e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Experts to decode the future of D2C Universe
The second edition of e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023 will be held on July 19
The D2C landscape in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years fuelled by factors like data penetration, digital payment systems, the rise of e-commerce platforms and changing consumer preferences. With technological advancements, the D2C revolution in India has opened up new opportunities for entrepreneurs and transformed the way consumers access products and services. To explore the D2C universe further, the exchange4media group is excited to announce the second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 on July 19 in New Delhi. The conference aims to explore the challenges and opportunities for D2C brands and how brands can expand their distribution through physical and digital channels and up their game in the highly competitive market.
The summit will witness the coming together of industry heads and brand leaders under one roof and discuss a wide range of topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’. The power-packed agenda for the D2C Summit includes over 45 speakers who will deliver keynote addresses, engage in fireside chats and panel discussions and decode the future of D2C brands in India.
What sets D2C brands apart from the rest is that they often prioritize delivering a personalized customer experience. The summit is an exciting and unique opportunity for brand leaders to meet industry experts, marketers, innovators, and others involved in the D2C ecosystem in India. Prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey where the unexpected becomes the norm. Reserve your seats now and be a part of the D2C revolution, network with the best in the industry and explore the opportunities that lie ahead in the D2C ecosystem.
Following the D2C summit, the D2C awards will be announced. The awards honour the best D2C brands in India that have been built over the years. As many as 100 awards will be given at the star-studded awards night under 5 broad thematic categories including Marketing, Innovation, Best use of digital platforms, Game-changer D2C Brands, D2C awards for individuals. With 51 categories in total, the awards will recognise and honour the best D2C brands in India for their outstanding work across 27 diverse industry categories.
To ensure you don't miss out on valuable insights from experts, register here:
Cycle Pure Agarbathi launches campaign to promote Naivedya Cup Sambrani
The film captures the essence of fusion between tradition and modernity
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 5:29 PM | 1 min read
Cycle Pure Agarbathi has launched its new ad campaign to promote Cycle Naivedya Cup Sambrani. The ad shows how Cycle's cup sambrani helps Indians enjoy the traditional sambrani fragrance, in a convenient manner, without the hassles of lighting coal, cow dung etc.
“Made with pure ingredients that are ethically sourced, every cup is filled with natural goodness and timeless wellness. Carefully crafted for even burning, the cycle naivedya sambrani cup is easy to light, and the fragrance transforms any space into a tranquil retreat,” the company said in a statement.
The ad campaign captures the essence of this fusion between tradition and modernity.
Speaking on this campaign, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said,
"The Naivedya Cup sambrani is yet another progressive innovation from Cycle that aims to keep Indian tradition alive for the benefit of future generations. The films show a progressive portrayal of the older generation who introduces the younger generation to the convenience of lighting the cup sambrani. As a brand, we thrive on continuous innovation and have a legacy of 75 years of original product creation. The cup sambrani paved the way from the creation of a cup sambrani segment in the market. We feel humbled to be able to contribute creatively and meaningfully to india's rich legacy and keep our time-honoured traditions alive”.
Amitabh Bachchan roped in as brand ambassador of Gera Developments
A media campaign with the star is in the offing, said the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 3:56 PM | 2 min read
Gera Developments has signed actor Amitabh Bachchan as the Brand Ambassador and the face of the brand.
Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said, “We are delighted to have legendary Bollywood actor Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as the face of Gera Developments. Mr. Bachchan is the ultimate Outdoer and he embodies the Gera brand mantra to Outdo. With a long and exemplary career, he has reinvented himself year after year and continues to be one of the most respected film personalities. This was important for us at Gera as stability and trust are our key brand attributes. We saw an immediate resonance with brand Gera especially our trend setting ChildCentric® Homes. The resilience of brand Bachchan cuts across not just the general audience but even the elite.”
Speaking on his alliance with Gera Developments, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, said, “I look forward to my endorsement association with Gera Developments. I specially liked their innovative concept and focus on Child Centric Homes. They have been in the real estate development business for over 50 years, which is a commendable achievement.”
