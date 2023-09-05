'D2C lets you break the barriers of traditional marketing'
Shantanu Deshpande and Deepak Gupta, Co-founders of Bombay Shaving Company, talk about the brand's new logo, upcoming projects and more in this week's episode of e4m's D2C Revolution series
In the latest episode of D2C Revolution series, Shantanu Deshpande and Deepak Gupta, Co-founders of Bombay Shaving Company, shared that their brand’s logo revamp will strengthen visual branding and attract the consumer to pick their product among others on a store shelf.
Bombay Shaving Company entered the razor category long ago but not in an organised manner. Now, they have a focused approach towards the category with a new product line launch. The brand is now also moving towards a multi-fold approach which includes community building, content to commerce, and more via Razorpreneur, The Barber Shop and most importantly, the brand itself.
Deshpande said, “We realised that shaving is the core of our business, and razor is the core of shaving. So, we cannot not have a razor portfolio.”
New-age consumers today want to associate with brands at a very different level, beyond functions, according to Gupta. Especially men, who have always been very utility-driven consumers. Most brands don’t communicate with this kind of consumer beyond the utility factor because that's what drives the sales for them.
“With shows like The Barber Shop, the consumers associate now with the brand’s ideology, and value system, get awareness and education,” added Gupta.
Moving towards more targeted marketing, D2C brands have now levelled up from focusing just on brand building. This happens because D2C allows you to break the barriers of traditional marketing and distribution.
Gupta believes that this strategy helps to reach the consumer one-on-one and receive instant feedback and sales too. Over a period of time when the brand is successful in creating a cohort of consumers, they can make efforts to be more accessible and scale up the business.
He said, “But on the other hand, the role of how a brand engages with consumers beyond performance marketing, discounts, ad clicks, becomes very important.”
Speaking about the logo revamp, Deshpande believes the new logo is big, bold, and gives a challenger and outlaw vibe, mostly it's rebellious. Additionally, most rebels have self-mutilating tendencies like piercings and tattoos, and in a positive way. Hence, the ‘company’ in the logo has been shaved off.
“The logo with the ‘company’ cut off actually shows how much we are willing to give up to actually win and stand out,” added Deshpande.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star bags Rs 150-cr sponsorship from Mahindra Auto for Asia Cup & ICC World Cup
As per sources, it is perhaps the first time that the auto major has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 5, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, both on TV and digital platforms, has bagged sponsorship from auto giant Mahindra Auto worth nearly Rs 150 crore, highly placed industry sources have told e4m.
This is one of the first auto brands to join as the main sponsor for the ongoing and upcoming cricketing events. As per reports, Coke, Mastercard and Hindustan Unilever are the other three big brands that have come on board as sponsors for the events.
exchange4media reached out to Disney Star for their comments but did not receive any till the filing of this story.
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."
Sources claim it is perhaps the first time that the auto major, one of India's largest passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers, has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event.
As per industry sources, both big and small brands are keen on spending on the upcoming World Cup for the value it brings along. “Cricket is a religion in India and therefore it’s a perfect opportunity for the brands to increase brand awareness, build engagement with customers, create an emotional connection with fans, and boost sales,” said a senior industry source.
However, the response towards Asia Cup has been mixed as brands seek to find more value in the Cricket World Cup. “Most brands, for their sentimental and brand value, want to be associated with the World Cup. However, Asia Cup will give them more visibility,” explained a media planner.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bata India’s Anand Narang joins Vedant Fashions as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer
Narang was associated with Bata India for over seven years
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 10:01 PM | 1 min read
Anand Narang, VP Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India has joined Vedant Fashions as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer . It must be mentioned that Vedant Fashions is the parent company of popular clothing brand Manyavar.
Narang was associated with Bata India for over seven years and was responsible for driving the digital and e-commerce growth, creating omnichannel experiences.
Narang has over two decades of experience spanning fashion, telecom, enterprise, luxury and premium brands. Prior to joining Bata India, he worked with Reliance Jio Infocomm. He has also served stints at Huawei, Nokia, Comverse, and Airtel in the past.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saatvik Solar ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as national brand ambassador
With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian regions
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
Saatvik Solar, a renewable energy company, has announced the onboarding of Ravindra Jadeja as the company’s brand ambassador. This partnership aims to increase brand awareness among a diverse target audience while powering the country’s transformative green economy.
The endorsement partnership resonates with Jadeja’s significant relevance and affinity towards sustainable energy which makes this a perfectly suited complement to Saatvik Solar’s marketing efforts, the company said.
As part of this strategic announcement, Saatvik intends to leverage Jadeja’s wide spread appeal to evoke audience interest in Saatvik’s sustainability initiatives through communication on his social media platforms where he will be discussing the benefits of renewable energy adoption and the positive impact of sustainable living on the environment.
Delighted with the announcement, Prashant Mathur – CEO of Saatvik Solar said, "We take immense pride in associating with a national icon – Mr. Ravindra Jadeja. Both Saatvik Solar and Jadeja are homegrown brands with strong values and cultural roots. We strongly feel that Ravindra Jadeja and Saatvik are natural partners as both all-rounders are known for their resilience, quality & performance on the field. With this landmark partnership, we are in prime position to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy & sustainable products across the globe.”
Talking about the endorsement partnership, Ravindra Jadeja said, “Partnering with Saatvik makes me very happy as it remains important for us Indians to inform the public about adopting renewable energy sources to protect the climate. I take immense pride in contributing to the transformation where Saatvik is at the front of driving positive change through its unique ways in the division of renewable energy. This collaboration not only commits to environmental protection but also makes us believe that collective efforts can truly make a difference in building a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.”
