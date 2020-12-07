Cycle Pure Agarbathi to be official umpire partner of My11Circle Lanka Premier League

Cycle Pure Agarbathi has strengthened its longstanding support to cricket by associating with the ongoing My11Circle Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. The brand has been roped in as an official umpire sponsor and will be visible on-ground through multiple properties like Third umpire decision on giant screen, umpire apparel, perimeter boards, boundary ropes, giant screen and sight screen.

The leading home worship brand is also the official partner for the Fair Play Award in the annual cricket extravaganza to enhance the sportsmen spirit among the players.

Speaking about the association, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, said, “It is an honour for Cycle to associate with My11Circle Lanka Premier League. This initiative will make our association stronger and reinforce our commitment to cricket and in the Sri Lankan market. Cricket has been a key element in our brand journey right from our inception and it has worked brilliantly for our brand. It is a sport that binds us all together and we would like to be associated with all such true emotions and forms of reverence. Be it our products or associations we have always tried to foster a sense of respect, and adulation and this association is a logical manifestation of this vision.”

Anil Mohan, CEO of IPG, the promoters of LPL, said, “We are delighted with the response for LPL from the brands across sectors. Brands are actively choosing LPL as the marketing vehicle to deliver their business ambitions in a tough 2020. All brands that have come in so far have chosen to up their investments significantly.”

Sangeet Shirodkar, Director of LPL said, “The pandemic has not been easy on anyone and with brands coming all out and supporting us means how much they have believed in this league. These brands will get to leverage the power of multiple screens, multiple languages and broaden their reach and engagement like never before. My11Cricle Lanka Premier League continues to be an unmissable platform to build brands.”

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) VP Ravin Wickramaratne said, “We welcome Cycle on board as the official Umpire Partner and the associates of Fair Play Award for My11Circle Lanka Premier League 2020. Their willingness to support us in this league is a proof of the potential of the brand LPL.”

Over the years, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has become one of the leading companies to associate with sports across the world. Their continuous participation in sporting activities has resulted in exciting cricket properties like Red Alert, Third Umpire branding and Milestone branding. Brand’s dedicated and continuous focus towards nurturing sporting talent has resulted in them being actively involved in the development of various sports. They are also owners of Mysuru Warriors, a T20 team in a state league franchise of a national repute, offering aspiring sporting enthusiasts a platform to hone their skills as well as to witness and learn from established professionals.