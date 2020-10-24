'Don't stop dazzling' says Shraddha Kapoor in Melorra's first-ever TVC

Featuring in Melorra's first-ever TVC is Actor Shraddha Kapoor. The jewellery brand recently flagged off its festive season campaign with the launch of the TVC.

The TV film opens with Shraddha in front of a wardrobe mirror locking a gold neckpiece. She recalls the various engagements she has during the day while slipping a stunning gold ring onto her index finger. A pair of dangling earrings, a Solitaire and a gold waist chain complete her look at different points during the day, keeping her fashionable throughout.

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, CEO & Founder, Melorra, said, “There are a couple of things we keep in our handbag as a habit whenever we go out – be it a lipstick or some other accessory. We want to make Melorra jewellery a habit too! Whenever you step out, there is always a Melorra piece in your bag to stay fashionable 24x7. This is what our festive campaign is about this year. We want to drive home the message that there is a Melorra piece for every woman, no matter the time, occasion, setting, or outfit. This is also the first time that we have launched our TV film starring the beautiful and talented Shraddha Kapoor. She is a style icon in her own way, who is comfortable in her skin just like the Melorra woman.”

Adding further, Actor Shraddha Kapoor, said, “I am really happy to be associated with a young, vibrant, fashion-forward, and innovative brand like Melorra. Not only have they managed to make gold more fashionable for women today but also brought in the perfect blend of technology, trend, and convenience. I am always on the go thanks to my schedule and shoots, etc. With Melorra, I get trendy and lightweight gold jewellery which I can wear every day, with any outfit and for any occasion – that is how convenient and innovative it is. For me, a Melorra piece of jewellery will now always be a part of my must-haves!”