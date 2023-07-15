Dove lauds men who are 'man enough to care'
The brand video for Dove Men+Care highlights the more empathetic side of masculinity
Dove Men+Care, the globally loved men's grooming brand, is back with an engaging film that captures the transformation of the modern man. Rooted in care and aimed at challenging societal stereotypes of masculinity, the captivating video weaves a powerful message of dedication and compassion - witnessed on and off field. As the story unfolds, Dove Men+Care seeks to inspire young men to embrace the values of sportsmanship and the power of care, while boldly redefining traditional notions of what it means to be a man.
The brand video begins with a high-energy shot of an intense football match. A player skilfully manoeuvres past his opponents, charging towards the goalpost. The stadium erupts with cheers and enthusiasm. Suddenly, a player from the opposing team is seen in the frame as he actively pursues his rival who has the ball at his feet, to slow him down. As they interact with each other, in a surprising turn of events, the player trying to stop the attack, slips and falls to the ground. Overwhelmed by pain, he appeals to the referee for a foul. In a remarkable twist, the focus shifts to the other player involved in the tussle, whose expression turns serious as he approaches the fallen opponent attacker. He leans down, appearing to start a fight, but instead reaches out towards the players’ untied shoelace. The scene undergoes a complete transformation as both players break into smiles, as one helps the other to get back on his feet.
As the stadium resounds with applause, spectators witness a remarkable display of camaraderie between rivals. This impactful moment emphasizes care that transcends competition. The video concludes with a resolute voiceover, highlighting that Dove Men+Care is crafted for men who choose care and recognize its true power. The viewer is introduced to the brand’s new 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner range, with a special focus on the Thick & Strong variant, that makes hair 10x stronger.
Commenting on the brand film, Harman Dhillon - Vice President - Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics and Dove Masterbrand said, "Our brand has been built with a spotlight on superior care. With the launch of Dove Men+ Care, our purpose is to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care on themselves and those around them. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in our products, which provide the care men need without sacrificing on performance. Our first launch is the 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner that exemplifies our unwavering commitment to offering exceptional care. In our latest brand film, we deliberately chose a football match as the backdrop, to beautifully showcase the power of care even amidst fierce competition."
Zenobia Pithawalla - Senior Executive Creative Director & Mihir Chanchani - Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy added “Dove Men+Care is created for the new age man, who understands the power of care. In this communication, we show how modern men in the most competitive scenarios, won’t shy away from revealing their caring side. Dove Men+Care celebrates men who do not bow down to the stereotypes of masculinity - men who are comfortable showing their caring side and take great pride in self-care.”
Watch the inspiring brand film here and join Dove Men+Care to celebrate emotional strength and the power of care.
Furniture plays narrator in Godrej Interio's new campaign
The newly launched campaign “Welcome to the Family” is a series of five films that showcase stories about a quintessential Indian family
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 9:06 AM | 3 min read
Every person has a story to tell and so does their furniture. This has been beautifully captured in the newly launched campaign “Welcome to the Family” by Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce – the flagship company of the Godrej Group. The series of five films showcase stories about a quintessential Indian family (the Mehra family) through the eyes of a charming, unexpected narrator – their furniture.
With a captivating fusion of wit and an interesting play on emotions, the ‘Welcome to the Family’ films transport the audience to a world where the magic of everyday connections intertwines with warm moments that resonate within every home. The film captivates viewers with an engaging display of the furniture's unique features and concludes by showcasing how these attributes have solidified their indispensable role in the family. The films capture Godrej Interio’s superior furniture design that are crafted to suit the needs of Indian families, their dynamics, lifestyle, and aspirations. It showcases how furniture can not only bring style, comfort and convenience, but over time, also become part of the family.
Speaking about the films, Sumeet Bhojani, Head of Marketing Communications, Godrej Interio said, "Godrej Interio continues to be a part of families in India across multiple generations. Over time one of the key insights that continues to emerge in our research is that consumers form a very special bond with their furniture over a period of time. A piece of furniture almost becomes like a family member, participating in special moments and memories with the family. That’s the emotion we have aimed at capturing through the “Welcome to the Family” films. It’s a creative showcase of furniture that’s contemporary, multifunctional, and designed to support the modern lives of consumers today. This has helped us build and retain the consumer’s love and support for over a century now.”
