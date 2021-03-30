Dabur Vatika launches world's first music album #NotesByNature

Created by ^ a t o m network, the subtle musical notes from plants is decoded with the help of today’s technology to create music for responsible humans

Vatika, a natural hair care brand has launched an innovative initiative to create a music album named #NotesByNature, entirely created from plants for responsible humans.

It is a shining example of how magical the marriage between technology and creativity can be for brands. Vatika #NotesByNature is the world’s first music album composed by plants for responsible humans. Cactus, Almond, Lemon, Coconut and Olive plants and trees have come together to create five beautiful tracks, aptly titled Hudu, Bliss, Aman, Serenity and Nirvana respectively. The idea is that each track will help consumers to relax, meditate and exercise better.

And for every 1,000 plays of the album, which is available on YoouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, Vatika will plant one tree.

By decoding the subtle musical notes from plants with the help of today’s technology, the concept was created by ^ a t o m network – and the campaign will be extended globally to Asia, Europe and Africa.

Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO, Dabur International said: “Vatika’s commitment to nature is now in sync with our consumers desire to help the environment. The campaign is making this a reality by planting a tree for every thousand plays. We would invite responsible citizens to participate in this initiative for the noble cause”

Nishant MSN, head of marketing – Vatika added: “For 25 years, Vatika Naturals has nourished our hair with rich natural ingredients, this campaign helps to nourish our mind through music created by plants and we will be rolling out this campaign at a global level very soon”.

Amit Patel, Head – digital marketing and e-commerce, Dabur International elaborated: “The pandemic has led to surge in downloads of mental wellness apps and specifically, those focused on meditation and dealing with anxiety. There is no better feeling than listening to mindful music created by plants to destress in these challenging times”.

Yash Kulshresth, National Creative Head ^ a t o m , "Sometimes, you don't have to invent things but apply existing innovations to put the brand in a new light. When we came across the tech, we knew it needed to have a larger purpose. Notes By Nature is a giant leap by Vatika Naturals to get into the ntangible products space without diluting its core of providing natural nutrition to its consumers."

Ananda Sen, National Creative Head ^ a t o m , "The concept of converting electric variations into musical graphs is unique. The original composition is by plants. We used the tech on several plants of the same ingredients to get the best output. With the musicians' help ,we carefully selected the instruments with a soulful and calming appeal and created the album in 6-7 months."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)