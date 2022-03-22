Dabur Vita's new TVC featuring Sonu Sood unveiled

Dabur has made its foray into the health food drinks (HFD) category in India, with chocolate-flavoured Dabur Vita. Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, which recently won the mandate for Dabur Vita, has conceptualised the TVC featuring actor Sonu Sood. The task includes Dabur Vita’s mainline and digital communications. The account win came on the heels of a multi-phased, multi-agency, and highly competitive pitch process. The business is being managed by Havas' Gurugram office. With this win, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India further consolidates its relationship with Dabur. The agency is already leading communications for the group's flagship brands including Dabur Honey and Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea, and now with Dabur Vita, Havas will lead the group's foray and growth in this new category.

Entering the HFD category is a natural extension for Dabur as it is synonymous with good health and immunity through its various brands including Chyawanprash and Dabur Honey amongst others. Given the added focus of consumers on good health over the past few years, the demand for HFD is only flourishing, leading Dabur to make its foray in the category by coming up with a new product that promises a superior formulation with enhanced immunity benefits.

The new TVC talks about the importance of immunity in milk drinks. The film beautifully captures the innocence of kids with Sonu Sood giving out a strong message that in today’s time, immunity is pivotal, along with mental and physical growth. In the TVC, we see little kids discarding their regular chocolate health drink by stealthily pouring it into potted plants or serving it to pets and birds as they find their regular HFD useless as it only provides strength but no immunity. Sonu Sood suggests switching to a complete health drink that not only ensures physical and mental growth but also boosts immunity in children, in turn protecting them against infections and illnesses, all without compromising on the taste factor. The message of the TVC is direct with a call to action that highlights the product’s unique propositions that will help children to move out as their need for building immunity is taken care of.

Dabur Vita’s value-added proposition in the fiercely competitive HFD segment includes it being tested to significantly increase the activity of known protein TNF-alpha, which helps boost immunity. It also boasts of the power of more than 30 time-tested Ayurvedic herbs such as Ashwagandha, Giloy and Awla, which provide immunity and all-round development in children, making it a complete health drink.

The objective of the campaign is to disrupt the HFD market by being positioned as a challenger brand to the existing products by taking into consideration immunity and not just strength and growth as a USP to build the brand.

Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd, said, “We are excited to partner with Havas Creative Group India. The health supplement category is exploding with untapped potential. We at Dabur India Limited have formulated this unique product, Dabur Vita. With a unique formulation Dabur Vita brings the benefits of Ayurveda in a tasty chocolaty drink that has been hugely liked by kids in a consumer research. It is tested to significantly increase the activity of the known protein - TNF Alfa which helps boost kid’s immunity thus making Dabur Vita India’s Immunity Expert. To introduce our newest offering in the health supplement space we have been working with Havas Creative Group India to create some effective and meaningful work for brand Dabur Vita. We are confident about building a powerful brand narrative through Havas Creative Group India in the months to come.”

Ravinder Siwach, Executive Director and National Creative Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, said, “We are excited to launch and be instrumental in growing the Dabur Vita brand by partnering them to make an impactful debut in what is a highly competitive market. We're looking forward to making Dabur Vita a household name, and cement it in the hearts and minds of consumers through impactful and engaging storytelling. This TVC talks about Dabur Vita not just being another HFD but one that helps build immunity in children. Parents who choose Dabur Vita can be rest assured that they are giving their child a complete health drink. Sonu Sood’s presence further enhances the product’s efficacy promise as his image is wholesome and reliable.”

Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, said, “Havas Creative Group India has seen phenomenal growth in the last 15 months both organically and inorganically. And in terms of new client wins we have had an amazing conversion. And this has happened on the back of our global ethos of creating Meaningful Brands, which has led us to strengthen our new business team, strategy, integration with global tool suites and data-driven creative solutions, and upskilling of the creative teams to think digital-first while enhancing the relevance of storytelling. We are delighted that the esteemed Dabur conglomerate has reinforced its trust in us through Dabur Vita, an exciting category which has tremendous promise in our country."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)