Akshat Gupt, Chief Creative Officer of Supari Studios, expressed his enthusiasm for the project and the collaboration with Godrej Interio, saying, "We really enjoyed creating the 'Welcome to the Family' series for Godrej Interio. Using everyday, relatable family experiences, we blended creative storytelling with seamless product integration to build engaging stories that all families can relate to.”
The series consists of 5 videos and will be available in 5 regional languages - Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil in addition to English and Hindi. The film will be available on YouTube, the brand’s Social media platforms and select OTT.
Cleartax partners with Swiggy Instamart for campaign raising awareness on tax returns
Bangaloreans on 13th July got fake tax notices along with their Swiggy Instamart grocery orders. The notice, when opened, had Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover’s image printed on it with a message
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 3:17 PM | 2 min read
Cleartax, a tax filing platform, has joined hands with Swiggy Instamart to set up a brand promotion by sending out dummy tax notices to its customers. This campaign is initiated to encourage them to grab discounts and offers during its ongoing campaign of the Big Filing Days to file their ITRs on time.
On ordering from Swiggy Instamart, Bangaloreans on 13th July got fake tax notices along with their grocery orders. The notice, when opened, had Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover’s image printed on it with the message – ‘Not this time. Get a tax refund. Not a tax notice.’ The company informed that this campaign will be ongoing in Bangalore till 14th July and will reach 5lac households in a span of 3 days
Cleartax spokesperson said, “Individuals and businesses usually rush to file their taxes by end of the tax season which gets hectic for them, so this is a reminder for them to file it early while making it rewarding. Swiggy Instamart being an everyday delivery partner for most people, we couldn't think of a better way to engage with consumers. Nonetheless, to say, Gulshan Grover’s Bad Man image and imagining ‘get a tax refund’ in his voice is confirmed to bring goosebumps to every 90s kid and also today’s taxpayers.”
Being handed a dummy Tax Notice by a delivery person was a highlight of the day for most of the individuals. The campaign has been effective as a cheeky way to get the message across while also reminding them about filing their taxes. Cleartax is currently running India’s Biggest Tax Filing Festival, Big Filing Days, during which it is offering up to 55% off on its ITR filing plans. Apart from this, Cleartax has tied up with 3 popular brands, Ixigo, Yatra and Swiggy to offer assured rewards to every ITR filer between the 12th to 14th of July.
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry
Here we feature top marketing leaders who were part of the terrific list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. The glittering evening saw eminent leaders, and industry experts gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the future faces of the marketing industry.
The inaugural edition of the list recognized leaders who are under 40 years of age and have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and leadership in the marketing field. It put the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant impact with their groundbreaking work, shaping the industry’s landscape.
The list saw a healthy representation of both men and women achievers from across sectors.
Deepak Sinha
Vice President – Marketing, Bira 91
Deepak Sinha drives growth for Bira 91 through strategic market expansion, partnerships, and the best global practices. He spearheaded the brand’s expansion into the US in 2017, and today, Bira 91 is present in 18 countries. Sinha has built an 18-year-strong track record in the alco-bev brand development, marketing, and sales, having worked with Pernod Ricard, MillerCoors, and had even launched a tequila for the lead singer of Third Eye Blind. He co-founded the BottleCo alcohol retail shopping experience, conceptualized the brand, designed the consumer experience, and secured over $1.5 million in initial funding to launch the concept in the US. His experience has been critical in the success of Bira 91 in India and beyond.
Deepti Karthik
Fractional CMO, Sleepyhead (ex-SVP - Marketing, Damensch)
Deepti Karthik is a sales and marketing expert with 14+years of working experience with companies ranging from behemoths like Unilever to early-age start-ups such as DaMENSCH. Karthik started her career in FMCG at Wipro and transitioned to e-commerce with Snapdeal, before working with Nokia to re-launch it in India in 2017. At DaMENSCH, she ensured a 20% awareness of the brand in the cluttered apparel category, and helped 3x growth to get the brand to a 100cr ARR milestone. Under her leadership, the brand collaborated with Vikrant Massey on a one-of-a-kind 500 day collection, which led to 38 k to 76 k+ growth in social.