Rohit Gera further added that, “As we embark on a new growth path, we believe having a brand ambassador for our brand Gera will help get our message to a wider audience and this will, in turn, aid our growth story. Our guiding belief of keeping our customers first in mind will always motivate us to Outdo. Our unwavering focus on innovating and improving real estate to meet shifting lifestyle dynamics while upholding the premium living experience will enable us to deliver unique experiences surpassing our customers’ expectations. It is an opportune time to launch our iconic brand ambassador while we continue to work with an impressive roster of celebrity ambassadors for ChildCentric® Homes. Home buying is an extremely emotional decision, one that is made with hopes, dreams and aspirations. We welcome Mr. Bachchan and are optimistic that this association will further reinforce our business position and help us strike the right emotional chord with our valuable customers.”
Gera Developments’ signing with Amitabh Bachchan as its Brand Ambassador will shortly witness the launch of a media campaign.
Zomato launches 'Breaking Bread' – a chat show series for restaurant biz
The show will be hosted by Founder & CEO, Deepinder Goyal
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 3:41 PM | 3 min read
Zomato has launched a new campaign with a chat show series hosted by Founder & CEO, Deepinder Goyal. The series, named Zomato Breaking Bread, features restaurateurs as interviewees and has been recorded at the Zomato Headquarter. It delves into various aspects of the restaurant business, including the challenges faced by the restaurateurs, their entrepreneurial journeys, new culinary innovations, etc.
The first episode featuring Zorawar Kalra, Managing Director of Massive Restaurants — Farzi Cafe, Louis Burger, Pa Pa Ya, amongst others — dropped today on Zomato's official YouTube channel. Zorawar Kalra, son of renowned restaurateur and host of one of India’ first food shows - Jiggs Kalra, is also known for hosting the fifth season of MasterChef India.
In this episode, Zorawar Kalra, who has recently launched Farzi Cafe in the USA, talks about his restaurant business journey, stating that “when I was 12-13, I decided I am going to get into the restaurant business in some way, shape or form.” He touches upon his unwavering passion for Indian cuisine and the duty to take it forward by “exporting our culture through our food.”
In his conversation with Deepinder, Zorawar Kalra also speaks on his decision to expand from dining into delivery, through the launch of Louis Burger, during the pandemic — “I love burgers, and I never could find a good burger. But I never thought I could build a restaurant on burgers. But a delivery kitchen? Absolutely.” Emphasizing on the importance of food ordering and delivery platforms like Zomato, Kalra adds that “The system that you (Zomato) have built across 100s of cities across the country, I have an unlimited potential. All I have to do is open in a city where Zomato exists, and I can open 4 or 5 kitchens with minimal investment, and I can serve an entirely new demographic — which I perhaps would not have chosen to (do) through a dining restaurant because of the investment involved.”
In addition to Zorawar Kalra, Zomato’s chat show series will also feature the promoters of some of India’s most loved restaurants including Biryani by Kilo (renowned for its freshly prepared dum-cooked handi biryanis, delivering across 45+ cities), Burgerama (a prominent made-for-delivery burger chain operational in multiple locations including Delhi NCR, Chandigarh and Bangalore), Bawarchi Restaurant (a famous eatery of Hyderabad that sells more than 2000 portions of biryani daily - both online and offline) and Burger Factory (a popular burger restaurant chain - serving gourmet, hand-crafted burgers since 2012 across 4 locations in Goa).
On the concept of the campaign, Deepinder Goyal said, “At Zomato, we believe that our success depends on the success of our restaurant partners. This series is our way of showcasing their incredible stories, which have the potential to inspire many new and aspiring restaurateurs."
Meet the marketing mavericks
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:12 PM | 3 min read
Ishita Shukla
Deputy Manager Marketing - Tanishq, Titan Company Limited
Ishita Shukla brings together a powerful mix of economic know-how, marketing savvy, and a remarkable journey from Barabanki to Bengaluru. Armed with a passion for performance and consumer insights, she conquers business challenges with people-first pizzazz. Ishita comes with an Economics Honors degree from Calcutta University and an MBA in Advertising & Brand Management from MICA.
From P&G to Mondelez, Spotify to Skechers, Ishita's stint as Brand Strategy Director at Leo Burnett has seen her dealing with them all. Her notable achievements include launching Wendy’s and Popeyes in India and leading the repositioning of PhonePe to surpass its competitors.
Currently serving as a Brand Manager & Research Lead for Tanishq, she has spearheaded the launch of two groundbreaking campaigns in the Tamil Nadu market, setting new benchmarks for the brand. She actively contributed towards the creation of the Chozha collection that witnessed the highest-ever sell-through rate with her immersive consumer research, strategic collaborations, and mind-bending studies.
