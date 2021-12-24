CRED ropes in Deepika Padukone for Christmas campaign

Padukone, as #CREDSanta, will bring a range of rewards, fun games and more from December 24 to January 2, 2022

This holiday season, our favorite Santa Claus is getting a new avatar! Deepika Padukone and CRED are set to add an extra dash of cheer to the festive season. Deepika as the #CREDSanta will bring a range of exclusive offers, rewards, fun games and more from December 24th to January 2, 2022 as part of CRED Cheer Days.

Deepika Padukone said, “I am delighted to be the CREDSanta and partner with CRED to bring joy, happiness and dollops of magic for its members this festive season. I hope that the rewards and special jackpots we have planned will bring smiles and cheer as we end 2021 and look forward to 2022 with hope and optimism. I am ready with my bag of goodies to spin magic so keep watching the CREDapp closely.”

As part of the campaign, CRED along with Deepika will be hosting daily activities and Jackpots where members will stand a chance to win exclusive gifts that range from items that are part of the actor’s closet to bitcoins. CRED members can win rewards and cashbacks worth over ₹100 crores.

This is also the season for giving and our CREDSanta has you covered there as well. Kickstart 2022 with positivity - on January 1st 2022 tweet #CREDSanta and we will donate for a charitable cause on your behalf.

To add on to the Christmas cheer, CRED, has also launched an Acapella Video. CREDSanta aims at bringing cheer for its members with numerous offers, jackpots and rewards for CRED Members.

