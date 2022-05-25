Disney+ Hotstar & HDFC Life collaborate for first-ever, long-form ad on cricket

HDFC's ‘Bounce back’ campaign on Disney+ Hotstar has set new records in delivering an emotionally charged messaging as well as demonstrating the success of long-form ad formats with great storytelling

In an industry-first initiative, Disney+ Hotstar enables HDFC Life to narrate their touching brand story on digital via long-form ad on LIVE sports

SUMMARY:

Delivering long-form, 2-min ads at scale on digital has always been a challenge, never been done before. When HDFC Life wanted to reach their target groups with their latest long-form film on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar enabled them by offering an industry-first solution. Read on to know more….

Leveraging on the immediate scale to audiences that cricket delivers, Disney+ Hotstar and HDFC Life join hands on an industry’s first, never-on-sports campaign across mediums with a long-form edit that draws in engaged viewer attention and high CTRs.

HDFC Life is long associated with the ‘Sar utha ke jiyo!’ ideology that has become synonymous with the brand. Their latest ‘Bounce Back’ campaign on Disney+ Hotstar has set new records in not only delivering an emotionally charged messaging but also demonstrating the success of long-form ad formats with powerful storytelling, never tried before on cricket.

When most digital platforms only support 30-45 second ad spots, Disney+ Hotstar came together with HDFC Life to run its powerful 2-minute-long ad during LIVE cricket. What started as an experiment has turned into an industry-first solution that has set new benchmarks in how financial institutes can tell their story and connect with their audiences with long-format ads during LIVE cricket.

Talking about the scale of the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Head – Ecommerce & Digital Business, HDFC Life said, “Disney+ Hotstar enabled us to reach out to a large audience set with a first-of-its-kind solution. We are delighted to know that the campaign has been able to achieve a ~86% estimated VTR for a 2-minute-long video on live sports, which has enabled us to meet our campaign goals.”

HDFC Life’s ‘Bounce Back’ campaign on Disney+ Hotstar has resonated with viewers across the board, proving how two brands coming together to try something new has the potential to transform perspectives, audience responses and gain stellar results beyond the tried and tested.

With cricket being close to a religion in India, the first-ever 2-minute ad during cricket on the Disney+ Hotstar has shown how well such a platform can deliver long-form ads on scale. The ads’ triumphant run has set the tone for lots more brands to experiment with long form storytelling to build a deeper connect with their audiences. In the digital world where short-form content is King, HDFC Life’s campaign has helped bust the myth by seeing such phenomenal results for its powerful long-form video creative.

