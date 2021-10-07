Content Jam 2021 tomorrow: Taking content marketing from Creation to Commerce

e4m presents a stellar lineup of industry experts who will come together to decipher what makes a great content marketing strategy for the changing times

exchange4media has announced the 5th edition of Content Jam 2021- The Content Marketing gig on 8th October, 3:00 pm onwards. The conference will focus on unravelling what has worked for brands and what doesn’t anymore. It will also shed light on the newer developments that await the world of Content Marketing.

Today, content marketing has moved beyond just creating an engaging content marketing strategy. It plays a bigger role than storytelling, going from conversations to commerce.

With this thought in mind, the theme of the conference this year is Content Marketing- from Creation to Commerce. A stellar lineup of industry experts will come together to decipher what makes a great content marketing strategy for the changing times.

The event will start with a keynote address by Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment (F&R), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Vice President, F&R, Unilever, South Asia on the theme.

The keynote will be followed by a panel by 'Role of Content in Driving Business- Direct to Consumer' with Sagar Boke, Head - Customer & Shopper Marketing - Foods & Beverages, TATA Consumer Products; Amin Lakhani, Chief Operating Officer, Mindshare South Asia; Jayen Mehta, Senior General Manager, Planning and Marketing, GCMMF, Amul; Esha Nagar, Managing Director, NEPA India'; GB Srithar, RD IMESA, Singapore Tourism Board. The Session Chair is Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder & COO, One Digital Entertainment.

Ajay Dang, Executive President, Head- Marketing, Aditya Birla Group will present a case study on Brand secrets to great Content Marketing. A Fireside Chat with Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, TITAN with Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media will conclude the conference.