With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian region, leveraging Jadeja’s widespread appeal in the market with his direct involvement in the National Indian Cricket Team & IPL’s Chennai Super Kings. The partnership will help Saatvik accelerate its momentum and further augment efforts to grow their retail market presence by encouraging household solar adoption, read a press release.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Go Cheese becomes India's Got Talent’s sponsor
The partnership is intended to enhance the brand’s visibility and awareness, especially in tier 1 and 2 towns, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:29 PM | 2 min read
Parag Milk Foods has announced that its brand, Go Cheese, is now an official sponsor of reality show "India's Got Talent", which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
“This strategic collaboration underlines Go Cheese's commitment to engaging with diverse audiences, promoting creativity, and fostering a platform for exceptional talent. India's Got Talent has garnered widespread acclaim for its modern and vibrant approach to identifying unique talent, from across the length and breadth of the country. This aligns seamlessly with Go Cheese's brand ethos as a fun and innovative dairy product that brings innovation to the table, much like the show does in the realm of talent discovery,” read a press release.
Tushar Nerkar, Head of Marketing, Parag Milk Foods Ltd commented, "We are delighted to associate Go Cheese with 'India's Got Talent.' This collaboration reflects our commitment to celebrating uniqueness and creativity, values that are intrinsic to both our brand and the show. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead as we support and encourage exceptional talent together. This strategic alliance resonates with the brand's broader narrative and mission to connect with consumers at an emotional level. with the positive emotions evoked by the show, Go Cheese is poised to establish a deeper and more meaningful connection with its audience.”
“This sponsorship signifies a notable advancement in Go Cheese's content-focused impact marketing strategy. With the intent to enhance visibility and awareness, especially in tier 1 and 2 towns, this collaboration will strengthen the brand's engagement with its intended audience while seamlessly aligning with its overarching goals, the release stated.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Indian Olympic Association signs up Samsonite as Asian Games partner
The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the Games with premium suitcases
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced the coming on board of Samsonite, a travel luggage company, as partner for the Hangzhou-bound Asian Games contingent. The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the Games with premium suitcases.
IOA President Dr. PT Usha has said the collaboration marks the partnership of leaders committed to excellence. "The provision of a premium suitcase, designed for the official kit for the Asian Games 2022, to each member of the Indian team is a symbol of the support and belief that the entire nation, and brands of global repute like Samsonite, bestow upon our champions,” she said.
India's seasoned Table Tennis star A Sharath Kamal, who won two bronze medals in the last Asian Games in Jakarta, welcomed the partnership. "I cannot stress enough the importance of the whole team travelling with such premium suitcases with our playing kits and ceremonial dresses in them. The feeling of pride and confidence among our athletes can only grow with such action," he said.
Samsonite India CEO Jai Krishnan said it was an honour for the luggage giant to be part of the Indian athlete's journey. "Samsonite has always been about journeys. And there's none more heart-stirring than that the one our athletes are embarking on. We are honoured to be a small but significant part of their journey," he said.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Team Pumpkin wins digital marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints
The agency will service the company from its Gurgaon branch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin, has won the social media, website maintenance and performance marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints. The announcement comes after a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate has been entrusted to the agency’s branch in Gurgaon.
Reflecting on the mandate, Varun Malik, Head of Marketing at Shalimar Paints Ltd. said, “Team Pumpkin’s industry insights expertise and strategic thinking stood out for us, and their vision and communication ideas are a perfect fit for us as a partner. The team came with a host of dynamic creative ideas that will help us strengthen relationships with our target audiences on social media. We are partnering at just the right moment when the brand is looking forward to build Shalimar 2.0 and this relationship will be pivotal to achieve the brand ambitions. We will also engage Team pumpkin for Phy-gital activations to engage our consumers on ground and connect them back with the digital side.”
Expressing her excitement, Swati Nathani (CBO & Co-Founder) commented, “Shalimar Paints’ legacy is one that invokes in us a great sense of admiration for what the company has done since its inception. We are truly honored to have them on board with us. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions. Our approach for Shalimar Paints will involve long-term result-driven strategic approaches to ensure longevity and sustenance in our advertising approach.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Conran Design Group Mumbai partners with PEP Technologies for Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
The agency is the brand design specialist agency of Havas India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 1:18 PM | 2 min read
Conran Design Group Mumbai, the brand design specialist agency of Havas India, worked collaboratively with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, and celebrity, co-founder, and Chief Customer Officer, Kriti Sanon to launch everyday skincare label, Hyphen.
Speaking about the launch, Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Hyphen said, “Conran Design Group Mumbai shines with unique expertise and creative thinking. They blend design and strategy flawlessly, giving Hyphen's brand logo a distinct edge.”
Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai said, “At Conran Design Group, we’re constantly looking for challenges and opportunities to demonstrate our capability in designing simple and effective brand-led solutions to complex business problems, that make a meaningful difference to clients and their businesses. We leverage our proven global methodologies to craft insight-led, differentiated design solutions, and Hyphen is a perfect example of how we delivered a clutter-breaking and ownable brand grammar in the beauty industry."
“The creative process for Hyphen was a meaningful blend of Kriti’s vision, unique visual assets and a jargon-free information architecture,” said Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai. “We aimed at creating a brand where the user would find confidence in its efficacy and pride in its ownership! The results were a simple, yet ownable brand identity that subtly cues its philosophy and a measured yet vibrant packaging system that lends approachability as well as aspiration,” she added.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube