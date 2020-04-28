ABP News Pitch BrandTalk Vitual Series: Tarun Arora on brands addressing consumer wellness

Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, said brands are trying their best to meet consumer needs and stay relevant in these tough times

As part of the ABP presents PItch BrandTalk Vitual Series, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness recently spoke about ‘How brands address consumer wellness & needs’, especially in situations like the current pandemic.

The special session was live-streamed on Zoom and Facebook, garnering over 25K views in less than 24 hours. The hour-long live session also witnessed a number of viewers asking over 50 plus questions out of which some were answered during the session.

Some of the discussion points included: serving customers taking on a new meaning in COVID times, brands focusing on the lower layers of the pyramid for the foreseeable future, learnings for brands from the current situation and more.

Arora said that all brands are trying to the best of their ability to meet consumer needs and stay relevant in these tough times. He also stated that the current situation has forced us to question the relevance of some brands, which according to him, is a temporary phase.

Arora also elaborated how Zydus Wellness was dealing with the unprecedented situation unleashed by Covid-19. He shared that the speed of change that has happened has caught most people unawares. “It's a situation where you cannot be prepared for what is going to come our way for the next 6 to 8 weeks,” he said.

“Fortunately we have a wider portfolio and some brands are finding a high level of relevance in these times. We have had a mixed bag, we have seen the fast movement of some products which are very relevant”, added Arora.

While most brands are operating without a roadmap, Zydus Wellness has been nimble-footed to adjust to the demands of the pandemic times.

While answering a question about the quick adjustments that Zydus Wellness has made to meet the supply and demand, Arora added that it took the brand almost 10 days before it was able to come back to its normal business mode.

“But there are some personal care brands that have taken a back seat, and rightly so, as their demand is much lower”, accepted Arora.

Speaking about how the future course for brands would look like as we pass through the lockdown phase, Arora underlined that all brands already have a certain set of assumptions and basis that they plan their execution and some brands might need to re-look at those assumptions.

“The last few days have shown that assumptions can go completely wrong. This has forced a lot of brands to rethink if they are on the right path. If you are anchored on the long term consumer needs, chances are that you will be relevant, if not now, but over a period of time. I would also say that this is also an opportunity for some brands to relook at their market shares.”