Ishita's expertise in leveraging consumer insights has been instrumental in propelling Tanishq's success. Her journey shines a spotlight on her potential to leave a lasting impact on the marketing landscape.
Her ability to conquer uncharted territories blended with her consumer-first approach and refreshingly honest marketing style, sets her apart from the pack. Her chameleon-like adaptability, with a profound understanding of consumer culture, cements her position as a true ‘Marketer with a Purpose’
Indrasish Majumder
Brand Manager, Flipkart
Indrasish Majumder, 27-year-old Brand Manager at Flipkart, is a unique blend of the mad men of the past and the math men of the present. From funding his college education as a tattoo artist to teaching underprivileged children, Indrasish has worn many hats. As a visionary painter, he translates his artistic vision into real-life action. Notably, he founded "Infinite X," a startup promoting sustainable living in the domain of circular economy.
With an MBA from IIM Kashipur (Marketing, Strategy) and a B.E. in Information Technology from IIEST Shibpur, Indrasish started his career as a Product Manager in Ed-Tech. He worked as a Brand Strategist at Leo Burnett and led the brand at Bijnis where he launched brands in new categories, contributed to a 180% YoY growth in GMV, and secured significant funding for Bijnis in Series B. Currently, as Flipkart's Brand Manager, he oversees the success of Private Brands like Motorola, realme Techlife, and Wrogn and spearheads Flipkart's Brand Accelerator program.
Passionate about driving trust and transparency, he embarked on ‘Project Trust’ at Bijnis, documenting factory operations to establish credibility in the B2B e-commerce space. Additionally, his work with Infinite X revolutionized the fashion industry, promoting sustainability and social responsibility.
Indrasish's contributions go beyond his role, taking ownership of projects and understanding consumers' needs through keen observation and data analysis. His ability to decode consumer motivations, coupled with his diverse life experiences, sets him apart as a Brand Manager.
Bisleri forges 2-year deal with Ultimate Table Tennis League as hydration partner
The partnership is part of the brand’s #CarryYourGame campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:25 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri has partnered with The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) as the Official Hydration Partner for the next two years. The partnership is part of the #CarryYourGame campaign to establish a stronger brand connect with Bisleri, hydration and sports.
The Ultimate Table Tennis is India’s premier table tennis tournament scheduled from July 13 to 30 in Pune, Maharashtra.
Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said, "We are delighted to partner with the Ultimate Table Tennis League as part of our #CarryYourGame campaign wherein we will also be releasing limited edition bottles featuring Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Hana Matelova. We are committed to establish the strong link between Bisleri and Hydration by celebrating sportsmanship and endurance of athletes and players from all genres of sports.”
Ekansh Gupta, VP, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis, expressed their enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to have Bisleri as our Official Hydration Partner for the tournament. Bisleri's commitment to providing safe and pure water aligns with our mission of offering the athletes the right hydration, enabling them to perform well during the game. We hope the association will help enhance the overall experience for players and fans alike."
As the Official Hydration Partner, Bisleri will play a vital role in ensuring the participants and attendees stay hydrated throughout the intense competition. The association will be further promoted through co-branded Bisleri delivery trucks, which will travel across the city, creating excitement among the youth.
We believe in making technology accessible to everyone: Chandrika Jain, Lenovo
Jain, Director - Marketing, Lenovo India, talks about the brand’s Brave New Art video series that melds analogue and digital art, strategies to engage Gen Z, leveraging data, digital and more
By Ritika Raj | Jul 13, 2023 9:05 AM | 6 min read
In art, two distinct worlds have long stood apart: the traditional analogue and the modern digital, which rarely intersect. What if these worlds were to collide? What if cutting-edge technology became the bridge that connected them, allowing for an interesting fusion of creativity? Lenovo India answers these questions with their new video series, Brave New Art for its Yoga series laptops. Chandrika Jain, Director - Marketing, Lenovo India, sheds light on the concept behind their new video series.
The Creative Brief
"It's not like any other traditional piece of content that generally we have built in the past or brands have built," says Jain. She explains that the inspiration for this unique concept came from the competitive landscape and the need to capture the attention of Gen Z. "The question was - how can we build content that is authentic that would make the audience want to engage with us? Then we looked at art and saw that they exist in different forms - analogue and digital, and the convergence of the two seemed like the perfect way to achieve that," she adds.
