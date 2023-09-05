Disney Star bags Rs 150-cr sponsorship from Mahindra Auto for Asia Cup & ICC World Cup

As per sources, it is perhaps the first time that the auto major has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event

Disney Star, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, both on TV and digital platforms, has bagged sponsorship from auto giant Mahindra Auto worth nearly Rs 150 crore, highly placed industry sources have told e4m.

This is one of the first auto brands to join as the main sponsor for the ongoing and upcoming cricketing events. As per reports, Coke, Mastercard and Hindustan Unilever are the other three big brands that have come on board as sponsors for the events.

exchange4media reached out to Disney Star for their comments but did not receive any till the filing of this story.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."

Sources claim it is perhaps the first time that the auto major, one of India's largest passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers, has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event.

As per industry sources, both big and small brands are keen on spending on the upcoming World Cup for the value it brings along. “Cricket is a religion in India and therefore it’s a perfect opportunity for the brands to increase brand awareness, build engagement with customers, create an emotional connection with fans, and boost sales,” said a senior industry source.

However, the response towards Asia Cup has been mixed as brands seek to find more value in the Cricket World Cup. “Most brands, for their sentimental and brand value, want to be associated with the World Cup. However, Asia Cup will give them more visibility,” explained a media planner.

