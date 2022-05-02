Cosmeceutical brand Fixderma ropes in Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador

Fixderma, a cosmeceutical brand providing skincare solutions, has onboarded Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor for its latest campaign #MeetYourRealSelf. With this campaign, the brand hopes to break the taboo and ignorance around the usage of sunscreen by stressing on its benefits and breaking the myth around uncomfortable feel and texture.

Powered by science and recommended by the best dermatologists of India, the latest product launch by the brand promises that the product protects even the most sensitive skin from the harsh effects of sun rays without resulting in any allergy or reaction on the skin. The digital campaign will also be promoted across the brand’s social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The video showcases actress Kapoor’s love affair for her go-to skincare essential – Shadow SPF 50 Matte Sunscreen. Shot in outdoor, the video portrays Vaani Kapoor modelling for a photoshoot wherein her photographer insists on arranging a shadow/cover above her to protect her skin. Cut to next short, Vaani shares her secret how her skin is always protected while stepping out by wearing Fixderma’s Shadow SPF 50 Matte Sunscreen. She expresses how the non-sticky sunscreen gives a matt finish and doesn’t reflect a white cast post-application ditching old views on sunscreen. The campaign is seen defying societal norms of people covering their true complexion and embracing their real skin.

Sharing comments on the film, Vaani Kapoor said, “I have always been a believer of competition with self. Always try to be a better version of yourself. Stay real, stay yourself. My choices of roles have always reinforced this. My characters have been strong believer of their originality. Similarly, whether it's your body or skin, I always believe and aim to be a better and healthier version of my real self. And as a person I couldn't resonate more with Fixderma. Really proud and excited to join hands with the brand and to be a part of their journey to make people focus on skin health and embrace skincare backed by science and meet their real self.”

Shaily Mehrotra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Fixderma, said, “There is a lot of misinformation out there about the usage of sunscreen, leading the individuals to avoid its use, whereas, sunscreen is one of the most important element in preventing skin cancer and premature ageing. The idea behind this campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of sunscreen while also encouraging people to embrace and maintaining their true skin. We are glad to extend our association with Vaani Kapoor for our shadow SPF50 sunscreen since she truly embodies the spirit and ethos of Fixderma with her individuality and energy. Our goal is to increase the awareness amongst people that sunscreen is for everyone, regardless of gender or skin tone, and that they should always embrace their real self and protect their skin health.”

Vaani will also be seen endorsing Fixderma’s newly launched products including Face21 brightening range, Peelonate Alternate Day Peeling Cleanser and Biphasic Makeup remover.

This will be the brand’s second collaboration with a Bollywood celebrity. Earlier this year, the brand had roped in Boman Irani for their campaign #ByeByeDarkPatches for overcoming the common skin problem called Acanthosis Nigricans.