To bridge the gap between analog and digital art, Lenovo drew inspiration from their Yoga device, known for its creative capabilities. "Our Yoga devices are designed for creators, and we wanted to showcase how these devices can bring the two forms of art together. We tried to bring art from analog and allow it the limitless possibility that digital offers and see what can be created, and that is how Brave New Art was formed - all of it enabled through technology. Showcasing our intent at Lenovo, we build smarter technology for everybody and the intent of that technology is to enable people" Jain remarks.
Promoting ‘Brave New Art’
Lenovo embarked on this journey in collaboration with artists such as Shantanu Hazarika, MC Ham, Meher Malik, and Prithvi Shetty. "These four creators brought their unique perspectives to merge analog and digital art. Together, we created a two-part series that showcases the beauty and versatility of brave new art. There is a music video and a 3D immersive session, which are already giving rise to a variety of content." Jain explains.
When asked about Lenovo’s promotional strategies for the series, Jain emphasizes their focus on the Gen Z audience. "Gen Z is at the core of the creator economy, and our research shows that engaging with them requires a thoughtful approach around the kinds of media that this audience would be most available on. We have leveraged a multi-channel strategy, including social media platforms, over-the-top (OTT) services, connected TV, and YouTube, to reach and captivate our target audience," she reveals. Lenovo's brave new art campaign has already achieved impressive results. Jain shares, "We have reached approximately 20 million people, and the content has garnered around 30 million views."
Strengthening ‘Brand’ Lenovo
Lenovo's unique value proposition lies in its commitment to ‘Smarter Technology For All - which is its tagline and intent as stated by Jain. "The way in which Lenovo thinks about content is always in differentiated forms and in authentic forms. At Lenovo, we believe in making technology accessible to everyone. Our focus is not just on building smarter technology but also on putting it in the hands of as many people as possible. This democratic approach differentiates us," Jain asserts.
Further highlighting Lenovo's dedication to providing a consistent customer experience, she adds "Customer service and brand loyalty are of utmost importance to us. We have implemented various measures to ensure customer satisfaction at every touchpoint, from pre-purchase to post-purchase. Whether it’s the ‘PcPal’ that helps consumers to make choices on the kind of laptops that might suit their requirements best and options to customise their device at the pre-purchase stage; an omnichannel approach of selling laptops at different touchpoints at the purchase stage or ADP (Accidental Damage Protection) that saves customer money should they opt for it at the post-purchase stage. Our goal is to make the entire customer journey seamless and enjoyable," she explains.
Additionally, Data and analytics play a crucial role in Lenovo's marketing strategies. Jain explains, "We believe in responsible marketing driven by data intelligence. We conduct extensive research and analysis to understand our customers better, we run brand trackers. This helps us refine our media strategies and deliver targeted content to the most relevant audience. We track our media very, very closely. That gives us a good sense of what works for our audiences. Data and Research are two things that drive us as a brand. We are very disciplined about it and are constantly seeking newer ways of understanding our customers more and Lenovo invests a lot in that area."
Marketing Secrets
Digital platforms have become integral to Lenovo's marketing efforts in reaching and engaging audiences, Jain acknowledges. "Digital channels are a vital part of our media mix. Marketing is about finding our audiences where they are available, in meaningful places, and in opportunities where they have the mind space. We use digital as a medium to do exactly that, and we explore all its forms. May that be direct programmatic or building content through platforms like YouTube or Social as a medium that is Meta. We've progressed to audio as a medium, OTT and connected TV are becoming part of that portfolio to connect with our target audience in meaningful ways," she adds.
When asked if it’s safe to say that digital takes up most of the media budget allocation percentage, says Jain “Digital is a very large portion of our media spend. Depending on the customer and where the customer is found is how we lay our media dollars. For Brave New Art, it was a largely digital spend, but should my objective be different, and my audience be different then that mix would change”. On increasing marketing spends in the near future, she adds “The ‘brand’ is a very fundamental part for Lenovo as a company. We are looking at strengthening our brand so investments towards that would be critical for us going forward.”
Rise in consumption: Bells of revival ringing for ad market?
Along with FMCG firms seeing good growth in volume & sales in the April-June quarter, industry experts say ICC World Cup and the upcoming festive season will give a further fillip to ad spends
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 13, 2023 8:51 AM | 5 min read
The decline in inflation in the June quarter has lifted consumer spending and demands in rural and urban India, leading to growth in sales and volumes, FMCG players like Godrej Consumers, Dabur and Adani Wilmar have said in their June quarter BSE filings.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, for instance, reported that its organic business witnessed a “double-digit” volume growth. Dabur's consolidated business is expected to register growth exceeding 10%. Adani Wilmar’s FMCG segment recorded revenue growth of 30%+ YoY.
