profits, not receivables,” said Niraj Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Auto.
He highlighted in the annual report that the company has posted the highest-ever net sales of Rs 35,359 crore. Its total operating income stands at Rs 36,428 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 6,551 crore and the Profit before tax (PBT) was Rs 7,409 crore and Profit after tax (PAT)was Rs 5,628 crore.
Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhry thank doctors for 'second chances' in Sun Pharma campaign
Both celebrities shared their #SecondBirthDate stories through their social media handles
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 5:12 PM | 3 min read
On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Sun Pharma has unveiled an inspiring initiative, titled #SecondBirthDate, to celebrate and honour the incredible contributions made by doctors, our real-life heroes, who give our loved ones and us a second chance at life. As a part of this initiative, cricketer, Rishabh Pant and actor, Mahima Chaudhry took the lead and updated their social media handles with a #SecondBirthDate as a tribute to the doctors who have saved their lives. Both celebrities shared their #SecondBirthDate stories through their social media handles today, which mention Rishabh’s "Second D.O.B” as “5th Jan 2023" and Mahima’s "Second D.O.B” as “8th Nov 2022".
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma, said, “Doctors play an instrumental role in our lives, offering their expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to restoring health and patient well-being. Our #SecondBirthDate initiative is a tribute to the doctor community who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity. Please join this national movement to extend gratitude to our doctors who truly deserve a collective thank you from all of us, not just today, but every day.”
Following Mahima and Rishabh’s lead, Indians across the country, from all walks of life, including several celebrities and influencers, have joined the movement by updating their birth dates and sharing their personal stories. TV actor, Chhavi Mittal, film actor, Rahul Roy and celebrity nutritionist, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava have all come forward to express gratitude to the doctors who have profoundly impacted their lives.
Commenting on the campaign idea, Rohit Devgun, Executive Creative Director & Kumar Saurabh, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy India said, "One of the most powerful emotions we feel towards our doctors is gratitude – for giving us or our loved ones a second chance at life. An emotion second only to the one we feel for our parents who give us our first chance at life. Sun’s #SecondBirthDate initiative for National Doctor’s Day, channelizes the emotion of profuse gratitude. The campaign uses real-life narratives of public figures who are seen encouraging people to send personalized messages of gratitude to their doctors."
Shekhar Banerjee – Chief client Officer & Office Head, West – Wavemaker said, “This activity is very special. In a world where social media serves as a platform for expression & interactions, An action always speaks louder than an Ad. We are happy that Rishabh Pant & Mahima Chaudhry believed in what we are trying to convey and change their date of birth across social handles to mark their second chance at life.”
Domino's Pizza awards creative mandate to McCann Delhi
A source privy to the development has confirmed the news to exchange4media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 3:33 PM | 1 min read
McCann Delhi has won the creative duties of Noida-based food service company Jubilant FoodWorks Limited's quick service restaurant brand Domino's Pizza.
A source privy to the development has confirmed the news to exchange4media. Previously, the account was handled by FCB India.
