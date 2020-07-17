Driving towards a better tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the world to its core, not only adversely affecting the global economy but also mankind. Irrespective of the nature of industry, the pandemic has disrupted the value chain, resulting in production and logistic changes. The current situation has dampened not just the luxury automotive sector but the luxury industry as a whole.

Amidst the environment of uncertainty and fear, brands have embarked on creating a positive outlook through customer engagement initiatives while contributing to help safeguard communities. The digital space has seen a rise in user-generated content that helps bring a reason to cheer in an otherwise dull environment. The automobile industry, in particular, will see a paradigm shift with the advent of the ‘new normal’. The marked difference will be a higher degree of technology adoption, not just in feature-based advancement but also as a part of the guest interface.

At Lexus, we cater to this changing environment while staying true to our core belief of being human-centred and providing amazing experiences for our guests. Our campaign for the period, #WeCanWeWill, was to ensure we can be a part of our guests’ journeys, spreading positivity and hope. We delivered this positive approach through our social media engagement besides educating people about the importance of staying indoors and social distancing. Our aim was to drive hope for a better tomorrow through creative content, such as our podcast 'Go and See' which followed journalist Malcolm Gladwell as he travelled to Japan and learned about the Lexus approach. This podcast gave listeners a chance to experience Japan while also understanding the Lexus brand. We also created digital films and fun contests across all age groups, such as the ‘Visionaries of Tomorrow’, that tapped young minds and their endless creative instincts.

Since the pandemic has hit the realm on a large scale, consumers will be extremely cautious not only in terms of hygiene and social distancing but also their relationship with brands across industries. This pause has led to consumers re-looking at choices and the impact it has on the environment. At Lexus, we respect this and strive to work toward the upkeep of the earth. From our technology, our material usage, process and our associations, we have always recognized environmentally friendly methods. For every Lexus car that is sold, we plant trees to off-set the total emission from the vehicle in its lifetime, resulting in every Lexus owner being carbon-neutral. As of 2020, Lexus’ carbon neutral initiative has planted over 15,000 trees around India with the support of Grow-Trees.com.

As a pioneer in self-charging hybrid vehicle technology, we aim to deliver an unparalleled electrified drive experience. We are always trying to drive a better tomorrow by combining futuristic technology with a human-centric approach and deliver more amazing experiences. Seeing the environment recovering, our guests appreciate their choice of Lexus self-charging hybrid electric vehicles that contributes to a cleaner environment. We do believe that our discerning guests will continue to appreciate Lexus for crafting vehicles that are future-ready.

Even though the interaction with consumers is virtual currently, the post lockdown era, especially for the luxury automobile market will observe better practices in motion, adhering to necessary safety and hygiene practices such as sanitization of cars. The post-pandemic period will be a catalyst for fostering new relations between brands and consumers, with technology playing a dominating role. Time and again, the luxury industry has proved itself capable of reinvention, and together, we are confident about the sector’s long-term potential.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com.