The revenue of companies in the fast-moving consumer goods space is expected to grow 7-9 per cent this fiscal, according to a CRISIL Ratings report. This uptick in sales and volumes has been attributed to a decline in inflation, more so in the rural parts.
eCommerce sales volumes have also grown by about 24% in the April to June quarter, up from 16% in the previous quarter, data from Unicommerce showed. It is noteworthy that domestic consumption powers about 60 per cent of the GDP.
These reports have boosted the advertising and media sector’s morale since it has been facing ad budget cuts for the last few quarters.
With the rise in consumption coupled with increase in wages, most FMCG firms are planning to allocate more funds for advertising and marketing campaigns to cash in on the growth momentum and expand in new markets and categories.
“FMCG growth is naturally followed by more investment in advertising, mainly to expand our reach in new markets and promote new categories and products,” marketing heads of three leading FMCG firms told e4m, requesting anonymity as the firms are on a silent period ahead of their quarterly results. The penetration and consumption of higher and premium products are growing.
The reports have energized the M&A industry. Players expect to make more ad dollars in this fiscal compared to the lull period of the last few quarters. Q2 and Q3 also coincided with the monsoon and festive season when brands spend more to woo consumers. Ecommerce majors also run special festive sales to cash in on the auspiciousness of festivals.
FMCG and eCommerce sectors have been the two top contributors in India’s ad spend in 2022, with 32 per cent and 14 per cent share, respectively, shows Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023. The report has predicted that Indian ad spend is expected to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the current fiscal year.
Debarshi Chakravorti, VP, Business and Communications Planning, Interactive Avenues (digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), says, “My expectations for the next few quarters are rather optimistic. With better crop yields expected due to favourable monsoon conditions and rising farm incomes, we can anticipate growth in rural consumption trends in India.”
“The ICC Cricket World Cup, coinciding with the festive months of October and November, will provide an additional boost for the FMCG sector. Such sporting events generate tremendous interest in India, presenting a valuable opportunity to tap into a captive audience,” Chakravorti noted.
‘Prosperity and premiumisation to drive growth’
As the world’s sixth-largest economy, India is at the cusp of a tremendous opportunity for both economic progress and improvement in the general well-being of its citizens. This is driving the growth of premium categories, experts say.
According to Shradha Agarwal, CO-Founder & CEO, Grapes, “If we look at the next few quarters, we can see that the sales volume of FMCG companies is increasing significantly. Moreover, the HNI families will rise from 5 to 10%, the upper middle-class from 35 to 46%, and the lower-income households will reduce, as per a World Economic Forum report. This indicates India's rising affluence and demand for premium goods.”
Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, shared a different point of view. According to him, prices of fruits and veggies have been affected due to heavy rains in the north and deficiency in the east and south. This is bound to have a direct impact on the supply chain of basic needs like vegetables, which is why we are seeing such hefty prices on them, for example tomatoes.
“When such a situation arises, the impact is directly on consumption, and this will affect the common man for 2-3 months. However, the festive period shows tremendous prospects as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 falls during the same period leading to a power-packed season for ad agencies,” Sundaram noted.
'Rate of growth to be tempered, thanks to startups'
Vishal Chinchankar, CEO Madison Digital, expects moderation in inflation especially since the monsoon has been good in the North & West. This should give a push to domestic consumption. “Most FMCG companies have seen rural demand perking up which means FMCG spend will increase. The Auto and Reality industry is also doing well. Having said that funding winter continues, start-ups may spend moderately. Overall, ad spends will go up however the rate of growth will be tempered as start-ups may not be in action,” Chinchankar noted.
Long-term prospects look good: Redseer
While the macro picture has been bleak for the last two quarters, India’s private consumption, which had dipped to US$ 2.2 trillion in Q3-Q4 FY23, is on its way up and expected to touch US$ 2.4 Tn+ in Q4 FY24, says Redseer Strategy Consultants.
Signs of recovery are emerging from across sectors, such as credit card spending, air travel, and sales of vehicles, says the study, adding that India’s long-term consumption trends are gradually reflecting increased prosperity as consumer behaviour evolves towards higher categories.
However, fear of more global headwinds also looms large as Agarwal pointed out that recession could play a spoilsport and make the sales go on a toss.