Ads for kids: Should brands take self-regulation lessons?
In the wake of WHO asking for curbs on marketing of junk foods, brand experts say companies need to proactively monitor advertising messages & media choices, and be clear in communication
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 14, 2023 9:19 AM | 3 min read
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently issued an advisory asking countries to consider exercising mandatory curbs on marketing of foods with high saturated and trans-fats. With rising cases of obesity in children and prediabetes in adolescents, the Department of Consumer Affairs along with the Ministry of Women and Child Development have also been mulling curbs on junk food ads, especially those targeted towards children.
As per WHO, aggressive junk food advertising fuels the spread of non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. The world body has urged the adoption of comprehensive laws that limit the promotion of unhealthy foods, encourage the consumption of healthier foods and foster circumstances where people may make wise dietary decisions.
In June 2022, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) released guidelines on advertising on kids’ channels. “An advertisement for junk foods, including chips, carbonated beverages, and such other snacks and drinks shall not be advertised during a program meant for children or on a channel meant exclusively for children.”
Time to take note?
Considering junk food or the snack category is a major contributor to the advertising and marketing space, we asked industry experts how they intended to communicate effectively while creating awareness among their target audience.
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting said, “During most of the 20th century, tobacco brands advertised freely, till there was incontrovertible evidence of its health hazards. It was only then that increasingly stringent regulations in varying degrees began to be applied to tobacco advertising across the world.”
Brands should start self-regulating, Sinha noted. “With the growth in GDP as well as population, India is quite vulnerable to a large-scale health crisis that is inevitable with the increase in consumption of junk foods, especially among children, who are soft targets and are easily influenced by advertising.”
Agreeing that it is time to take note of the health alarms, Chandramouli Nilakantan, CEO, TRA Research, said, “The first regulations came about 15 years ago when advertisers started targeting kids since they have the pester power. It is high time to put a stop on misleading advertising. The fact of the matter is every brand should have clinical trials to prove that the food does what it claims. It is a welcoming move by the regulator and this is a necessary step.”
What should brands do?
According to Shradha Agarwal, CEO, Grapes, “If the brand is open to say that this is junk, as an audience I am fine because I know what I am feeding my children. But saying incorrect things is wrong. You keep clarity and advertise as much as you want. Cigarettes have warnings on their packets but it is the consumer’s choice the same way brands should also clarify things and let the consumers make a choice.”
“Before the inevitable crackdown, it’ll be a good idea for brands to begin to proactively self-regulate their advertising messages and media choices in a way that avoids targeting minors who tend to be the most impressionable consumers. This will also present them in a good light as responsible corporate citizens. However, that is easier said than done, as it is all about nuances. Also, there is a very fine line between what is safe and acceptable and what is unquestionably unhealthy.”
As for Chandramouli, “Brands should look out for function before form”.
Such measures will help the government, consumers and brands to tell a story without getting into trouble, remarked industry observers.
e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Experts to decode the future of D2C Universe
The second edition of e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023 will be held on July 19
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 8:56 AM | 2 min read
The D2C landscape in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years fuelled by factors like data penetration, digital payment systems, the rise of e-commerce platforms and changing consumer preferences. With technological advancements, the D2C revolution in India has opened up new opportunities for entrepreneurs and transformed the way consumers access products and services. To explore the D2C universe further, the exchange4media group is excited to announce the second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 on July 19 in New Delhi. The conference aims to explore the challenges and opportunities for D2C brands and how brands can expand their distribution through physical and digital channels and up their game in the highly competitive market.
The summit will witness the coming together of industry heads and brand leaders under one roof and discuss a wide range of topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’. The power-packed agenda for the D2C Summit includes over 45 speakers who will deliver keynote addresses, engage in fireside chats and panel discussions and decode the future of D2C brands in India.
