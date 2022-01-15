Duroflex launches new campaign with Alia Bhatt

With the new year setting in, people have either made or are making resolutions that would help them bring about positive changes in their life. Duroflex, a sleep solutions brand, took this opportunity to show their consumers one smart investment that would be a good step towards their new resolutions. Their latest campaign “No More Useless Kharcha” was kick started with a video with their national brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, where she calls out all the useless expenses that we are tempted to do for increasing our social cred but instead a wise investment would be in good sleep by investing in sleep essentials instead.

Duroflex channelized the campaign through Instagram, keeping in mind the platform’s appeal and reach to the younger audience which was the key target audience for this campaign. The sleep solutions expert collaborated with four millennial content creators who are known for their witty style and humorous way of delivering serious messages. Creators like Anu Karagada, Shubham Jadhav, Nirmal Pillai, and Abhishek Kumar helped spread this message through their channels as well.

Talking about this campaign, Smita Murarka, CMO, Duroflex, said, “Our key intent with this campaign was to make the younger audience consider sleep essentials as a smart investment. We thus collaborated with young creators who beautifully brought out the message and helped their followers to think about an everyday essential which we do not put much thought into. This is another endeavour in our mission to help India sleep better.”

The brand also created the hashtag #NoMoreUselessKharcha for this campaign, and kept populating it with supporting content with their in-house as well as user-generated campaign.