What sets D2C brands apart from the rest is that they often prioritize delivering a personalized customer experience. The summit is an exciting and unique opportunity for brand leaders to meet industry experts, marketers, innovators, and others involved in the D2C ecosystem in India. Prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey where the unexpected becomes the norm. Reserve your seats now and be a part of the D2C revolution, network with the best in the industry and explore the opportunities that lie ahead in the D2C ecosystem.
Following the D2C summit, the D2C awards will be announced. The awards honour the best D2C brands in India that have been built over the years. As many as 100 awards will be given at the star-studded awards night under 5 broad thematic categories including Marketing, Innovation, Best use of digital platforms, Game-changer D2C Brands, D2C awards for individuals. With 51 categories in total, the awards will recognise and honour the best D2C brands in India for their outstanding work across 27 diverse industry categories.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/e4m-d2c-revolution-summit-awards-2023/paid-registration
ONDC's Thampy Koshy to speak at e4m D2C Revolution Summit and Awards
He will address the topic 'ONDC: A Real Game Changer' at the event
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Thampy Koshy, the CEO of ONDC, has been roped in for a special address at the exchange4media D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023. He will talk about "ONDC: A Real Game Changer" at the event.
The theme for this year's event is "Marketing of D2C Brands and Expanding the D2C Universe" and it will take place on July 19 in New Delhi.
The D2C landscape in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years fuelled by factors like data penetration, digital payment systems, the rise of e-commerce platforms and changing consumer preferences. With technological advancements, the D2C revolution in India has opened up new opportunities for entrepreneurs and transformed the way consumers access products and services.
The conference aims to create an interactive and insightful platform for D2C brands, advertisers, marketing agencies and investors to realize the potential of value-oriented buyers away from metros by redefining consumer touch points through impactful marketing strategies.
Apart from Koshy, many business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors will take part in the summit. The conference will help highlight the opportunities and challenges that pave the way for the successful future of the D2C industry in India.
The summit will be followed by an awards ceremony, paying tribute to the best D2C brands built over the recent years that have excelled in leadership, marketing and operations.
e4m Conclave 2023: Experts to discuss how inclusive marketing can win customers
The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Inclusive Marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 8:04 AM | 2 min read
e4m Conclave, the ﬂagship event of the exchange4media Group, is back! This year, it will be the 22nd edition of the e4m Conclave. The conference, which will be held on July 20 in Gurugram, will be attended by industry leaders and experts from India, as well as by Global CEOs of major media companies. The last few years have seen a paradigm shift in the way brands approach marketing. Consumer behaviour is always changing and evolving, altering the business world significantly and hence, marketers are now finding ways to reach a wider section of the audience, build brand loyalty and up their marketing game.
At the e4m Conclave 2023, experts from India and abroad will come together under one roof and hold discussions on the theme ‘Inclusive Marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion’. Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, of Mindshare; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO of Good Media Co. and Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt are some of our keynote speakers at the summit.
Inclusive marketing is about creating impressive and innovative marketing campaigns and strategies that are sensitive and inclusive of diverse audiences, keeping in mind the perspectives of different individuals from various backgrounds. It is dependent on consumer insights and research to understand the needs, preferences, and values of diverse audiences. What makes inclusive marketing different from the rest is that it ensures that everyone feels represented, valued, and included in brand messaging and communication. Inclusive marketing involves conducting research, seeking feedback, engaging in dialogue, and incorporating diverse perspectives into marketing strategies.
At the conference, seasoned experts from India and abroad will come together under one roof and discuss the evolving trends of consumer behaviour and how inclusive marketing can help in brand building and understanding customer preferences. By embracing inclusive marketing, brands can build trust, and establish long-term relationships with diverse consumer segments.
e4m Conclave has served as the platform to discuss trends that assist in growing the overall business for over 20 years now. In the past editions, e4m Conclave has seen the presence of many stalwarts from the industry, including Mark Read, Per Pederson, Kent Wertime, Stephen Allan, Tamara Ingram, Sir Martin Sorrell, among others.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
